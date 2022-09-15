ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Motley Fool

Say Goodbye to Your 11.4% Social Security Raise in 2023

Social Security is vital to the financial well-being of most aged Americans. Despite a sizable expected "raise," seniors continue to get the short end of the stick from America's top social program.
Motley Fool

2023 Will Bring 3 Big Changes to Social Security. Here's What Retirees Must Know.

The cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) in 2023 could be the largest in the last four decades. The earnings limits for individuals who work while receiving Social Security retirement benefits will likely increase. The maximum retirement benefit for newly minted retirees could reach $4,500.
Motley Fool

Huge Social Security Increase on the Way: 3 Things Every Retiree Should Know

The Social Security Administration will announce the 2023 COLA when September inflation data is available. The COLA is calculated based on the average inflation rate during Q3 compared to the same period in the previous year. The Social Security increase probably won't be as high as earlier predictions but should...
Motley Fool

October Is the Most Critical Month for Seniors on Social Security

Despite a sizable cost-of-living adjustment in 2022, Social Security benefits have failed to keep pace with inflation. The 2023 COLA may be the largest in 40 years, and the retirement earnings limit will probably increase by about 3%. The official COLA and retirement earnings limit figures will be published in...
Motley Fool

Here's Exactly When Your First Social Security Check Will Arrive

The Social Security Administration pays benefits on specific days each month. The day you'll get paid depends on the day of the month you were born. There are additional rules about claiming benefits that workers should know before applying for Social Security.
Motley Fool

Retirees May See a Monster Increase in Social Security Benefits in 2023

Rampant inflation is putting pressure on consumers, especially at grocery stores and gas stations. Social Security beneficiaries will likely see a monster cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) in 2023. The average monthly benefit for retired workers could rise by $148 next year.
The Motley Fool

3 Ways for Retirees to Qualify for the Social Security Spousal Benefit

There are a variety of ways spouses can obtain Social Security benefits. But they must meet certain qualifications whether they are married or divorced.
Motley Fool

The Fed Could Crush the Stock Market Tomorrow, But Don't Panic

The market is expecting another big rate hike from the Fed. August data showed that the Fed still has work to do to rein in inflation.
