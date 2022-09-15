Read full article on original website
Police: Armed robbers shoot at a Milwaukee DPW worker in Brewer's Hill neighborhood
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police responded to an armed robbery near Brown and Buffum Streets in Milwaukee's Brewer's Hill neighborhood Monday morning. Police said a Department of Public Works employee was in the area at 7:03 a.m. when armed robbers held up the worker. Police said the robbers also fired at the DPW vehicle.
20 people shot in Milwaukee since Friday
MILWAUKEE — Data from Milwaukee Police Department said 20 people were shot between Friday evening and Monday afternoon. Three people died, two of them were teenagers. One of them, a 16-year-old found dead with a gunshot wound in a vacant house near 38th and Hadley Streets Monday, was identified by his family as Shaun Dorsey.
Woman injured after shooting outside a Milwaukee McDonalds parking lot
MILWAUKEE — On Monday, Sept. 19 just after midnight a 23-year-old woman was shot near North 27 and Capitol Street. Milwaukee police said the woman sustained serious injuries and was taken to a local hospital to be treated. Police continue to seek unknown suspect(s) and ask that anyone with...
Woman struck, killed trying to walk across I-94 near Pewaukee
PEWAUKEE, Wis. — A woman was struck and killed while crossing I-94 near the city of Pewaukee Monday night. According to the Wisconsin State Patrol, troopers were called to reports of a crash on I-94 at Highway 164 at 7:56 p.m. A news release stated that preliminary information suggests...
Warnings expire, hail possible in Milwaukee County
The severe thunderstorm warning have expired in southeastern Wisconsin, but the rain and hail isn't over. As of 3:19 p.m., WeatherWatch 12 Chief Meteorologist Mark Baden said hail could be moving in to communities such as Fox Point, Bayside, Shorewood, Whitefish Bay, Glendale and Brown Deer. The earlier storms produced...
17-year-old shot, killed early Sunday in Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE — A 17-year-old was shot and killed just after midnight. It happened near 71st Street and Hampton Avenue in Milwaukee. The boy died at the scene, police said. Police have not made any arrests. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to...
Shorewood police investigate shots fired at Metro Market
SHOREWOOD, Wis. — The Shorewood Police Department is investigating a shooting Saturday outside Shorewood's Metro Market. Police said they were called to the store on Oakland Avenue at about 6:45 p.m. Two men engaged in a fight during which one of the men pulled out a gun and fired...
Two people killed in quadruple shooting in Kenosha
KENOSHA, Wis. — Two people were killed in a quadruple shooting in Kenosha early Sunday morning. Just before 2 a.m., police responded to Las Margaritas near 23rd Avenue and Roosevelt Road. Officers in the area heard shots and multiple 911 calls were received, police said. Four people were shot.
16-year-old boy found dead in vacant house from gunshot wound
MILWAUKEE — A 16-year-old boy was found dead from a gunshot wound Monday morning in a vacant house. The shooting happened about 9:50 a.m. near 38th and Hadley streets, police said. Family members identified the victim as Shaun Dorsey. They told WISN 12 News reporter Hannah Hilyard they don't...
Gator reported in Washington County park
KEWASKUM, Wis. — Kewaskum police are investigating a report of an alligator in a local park. In a Facebook post, police say they got the report Sunday from a pond at Reigle Family Park. According to police, Wisconsin's Department of Natural Resources has looked for the reptile but has...
Wisconsin man saves squirrel's life, names him Little Jerry
A Wisconsin man doing sewer work in Mequon saved the life of a squirrel. Chuck Seidl was working on Sept. 12 when he found two squirrels stuck in a sewer in a cul-de-sac. He gave them both mini-chest compressions and was able to save one, who he named Little Jerry.
Milwaukee County's chief medical examiner retires suddenly
MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee County chief medical examiner has abruptly retired. County officials confirmed Dr. Brian Peterson submitted his retirement, effective immediately. Peterson attended medical school at the Medical College of Wisconsin and graduated in 1980. Peterson joined the staff at the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office in 2008...
Human trafficking crimes grow in Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, Wis. — A human trafficking survivor is sharing her story on the basis of anonymity. She said she met the man who trafficked her on a dating app when she was 19 years old. She thought they were going to be in a relationship. "Things went good...
Police: Possible alligator sighting in Kewaskum pond
KEWASKUM, Wis. — Kewaskum police are investigating reports of a possible alligator spotted in a pond at Reigle Family Park. Chief Thomas Bishop told WISN 12 News they received two witness accounts of the alligator sighting on Sunday. By Monday, he had the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources searching...
Thousands participate in 2022 Briggs & Al's Run/Walk
MILWAUKEE — Thousands of runners and walkers took over Downtown Milwaukee for the Briggs & Al's Run & Walk benefitting Children's Wisconsin. More than 8,000 people, including 400 teams, hit the pavement Saturday morning for the kids. Christine Baranoucky, VP of Engagement and Stewardship for Children's Wisconsin, explained the...
UW-Milwaukee has first Latino police chief on campus
MILWAUKEE — The University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee Police Department is in charge of providing security on campus and in nearby neighborhoods. The patrol area is about two square miles, and the man at the helm of it all is Chief David Salazar, the first Latino police chief on campus. Salazar...
Downtown Milwaukee to host Halloween-spirited event
MILWAUKEE — Downtown Milwaukee will host a new Halloween event this year at Red Arrow Park. Jack-O-Lantern Jubilee will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 29. "We're bringing safe, family fun to the heart of downtown with our new pumpkin palooza," said Beth Weirick, CEO of Milwaukee Downtown, Business Improvement District No. 21. "Jack-O-Lantern Jubilee ushers in Halloween and the fall season in a way kids and families will never forget."
Cyclists bike 600 miles to raise awareness for bone marrow transplant needs
MILWAUKEE — A team of eight is biking 600 miles in 11 days to raise awareness for bone marrow transplant needs. The group made a stop in Wauwatosa Monday to visit Froedtert Hospital and the Medical College of Wisconsin. According to Froedtert, Milwaukee is the hub for all bone...
Milwaukee alderwoman looks to increase penalties for threatening, harassing election officials
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Alderwoman JoCasta Zamarripa said Tuesday she is writing new legislation that would increase penalties for threatening or harassing election officials or workers. "We don't want to see our poll workers harassed, intimidated in the process of doing their work, so in some ways, I think it...
WISN 12 celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month 2022
MILWAUKEE — Hispanic Heritage Month started Sept. 15 and runs through Oct. 15. All month, WISN 12 News will be telling Wisconsin stories recognizing the contributions of the Hispanic and Latino community. You will be able to watch all the stories right here:. Sept. 16: Milwaukee City Hall celebrates...
