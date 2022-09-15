ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
klkntv.com

Lincoln Animal Ambassadors collect food to give to those in need in the community

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN)- For 14 years Lincoln Animal Ambassadors has been distributing pet food to low-income families to help feed their pets. Companion animals and their people often rely on each other for their mental and physical well-being. This program helps prevent the trauma that results for both the pets and their people when they cannot afford to feed and care for their pets, and it also keeps pets from being surrendered to the already overloaded local shelters and rescue groups.
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Several Nebraska fire crews battle grass fire in Seward County

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – UPDATE: A grass fire in Seward County is now contained, according to a firefighter at the scene. ______________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________. Nebraska fire crews are busy battling an actively moving grass fire Tuesday afternoon. The fire was reported around 3:30 p.m. near 168th and Rokeby Roads, which is...
SEWARD COUNTY, NE
klkntv.com

Search of Lincoln landfill for homicide evidence comes to an end

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Lincoln Police Department says it’s stopped searching for homicide evidence at the city landfill. Multiple law enforcement agencies joined the effort after the body of 49-year-old Ronnie Patz was found at a northwest Lincoln motel on September 1. Just days before 61-year-old Ronald...
LINCOLN, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nebraska Health
City
Lincoln, NE
Lincoln, NE
Health
klkntv.com

Portion of MoPac Trail narrowed starting Monday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Lincoln Parks and Recreation Department announced Monday that part of the MoPac Trail will be narrowed until Oct. 17. The north lane of the trail between Sycamore Drive and Glenwood Circle is closed for an adjacent wastewater line project. The south part of the...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Parts of 27th Street in Lincoln will be closed this week

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Lincoln Transportation and Utilities Department announced Monday that two portions of North 27th Street will close for utility work. The southbound lanes from Vine to T Streets will be closed Tuesday. The southbound lanes from Holdrege to Y Streets will be closed Wednesday. Both...
LINCOLN, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Batteries Included#Pint#Hearmuffs
klkntv.com

Amtrak train crashes into U-Haul truck, killing McCook woman

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A McCook woman is dead after she was hit by a train while driving a U-Haul early Tuesday morning. According to the McCook Police Department, authorities were alerted to an injury accident on a railroad access road near East 11th Street just after 4 a.m.
LINCOLN, NE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
klkntv.com

UNK admissions team will travel Nebraska to reach prospective students

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The University of Nebraska at Kearney is hosting three events next month to connect with high school students across the state. For three Sundays in October, UNK representatives will be in different regions of the state to answer questions from students and discuss what an education at UNK has to offer.
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Proposed $2.5 million skatepark covers 35,000 sq. ft. in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Lincoln Skatepark Association hosted an open house today to begin discussions on a $2.5 million skatepark. LSA President Phil Burcher says today’s meeting was the first step to informing Lincoln residents on the need for more designated areas for roller athletes. The goal is...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Nebraska corn groups urge caution for farmers, drivers ahead of harvest

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Officials with the Nebraska Corn Board and Nebraska Corn Growers Association say agriculture ranks among the most dangerous industries to work in. Among farm workers, they say tractor turnovers are the leading cause of death while on the job. As many farmers may be eager...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Polley Music Library to gain more instruments for 40th anniversary

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Tucked away on the second floor of the downtown Bennet Martin Library is a unique library that enjoys loud sounds. In the rows and aisles of books, the Polley Music Library also houses sheet music and rental instruments for those curious about music studies. Music...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Police identify man killed in Crete skydiving accident

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Crete Police Department identified the victim in a fatal tandem skydiving accident on Thursday. The department identified the deceased victim as William Seale, 34, of St. Petersburg, Florida. On Friday, police identified the surviving victim as Romulo Suarez, 56, of Crete. On Monday, he...
CRETE, NE
klkntv.com

Hot for one more day

The heat and humidity is going to be around for one more day and that one more day is going to be VERY hot. So hot that Lincoln may set a new record high. Cooler air is on the way, though. Much, much cooler air will be here by the middle of the week with a refreshing fall feel in the air.
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Record-breaking heat on Tuesday; Relief soon to arrive

After a very hot Monday, we will continue the streak of hot temperatures into Tuesday. We’re forecasting a high near 101° in Lincoln. It’s going to be an uncomfortable day all-around, with humidity to go along with the heat. The vast majority of the day features mostly sunny skies.
LINCOLN, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy