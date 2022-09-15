ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlevoix County, MI

Comments / 0

Related
UpNorthLive.com

Traverse City woman joins first-ever Michigan Parents' Council

GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A Traverse City woman is hoping to make a difference in education by bringing the voice of Northern Michigan parents to Lansing. The Michigan Parents' Council includes parents from across the Michigan with the goal of giving a new perspective to policymaking. One of...
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Arizona man drowns at Otsego County boat launch

OTSEGO COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A man drowned Monday afternoon at a boat launch in Bagley Township, according to Michigan State Police. Tom Caswell, 78, from Mesa, Arizona, was located deceased at Dixon Lake by conservation officers with the Michigan Department of Natural Resources. At 5:30 p.m. on Sep. 19,...
OTSEGO COUNTY, MI
traverseticker.com

53-Unit Apartment Complex Planned For East Front Street

Traverse City commissioners will consider approving a tax break tonight (Monday) for a planned affordable housing complex on East Front Street, which will be built by Woda Cooper Companies across four connected parcels and feature 53 apartments targeted to a mix of singles, seniors, and families. Commissioners tonight will also consider issuing a request-for-proposals (RFP) for one or more developers to build workforce housing on three city-owned parcels on Beitner Street and Woodmere Avenue.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Sheriff: Fatal crash in Grand Traverse County

GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A man has died after a single-vehicle crash in Blair Township, according to the Grand Traverse County Sheriff's Office. At 7:10 p.m. on September 16, deputies responded to a crash on Beitner Road near River Road, the sheriff's office said. The driver, a 57-year-old...
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Charlevoix County, MI
City
Charlevoix, MI
Local
Michigan Government
9&10 News

Deputies: Benzie County Man Punches Elderly Man in Road Rage Case

A 25-year-old Benzie County man is in jail after a case of road rage led to his arrest. The Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Office says it happened Saturday morning when the driver was upset at another man for not using a turn signal. The two pulled into the Grand Traverse Crossing parking lot where deputies say the 25 year old began punching a 67-year-old Kewadin man in the head.
BENZIE COUNTY, MI
9&10 News

UPS Driver Killed in Blair Township Crash

The Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Office says a UPS driver from Interlochen was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Blair Township last Friday night. Deputies says a UPS truck driven by Timothy Strobl, 57, left Beitner Road near River Road and struck a tree. The road was closed for several hours while deputies investigated.
INTERLOCHEN, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wpbn
traverseticker.com

Four Corners: Why Downtown Traverse City’s Most Iconic Buildings Are All Selling At The Same Time

Increasingly, 2022 feels like the start of a new chapter for downtown Traverse City. In addition to the impending redesign of the riverfront, plans for Rotary Square, and the potential new affordable housing within city limits, several of downtown’s most iconic buildings are hitting the market or changing hands for the first time in generations. The Ticker sat down with Dan Stiebel of Coldwell Banker Commercial Schmidt Realtors – a real estate pro involved in many of the area’s biggest commercial transactions – to discuss what all the activity means for the future of downtown.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Agriculture
UpNorthLive.com

Memorial display in remembrance of Queen Elizabeth II

CHARLEVOIX COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- One northern Michigan business owner has made a memorial in remembrance of the late Queen Elizabeth II. After learning about the Queen's death, the owner of Castle Farms in Charlevoix County put up a display for the Queen. Staff said the owner has been collecting...
CHARLEVOIX COUNTY, MI
9&10 News

Buckley Man Suffers Serious Injuries in Crash on US-31

A Buckley man suffered serious injuries following a crash in Grand Traverse County Tuesday. The Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Office says the man was driving on US-31 near Rennie School Road Tuesday afternoon when his truck clipped the trailer of another truck that was merging lanes. Deputies say the man’s vehicle spun around and left the roadway.
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Rainstorms expected Tuesday night

NORTHERN MICHIGAN, (WPBN/WGTU) -- Tuesday, look for sunshine and a few passing clouds after the fog lifts. It's thick this morning in some towns. There is a chance for showers or thunderstorms mainly south of Traverse City. Highs will be in the 70s to low 80s. Wind from the south 5-15 mph.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy