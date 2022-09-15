ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nevada State

Comments / 0

Related
Augusta Free Press

Gambling In Indiana – Is It Legal? Get $5,000+ At IN Gambling Sites

Indiana gambling laws are some of the most permissive in the country. Residents can legally play at land-based casinos and can also place in-person sports bets. Online sports betting is allowed but casino games are not. This means that the residents must instead use offshore sites. In this guide to...
INDIANA STATE
Augusta Free Press

2020 U.S. Census requires voter notices of polling location changes

Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. Voters in Virginia will receive notices starting this week in the mail regarding polling locations for the November 8 general election. “Districts and polling locations have changed for some voters as part of the redistricting process following...
VIRGINIA STATE
Augusta Free Press

National Voter Registration Day: Checklist to make sure your vote counts in Virginia

Today is National Voter Registration Day. UpVote Virginia provided three things to do today in honor of the recognition. Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.
VIRGINIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nevada Lifestyle
State
Nevada State
Augusta Free Press

VSCPA releases free resources for nonprofits in honor of Virginia CPA Week

Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. The Virginia Society of Certified Public Accountants has released four free resource guides for nonprofit organizations to celebrate Virginia CPA Week which runs from Sept. 19-25. The VSCPA’s nonprofit resource guides were most recently updated by the not-for-profit team at Newport News-based firm PBMares. Topics include budgeting, income tax issues, responsibilities and risks, and auditing.
VIRGINIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy