ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Comments / 0

Related
WISN

20 people shot in Milwaukee since Friday

MILWAUKEE — Data from Milwaukee Police Department said 20 people were shot between Friday evening and Monday afternoon. Three people died, two of them were teenagers. One of them, a 16-year-old found dead with a gunshot wound in a vacant house near 38th and Hadley Streets Monday, was identified by his family as Shaun Dorsey.
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Woman struck, killed trying to walk across I-94 near Pewaukee

PEWAUKEE, Wis. — A woman was struck and killed while crossing I-94 near the city of Pewaukee Monday night. According to the Wisconsin State Patrol, troopers were called to reports of a crash on I-94 at Highway 164 at 7:56 p.m. A news release stated that preliminary information suggests...
PEWAUKEE, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Milwaukee, WI
Crime & Safety
County
Milwaukee County, WI
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
City
Milwaukee, WI
Milwaukee County, WI
Crime & Safety
WISN

Warnings expire, hail possible in Milwaukee County

The severe thunderstorm warning have expired in southeastern Wisconsin, but the rain and hail isn't over. As of 3:19 p.m., WeatherWatch 12 Chief Meteorologist Mark Baden said hail could be moving in to communities such as Fox Point, Bayside, Shorewood, Whitefish Bay, Glendale and Brown Deer. The earlier storms produced...
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI
WISN

17-year-old shot, killed early Sunday in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — A 17-year-old was shot and killed just after midnight. It happened near 71st Street and Hampton Avenue in Milwaukee. The boy died at the scene, police said. Police have not made any arrests. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Shorewood police investigate shots fired at Metro Market

SHOREWOOD, Wis. — The Shorewood Police Department is investigating a shooting Saturday outside Shorewood's Metro Market. Police said they were called to the store on Oakland Avenue at about 6:45 p.m. Two men engaged in a fight during which one of the men pulled out a gun and fired...
SHOREWOOD, WI
WISN

Two people killed in quadruple shooting in Kenosha

KENOSHA, Wis. — Two people were killed in a quadruple shooting in Kenosha early Sunday morning. Just before 2 a.m., police responded to Las Margaritas near 23rd Avenue and Roosevelt Road. Officers in the area heard shots and multiple 911 calls were received, police said. Four people were shot.
KENOSHA, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mpd#Suv#Franklin Place#Jeep Grand Cherokee
WISN

16-year-old boy found dead in vacant house from gunshot wound

MILWAUKEE — A 16-year-old boy was found dead from a gunshot wound Monday morning in a vacant house. The shooting happened about 9:50 a.m. near 38th and Hadley streets, police said. Family members identified the victim as Shaun Dorsey. They told WISN 12 News reporter Hannah Hilyard they don't...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Gator reported in Washington County park

KEWASKUM, Wis. — Kewaskum police are investigating a report of an alligator in a local park. In a Facebook post, police say they got the report Sunday from a pond at Reigle Family Park. According to police, Wisconsin's Department of Natural Resources has looked for the reptile but has...
KEWASKUM, WI
WISN

Wisconsin man saves squirrel's life, names him Little Jerry

A Wisconsin man doing sewer work in Mequon saved the life of a squirrel. Chuck Seidl was working on Sept. 12 when he found two squirrels stuck in a sewer in a cul-de-sac. He gave them both mini-chest compressions and was able to save one, who he named Little Jerry.
MEQUON, WI
WISN

Milwaukee County's chief medical examiner retires suddenly

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee County chief medical examiner has abruptly retired. County officials confirmed Dr. Brian Peterson submitted his retirement, effective immediately. Peterson attended medical school at the Medical College of Wisconsin and graduated in 1980. Peterson joined the staff at the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office in 2008...
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WISN

Human trafficking crimes grow in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE COUNTY, Wis. — A human trafficking survivor is sharing her story on the basis of anonymity. She said she met the man who trafficked her on a dating app when she was 19 years old. She thought they were going to be in a relationship. "Things went good...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Police: Possible alligator sighting in Kewaskum pond

KEWASKUM, Wis. — Kewaskum police are investigating reports of a possible alligator spotted in a pond at Reigle Family Park. Chief Thomas Bishop told WISN 12 News they received two witness accounts of the alligator sighting on Sunday. By Monday, he had the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources searching...
KEWASKUM, WI
WISN

Thousands participate in 2022 Briggs & Al's Run/Walk

MILWAUKEE — Thousands of runners and walkers took over Downtown Milwaukee for the Briggs & Al's Run & Walk benefitting Children's Wisconsin. More than 8,000 people, including 400 teams, hit the pavement Saturday morning for the kids. Christine Baranoucky, VP of Engagement and Stewardship for Children's Wisconsin, explained the...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

UW-Milwaukee has first Latino police chief on campus

MILWAUKEE — The University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee Police Department is in charge of providing security on campus and in nearby neighborhoods. The patrol area is about two square miles, and the man at the helm of it all is Chief David Salazar, the first Latino police chief on campus. Salazar...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Downtown Milwaukee to host Halloween-spirited event

MILWAUKEE — Downtown Milwaukee will host a new Halloween event this year at Red Arrow Park. Jack-O-Lantern Jubilee will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 29. "We're bringing safe, family fun to the heart of downtown with our new pumpkin palooza," said Beth Weirick, CEO of Milwaukee Downtown, Business Improvement District No. 21. "Jack-O-Lantern Jubilee ushers in Halloween and the fall season in a way kids and families will never forget."
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

WISN 12 celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month 2022

MILWAUKEE — Hispanic Heritage Month started Sept. 15 and runs through Oct. 15. All month, WISN 12 News will be telling Wisconsin stories recognizing the contributions of the Hispanic and Latino community. You will be able to watch all the stories right here:. Sept. 16: Milwaukee City Hall celebrates...
MILWAUKEE, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy