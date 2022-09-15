Read full article on original website
Augusta Free Press
Gambling In Indiana – Is It Legal? Get $5,000+ At IN Gambling Sites
Indiana gambling laws are some of the most permissive in the country. Residents can legally play at land-based casinos and can also place in-person sports bets. Online sports betting is allowed but casino games are not. This means that the residents must instead use offshore sites.
Augusta Free Press
Virginia's August unemployment fell to 2.6 percent, remains below national rate
Virginia's unemployment rate fell to 2.6 percent in August, a 1 percent decrease from August 2021. The Commonwealth's unemployment rate remains below the United States rate of 3.7 percent. However, the labor force participation in...
Augusta Free Press
2020 U.S. Census requires voter notices of polling location changes
Voters in Virginia will receive notices starting this week in the mail regarding polling locations for the November 8 general election. "Districts and polling locations have changed for some voters as part of the redistricting process following...
Augusta Free Press
National Voter Registration Day: Checklist to make sure your vote counts in Virginia
Today is National Voter Registration Day. UpVote Virginia provided three things to do today in honor of the recognition.
Augusta Free Press
VSCPA releases free resources for nonprofits in honor of Virginia CPA Week
The Virginia Society of Certified Public Accountants has released four free resource guides for nonprofit organizations to celebrate Virginia CPA Week which runs from Sept. 19-25. The VSCPA's nonprofit resource guides were most recently updated by the not-for-profit team at Newport News-based firm PBMares. Topics include budgeting, income tax issues, responsibilities and risks, and auditing.
Augusta Free Press
Shenandoah Valley tech users and creators asked to weigh in on future of SVTC
The Shenandoah Valley Technology Council is seeking your input as they plan their future. On Thursday, the group is hosting a luncheon at The Wood Grill in Harrisonburg from 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Augusta Free Press
State Corporation Commission approves fuel rate increase for Dominion Energy customers
Effective July 1, 2022, the State Corporation Commission (SCC) approved an increase to the fuel rate for Dominion Energy Virginia customers. The approval includes a mitigation proposal to spread the recovery of the $1.020 billion projected fuel...
