The following is a press release from the City of Lubbock:. LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — On Wednesday, September 21, 2022, Utility Contractors of America, Inc., on behalf of the City of Lubbock, will close a portion of Frankford Avenue at the intersection of 130th Street (FM 1585/Future Loop 88) for continued construction of the South Lubbock Sanitary Sewer Extension Phase IV project. This closure will restrict access on both the north and south side of Frankford Avenue for approximately four weeks in order to construct the sanitary sewer infrastructure. 130th Street (FM 1585/future Loop 88) will remain open for east and west bound traffic.

LUBBOCK, TX ・ 10 HOURS AGO