South Lubbock Sanitary Sewer Extension Phase IV project to begin Wednesday
The following is a press release from the City of Lubbock:. LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — On Wednesday, September 21, 2022, Utility Contractors of America, Inc., on behalf of the City of Lubbock, will close a portion of Frankford Avenue at the intersection of 130th Street (FM 1585/Future Loop 88) for continued construction of the South Lubbock Sanitary Sewer Extension Phase IV project. This closure will restrict access on both the north and south side of Frankford Avenue for approximately four weeks in order to construct the sanitary sewer infrastructure. 130th Street (FM 1585/future Loop 88) will remain open for east and west bound traffic.
City of Lubbock Garden and Arts Center closed until October 3
LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — Due to Monday evening’s fire, the Garden and Arts Center (GAC), located at 4215 University Avenue, will remain closed until Monday, October 3, 2022. For more information please call 806-775-3561, or email gac@mylubbock.us. (Press release from the City of Lubbock)
End of an era: Lubbock’s Varsity Bookstore announces closing
LUBBOCK, Texas— Varsity Bookstore announced that it would be closing its doors at the end of 2022 in a social media post on Tuesday. “We are closing Varsity Bookstore by the end of 2022,” the social media post said. According to Varsity’s website, the bookstore announced it will...
Hub City BBQ Cookoff is Thursday, October 6
LUBBOCK, Texas—The Hub City BBQ Cookoff is ready to fire up the grills. Get your tickets and join the Lubbock community on Thursday, October 6 from 5-8pm. You can try great food, enjoy music and show support for local businesses. Get tickets and more information at hubcitybbq.com.
KLBK Tuesday PM Weather Update: September 20th, 2022
LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Tuesday evening weather update. Tonight: Mostly clear. Low of 67°. Winds SSW 8-12 MPH. Tomorrow: Mostly sunny & warm. High of 91°. Winds S 10-15 MPH. A calm and clear night is expected across the region this...
City of Lubbock Vital Statistics Office closing early on Tuesday, Sept. 20
LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The Vital Statistics Office will close for business at 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, September 20, 2022. Regular business hours will resume the following day. Please visit www.mylubbock.us/birthanddeath to place an online order for birth/death certificates. (Press release from the City of Lubbock)
City of Lubbock completes another phase of the downtown traffic conversion
LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — After City crews completed road work over the weekend, Texas Avenue and Buddy Holly Avenue now carry two-way traffic from 7th Street through 19th Street, two-way left-turn lanes facilitate left-turn movements throughout, and the traffic signals at Main Street are now an all-way stop control.
Civic Lubbock, Inc. announces 2022 West Texas Walk of Fame inductees
LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The Civic Lubbock, Inc. Board is pleased to announce the upcoming inductions into the West Texas Walk of Fame for 2022. The honorees are: Bess Hubbard, Hoyle Nix, Jody Nix and Amanda Shires. The induction ceremony will take place on Thursday, November 10, 2022 at 7:00 pm in the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center Theatre located at 1501 Mac Davis Lane.
Join the Lubbock Association of Fundraising Professionals for National Philanthropy Celebrations
LUBBOCK, Texas- Join the Association of Fundraising Professionals Lubbock chapter for National Philanthropy Day Celebrations. The awards reception will take place November 9, at LHUCA. The professional conference will be held November 17, at the Knipling Education Conference Center. For more information visit the website.
Lubbock County phone lines down
LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock County is experiencing issues with inbound and outbound called to its phones. The county said the issue does not affect 911 or non-emergency lines (806-767-1441 and 806-766-0417), and it is working to correct the issue. The Lubbock County Detention Center can be reached at 806-786-1742.
Want a career in the medical field; consider the Surgical Technologists Program at SPC
LUBBOCK, Texas—The South Plains College at the Reese campus is bringing awareness to National Surgical Technologists week. They offer a 15 month program that has minimum requirements. For more information, you can go to their website at southplainscollege.edu or by reaching out to Kristie Cole, the Program Director at Kcole@southplainscollege.edu or 806-716-4643.
Catholic Charities bring awareness to National Kinship month
LUBBOCK, Texas—There are over 250,000 kinship families in the state of Texas. Kinship means family members who are helping raise children who are not biologically theirs. Catholic Charities Kinship program offers support and resources for these families. They offer parent support groups and family engagement activities. Get more information at cclubbock.org, 806-765-8475.
Join Easy R Equine Rescue for a fundraising event
LUBBOCK, Texas—Easy R Equine Rescue is hosting it’s 10th annual Heroes for Horses event. The event will take place Friday, September 30 at 6:30p.m. There will be dinner, raffle prizes, silent and live auctions. For ticket information visit the website.
Plainview Downtown, Main Street Program named as TDA President’s Award Finalists in 2 categories
The following is a press release from Texas Downtown via the City of Plainview:. AUSTIN and PLAINVIEW, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — Finalists for the 2022 President’s Awards Program were recently announced in Austin. For over 30 years the awards program, sponsored by Texas Downtown, has recognized outstanding projects, places, and people of downtowns across the state.
Riley is KLBK’s Pet of the Day!
The Lubbock Animal shelter & KLBK featured Riley as their Pet of the Day for Tuesday September 20. Reach out to LAS to adopt Riley at 806-775-2057. Watch the full video above to learn more about Riley!
One Guy from Italy is having a fundraiser for Covenant Children’s Pediatric
LUBBOCK, Texas- One Guy from Italy and Giorgio’s is doing a fundraiser to help raise funds and awareness for pediatric cancer awareness month and the Covenant Children’s pediatric hematology and oncology clinic. Customers can upgrade their pizza for $2 and participate in the Pizza Roulette Spicy Slice Challenge. One slice of the pizza will be spicy, but you won’t know which one. Then the $2 upgrade proceeds go to Covenant Children’s.
Three indicted after Lubbock child found wandering in 100+ heat
LUBBOCK, Texas— The three people arrested in July after a child was found walking in a parking lot unsupervised on a 100+ degree day were indicted on Tuesday, according to court documents. Katherine Carrillo, 20, Almazen Abdel, 22, and Muhannad Ayman Abdel, 21, were arrested and charged with Child...
TTU K-12 announces new superintendent
LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — TTU K-12, part of Texas Tech University‘s eLearning & Academic Partnerships division, has hired Scott Lucas as its new superintendent. Lucas has worked in education for 28 years and as a campus and district administrator for the past 16 years, most recently at White Deer Independent School District.
Reese’s is KLBK’s Pet of the Day!
The Lubbock Animal shelter & KLBK featured Reese’s as their Pet of the Day for Monday September 19. Reach out to LAS to adopt Reese’s at 806-775-2057. Watch the full video above to learn more about Reese’s!
Los Hermanos Familia hosting Hispanic Heritage Month concert on Oct. 8
LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — In observance of Hispanic Heritage Month, Los Hermanos Familia (LHF) will be holding a free outdoor concert! Join LHF as they showcase local performers showcasing the Hispanic culture and local talent for this outdoor event. LHF will also present the flags of the Latin...
