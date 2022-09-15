Read full article on original website
Related
Say Goodbye to Your 11.4% Social Security Raise in 2023
Social Security is vital to the financial well-being of most aged Americans. Despite a sizable expected "raise," seniors continue to get the short end of the stick from America's top social program. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become...
Why Social Security Retirees Should Mark Oct. 13 On Their Calendars
The Social Security Administration is expected to announce the cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) for 2023 on Oct. 13. It could be the biggest COLA adjustment in years to account for surging inflation. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a...
Motley Fool
Here's Why Oct. 13 Is Social Security's Most Important Day of the Year
Nearly 90% of current retirees rely on their Social Security income to make ends meet. In less than two months, the final puzzle piece will be in place to calculate Social Security's cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) for 2023. Despite a historic expected increase in monthly benefits, COLA has proved to be...
Motley Fool
Here's What Your Social Security Increase Would Be As Things Stand Right Now
Based on inflation levels for July and August, the Social Security increase would be 8.7% to 8.9%. Social Security recipients are in store for a big raise no matter what, but it still might not be enough. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Motley Fool
Retirees in These 12 States Risk Losing Some of Their Social Security Checks
Social Security benefits can be taxable on the federal level for many retirees, but the majority of states don’t tax this type of income. There are 12 states that have their own tax on Social Security income, and it’s important for retirees who reside in these states to know about it.
Motley Fool
6 Weeks Until Your Social Security Increase Is Announced: Here's What to Expect
The Social Security cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) for 2023 should be announced in mid-October. While the COLA probably won't be as high as some have predicted, retirees should still receive a huge increase. Retirees should also have other good news coming soon after the COLA announcement. You’re reading a free article...
The No. 1 Reason to Claim Social Security at Age 62
Filing for Social Security at age 62 means getting stuck with a lower monthly benefit. But that doesn't mean you won't come out ahead financially by filing as early as possible. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a...
Motley Fool
2023 Will Bring 3 Big Changes to Social Security. Here's What Retirees Must Know.
The cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) in 2023 could be the largest in the last four decades. The earnings limits for individuals who work while receiving Social Security retirement benefits will likely increase. The maximum retirement benefit for newly minted retirees could reach $4,500. You’re reading a free article with opinions that...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Here's How to Squeeze an Extra 24% Out of Social Security
This simple strategy can boost your benefits by hundreds of dollars per month.
Motley Fool
Huge Social Security Increase on the Way: 3 Things Every Retiree Should Know
The Social Security Administration will announce the 2023 COLA when September inflation data is available. The COLA is calculated based on the average inflation rate during Q3 compared to the same period in the previous year. The Social Security increase probably won't be as high as earlier predictions but should...
Motley Fool
October Is the Most Critical Month for Seniors on Social Security
Despite a sizable cost-of-living adjustment in 2022, Social Security benefits have failed to keep pace with inflation. The 2023 COLA may be the largest in 40 years, and the retirement earnings limit will probably increase by about 3%. The official COLA and retirement earnings limit figures will be published in...
Motley Fool
Here's Exactly When Your First Social Security Check Will Arrive
The Social Security Administration pays benefits on specific days each month. The day you'll get paid depends on the day of the month you were born. There are additional rules about claiming benefits that workers should know before applying for Social Security. You’re reading a free article with opinions that...
Motley Fool
Retirees May See a Monster Increase in Social Security Benefits in 2023
Rampant inflation is putting pressure on consumers, especially at grocery stores and gas stations. Social Security beneficiaries will likely see a monster cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) in 2023. The average monthly benefit for retired workers could rise by $148 next year. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
Motley Fool
Here's How the Fed's Rate Hikes Will Impact Your Retirement Plan -- for Better or Worse
401(k) and IRA account values will drop in the short term. Yields on bonds and dividend stocks will rise for income investors and retirees. Growth stocks are available at cheaper valuations for long-term investors. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing...
The 3 Biggest Social Security Changes in 2023 (and the 1 Thing That's Finally Not Changing)
Social Security is a dynamic retirement program that's constantly undergoing changes. In 2023, retirees and workers can expect three big differences. However, one persistent Social Security change has come to an end. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become...
Motley Fool
This Congressional Bill Aims to Boost Social Security Benefits by $2,400 Annually
The Social Security program has challenges it will face in the coming years. This bill wants to address several of these roadblocks, including funding the program and increasing benefits. The bill also wants to change how the cost-of-living adjustment is calculated. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may...
How Much Can the Average Senior Citizen Expect To Benefit From Social Security?
Ages 66-67 are magic numbers; that's when many people now and later down the road will become eligible to begin receiving Social Security retirement benefits -- 65 was previously the full retirement...
3 Ways for Retirees to Qualify for the Social Security Spousal Benefit
There are a variety of ways spouses can obtain Social Security benefits. But they must meet certain qualifications whether they are married or divorced. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Want Bigger Social Security Checks? 3 Groups of Retirees Who Might Qualify For Them
Social Security benefits can go a long way in retirement. Your marital status can sometimes affect how much you receive. Taking advantage of all the benefits you're entitled to can lead to a more financially secure retirement. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley...
Motley Fool
The Fed Could Crush the Stock Market Tomorrow, But Don't Panic
The market is expecting another big rate hike from the Fed. August data showed that the Fed still has work to do to rein in inflation. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Comments / 0