UpNorthLive.com
Traverse City woman joins first-ever Michigan Parents' Council
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A Traverse City woman is hoping to make a difference in education by bringing the voice of Northern Michigan parents to Lansing. The Michigan Parents' Council includes parents from across the Michigan with the goal of giving a new perspective to policymaking. One of...
UpNorthLive.com
Arizona man drowns at Otsego County boat launch
OTSEGO COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A man drowned Monday afternoon at a boat launch in Bagley Township, according to Michigan State Police. Tom Caswell, 78, from Mesa, Arizona, was located deceased at Dixon Lake by conservation officers with the Michigan Department of Natural Resources. At 5:30 p.m. on Sep. 19,...
traverseticker.com
53-Unit Apartment Complex Planned For East Front Street
Traverse City commissioners will consider approving a tax break tonight (Monday) for a planned affordable housing complex on East Front Street, which will be built by Woda Cooper Companies across four connected parcels and feature 53 apartments targeted to a mix of singles, seniors, and families. Commissioners tonight will also consider issuing a request-for-proposals (RFP) for one or more developers to build workforce housing on three city-owned parcels on Beitner Street and Woodmere Avenue.
UpNorthLive.com
Sheriff: Fatal crash in Grand Traverse County
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A man has died after a single-vehicle crash in Blair Township, according to the Grand Traverse County Sheriff's Office. At 7:10 p.m. on September 16, deputies responded to a crash on Beitner Road near River Road, the sheriff's office said. The driver, a 57-year-old...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Deputies: Benzie County Man Punches Elderly Man in Road Rage Case
A 25-year-old Benzie County man is in jail after a case of road rage led to his arrest. The Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Office says it happened Saturday morning when the driver was upset at another man for not using a turn signal. The two pulled into the Grand Traverse Crossing parking lot where deputies say the 25 year old began punching a 67-year-old Kewadin man in the head.
UPS Driver Killed in Blair Township Crash
The Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Office says a UPS driver from Interlochen was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Blair Township last Friday night. Deputies says a UPS truck driven by Timothy Strobl, 57, left Beitner Road near River Road and struck a tree. The road was closed for several hours while deputies investigated.
Missing man, 77, with diabetes, dementia found lying in Northern Michigan forest
CHEBOYGAN COUNTY, MI – A 77-year-old man who went missing on his way to a campground in Northern Michigan was found in a forest about 1,100 feet from his vehicle early Tuesday, Sept. 13, in Cheboygan County, authorities said. Robert Ricksgers, 77, left Gaylord around 5 p.m. Monday to...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Women arrested for stealing Michigan State Police tent from Cherry Festival in middle of night
TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. – Two women have been arrested for going to the Michigan State Police recruiting booth at the Cherry Festival in the middle of the night and stealing the department’s tent, officials said. MSP was asked to provide security during the National Cherry Festival in Traverse...
traverseticker.com
Four Corners: Why Downtown Traverse City’s Most Iconic Buildings Are All Selling At The Same Time
Increasingly, 2022 feels like the start of a new chapter for downtown Traverse City. In addition to the impending redesign of the riverfront, plans for Rotary Square, and the potential new affordable housing within city limits, several of downtown’s most iconic buildings are hitting the market or changing hands for the first time in generations. The Ticker sat down with Dan Stiebel of Coldwell Banker Commercial Schmidt Realtors – a real estate pro involved in many of the area’s biggest commercial transactions – to discuss what all the activity means for the future of downtown.
Severe vomiting, diarrhea outbreak seen in Northern Michigan dogs linked to multiple GI diseases
A deadly outbreak seen in Northern Michigan dogs last month may largely be the work of parvovirus, but other severe cases are showing up positive for common diseases, veterinarians say.
UpNorthLive.com
Memorial display in remembrance of Queen Elizabeth II
CHARLEVOIX COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- One northern Michigan business owner has made a memorial in remembrance of the late Queen Elizabeth II. After learning about the Queen's death, the owner of Castle Farms in Charlevoix County put up a display for the Queen. Staff said the owner has been collecting...
Four Hospitalized After Two-Car Kalkaska County Crash
Two children and two adults were taken to the hospital after a two-car crash in Kalkaska County Wednesday night. The crash happened when an SUV traveling west on Seelye Road ran through a stop sign and collided with another SUV traveling north on Valley Road. Deputies say the northbound SUV...
9&10 News
Buckley Man Suffers Serious Injuries in Crash on US-31
A Buckley man suffered serious injuries following a crash in Grand Traverse County Tuesday. The Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Office says the man was driving on US-31 near Rennie School Road Tuesday afternoon when his truck clipped the trailer of another truck that was merging lanes. Deputies say the man’s vehicle spun around and left the roadway.
Police say witnesses stood by, filmed while teen was beaten at Traverse City football game
TRAVERSE CITY, MI -- A 13-year-old girl was assaulted Friday night during the Traverse City West High School football game while witnesses stood by and filmed the attack. According to UpNorthLive, police say the girl was attacked by two other females who attend East Middle School and Central High School respectively.
UpNorthLive.com
Rainstorms expected Tuesday night
NORTHERN MICHIGAN, (WPBN/WGTU) -- Tuesday, look for sunshine and a few passing clouds after the fog lifts. It's thick this morning in some towns. There is a chance for showers or thunderstorms mainly south of Traverse City. Highs will be in the 70s to low 80s. Wind from the south 5-15 mph.
