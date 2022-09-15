ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Tomahawk Nation

FSU vs. Boston College depth chart released

Florida State Seminoles football is getting set to continue ACC play, seeking a 4-0 start when the Boston College Eagles head to Tallahassee this Saturday. The Seminoles are coming off a hard-fought win vs. Louisville, overcoming several injuries to escape with a 35-31 win on the road. Ahead of this...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Tomahawk Nation

FSU HC Mike Norvell talks Louisville win, Boston College, player updates

Florida State Seminoles football is turning attention towards Boston College, ready to take on the Eagles in a primetime matchup inside Doak Campbell Stadium this Saturday. Ahead of the game, head coach Mike Norvell spoke with the media to detail how his team has responded after a 3-0 start, giving insight into FSU’s mindset from and after its gritty win over Louisville as well as small updates on personnel.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Tomahawk Nation

Making the grade: How Florida State’s offensive line has performed through 3 games

The Florida State Seminoles offensive line helped lead the football team to their third victory of the season, this one over the Louisville Cardinals. This past week’s game was met with adversity as starting left tackle had to leave with a leg injury. FSU inserted seasoned veteran Darius Washington at the tackle spot and the line was able to do something it hasn’t always had the luxury of in the past— rely on it’s depth.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Tomahawk Nation

Noles News: Football prepares for Boston College, FSU sports earn wins

The Florida State Seminoles had a weekend filled with victories on the road led by Mike Norvell and company’s up-and-down 31-35 win over the Louisville Cardinals Friday night. Soccer handled Boston College and women’s volleyball held down the home turf with their win over UAB. Football. For the...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Tomahawk Nation

FSU head coach Mike Norvell previews Boston College matchup

The Florida State Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell spoke with the media on Tuesday after practice ahead of the at-home matchup against the Boston College Eagles this Saturday at 8:00 p.m. Norvell said it was good to be back after a Saturday off to help guys recover and implement the...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Tomahawk Nation

FSU favored by double-digits vs. Boston College

Florida State Seminoles football is off to its best start in seven years, beginning the year 3-0 after notching wins vs. the Duquesne Dukes, LSU Tigers and Louisville Cardinals. While FSU still sits unranked, Vegas is starting to show a bit of faith in the Seminoles. After being favored (and...
TALLAHASSEE, FL

