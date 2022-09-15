Read full article on original website
‘A lot of things that can go wrong’: National week puts car seat safety in spotlight
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Road injuries are the leading cause of preventable death to children in the U.S., according to Safe Kids Worldwide. National Child Passenger Week began on Sunday and ends on Saturday. Child Passenger Safety technicians are working to inform parents on which seat is right for...
Lincoln Animal Ambassadors collect food to give to those in need in the community
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN)- For 14 years Lincoln Animal Ambassadors has been distributing pet food to low-income families to help feed their pets. Companion animals and their people often rely on each other for their mental and physical well-being. This program helps prevent the trauma that results for both the pets and their people when they cannot afford to feed and care for their pets, and it also keeps pets from being surrendered to the already overloaded local shelters and rescue groups.
Several Nebraska fire crews battle grass fire in Seward County
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – UPDATE: A grass fire in Seward County is now contained, according to a firefighter at the scene. ______________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________. Nebraska fire crews are busy battling an actively moving grass fire Tuesday afternoon. The fire was reported around 3:30 p.m. near 168th and Rokeby Roads, which is...
Search of Lincoln landfill for homicide evidence comes to an end
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Lincoln Police Department says it’s stopped searching for homicide evidence at the city landfill. Multiple law enforcement agencies joined the effort after the body of 49-year-old Ronnie Patz was found at a northwest Lincoln motel on September 1. Just days before 61-year-old Ronald...
Part of 70th Street in Lincoln will be fully closed until end of month
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A busy Lincoln street will now be closed off until the end of the month due to pavement damage. City officials say crews were working to replace a fire sprinkler line at the Clock Tower Shopping Center at 70th and A Streets when they noticed something wrong.
Lincoln man led authorities through bean field during pursuit in Seward County
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A Lincoln man led authorities through the woods and a bean field during a pursuit Monday afternoon, the Seward County Sheriff’s Office said. Around 2:30 p.m., a deputy saw a vehicle commit “multiple” traffic violations while heading west on Highway 6 near 168th Road, just north of Pleasent Dale.
Portion of MoPac Trail narrowed starting Monday
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Lincoln Parks and Recreation Department announced Monday that part of the MoPac Trail will be narrowed until Oct. 17. The north lane of the trail between Sycamore Drive and Glenwood Circle is closed for an adjacent wastewater line project. The south part of the...
Parts of 27th Street in Lincoln will be closed this week
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Lincoln Transportation and Utilities Department announced Monday that two portions of North 27th Street will close for utility work. The southbound lanes from Vine to T Streets will be closed Tuesday. The southbound lanes from Holdrege to Y Streets will be closed Wednesday. Both...
Amtrak train crashes into U-Haul truck, killing McCook woman
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A McCook woman is dead after she was hit by a train while driving a U-Haul early Tuesday morning. According to the McCook Police Department, authorities were alerted to an injury accident on a railroad access road near East 11th Street just after 4 a.m.
Nebraska troopers find 20 pounds of cocaine inside vehicle’s seats near York
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Many things fall under our vehicles’ seats, but one woman stored 20 pounds of cocaine inside hers, according to the Nebraska State Patrol. Just after noon on Sunday, a trooper pulled over Imelda Ambriz, 34, of Los Angeles for following a vehicle too closely on Interstate 80, the patrol said.
Lancaster County health department hosting hazardous waste collection events
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Got hazardous waste? The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department can help you get rid of that. The health department is hosting two hazardous waste collection events on Friday and Saturday. On Friday, people can dispose of waste at the Bennet Fire and Rescue building (480 Fir...
Stolen motorcycle found disassembled at north Lincoln apartment, police say
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – One man was arrested Sunday after he tried destroying security footage that showed the disassembly of a stolen motorcycle, police say. On Friday, a 20-year-old reported that his 2003 Kawasaki Ninja had been stolen sometime overnight near 27th and South Streets. Two days later, officers...
UNK admissions team will travel Nebraska to reach prospective students
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The University of Nebraska at Kearney is hosting three events next month to connect with high school students across the state. For three Sundays in October, UNK representatives will be in different regions of the state to answer questions from students and discuss what an education at UNK has to offer.
Proposed $2.5 million skatepark covers 35,000 sq. ft. in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Lincoln Skatepark Association hosted an open house today to begin discussions on a $2.5 million skatepark. LSA President Phil Burcher says today’s meeting was the first step to informing Lincoln residents on the need for more designated areas for roller athletes. The goal is...
Nebraska corn groups urge caution for farmers, drivers ahead of harvest
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Officials with the Nebraska Corn Board and Nebraska Corn Growers Association say agriculture ranks among the most dangerous industries to work in. Among farm workers, they say tractor turnovers are the leading cause of death while on the job. As many farmers may be eager...
Polley Music Library to gain more instruments for 40th anniversary
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Tucked away on the second floor of the downtown Bennet Martin Library is a unique library that enjoys loud sounds. In the rows and aisles of books, the Polley Music Library also houses sheet music and rental instruments for those curious about music studies. Music...
Police identify man killed in Crete skydiving accident
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Crete Police Department identified the victim in a fatal tandem skydiving accident on Thursday. The department identified the deceased victim as William Seale, 34, of St. Petersburg, Florida. On Friday, police identified the surviving victim as Romulo Suarez, 56, of Crete. On Monday, he...
Hot for one more day
The heat and humidity is going to be around for one more day and that one more day is going to be VERY hot. So hot that Lincoln may set a new record high. Cooler air is on the way, though. Much, much cooler air will be here by the middle of the week with a refreshing fall feel in the air.
Nebraska pardons board could commute sentence of Earnest Jackson after 22 years
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A man accused of murder could have his sentence commuted by the Nebraska Board of Pardons. Earnest Jackson has served 22 years in Nebraska state prison following the murder of an Omaha man in 1999. Jackson was 17 at the time. Since then, another man...
Record-breaking heat on Tuesday; Relief soon to arrive
After a very hot Monday, we will continue the streak of hot temperatures into Tuesday. We’re forecasting a high near 101° in Lincoln. It’s going to be an uncomfortable day all-around, with humidity to go along with the heat. The vast majority of the day features mostly sunny skies.
