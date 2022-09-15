Read full article on original website
WSPY NEWS
Police labor union, city agree to 7.75 percent wage increase over three years in Sandwich
After more than two years of negotiations and being without a new contract, the city of Sandwich has reached a contract agreement with the Illinois Fraternal Order of Police Labor Council. Sandwich Mayor Todd Latham called wages as the major focus, providing these details prior to the city council’s unanimous...
WSPY NEWS
Plano City Council approves cyber security improvement for city data
The Plano City Council last week approved an upgrade to its cyber security meant to protect city data from potential ransomware attacks. In a ransomware attack, data is encrypted by hackers until the victim pays a ransom to have the data unlocked. Plano City Alderman Scott Mulliner chairs the Administrative/Health...
WSPY NEWS
Grundy Co. Board Discusses Future Use of American Rescue Plan Dollars
Grundy County Board members last week heard an update about the distribution of American Rescue Plan funds. Finance Director Matt Melvin outlined how much money has been allocated so far and what projects are now off the list. Board Chairman Chris Balkema said the county plans to use around $4.15...
WSPY NEWS
House in Naperville damaged by fire after being struck by lighting Sunday
A home in Naperville was damaged by a fire started by a lighting strike during a thunderstorm late Sunday night. A news release from the Naperville Fire Department says it happened just before midnight in the 4600 block of Cork Tree Drive. The fire was called in a by a resident who told firefighters that lightning had struck the home. Lighting was deemed the official cause by the fire department.
WSPY NEWS
Sandwich woman ticketed after crash with mailbox
A Sandwich woman was arrested following a crash with a mailbox in the area of Lake Holiday Drive and E. 2750th Road in Northville Township early Sunday morning. 35-year-old Ashley Kotecki, of Sandwich, is charged with failure to report an accident to police, failure to give information after hitting unattended property, and driving under the influence of alcohol. Kotecki was pulled over in the area of N. 48th Road and 2750th by LaSalle County deputies.
WSPY NEWS
Fox Valley Community Services hosting driver through flu clinic
Fox Valley Community Services is hosting a drive through flu shot clinic in Sandwich Tuesday from eleven to two at the Fox Valley Community Center. It's for people age 55 and older. Participants will stay in their vehicles. Fox Valley Community Services is partnering with Jewel/Osco in Yorkville for the clinic.
WSPY NEWS
Fall Tree and Shrub Sale at Nature Foundation
Fall is a great time for planting and you can stock up now by ordering through the Nature Foundation of Will County’s Autumn Native Tree and Plant Sale. Orders are being taken, online through 6:00 p.m., September 30th . This year's sale features more than 20 different species of...
WSPY NEWS
Kane County prosecutor recognized for efforts with DUI unit
An assistant Kane County State's Attorney is being recognized for keeping roadways safe by Mothers Against Drunk Driving or MADD. Assistant State's Attorney Katy Flannagan has been named as a 2022 MADD Hero and was awarded a plaque for her efforts. Flannagan heads the Kane County State's Attorney's Office DUI unit.
WSPY NEWS
Dick Underwood
Dick Underwood passed away peacefully on September 16, 2022. He was born on November 13, 1931, in Macomb, Illinois, the son of G.F. and Dorothy Scott Underwood. He married Annabelle (Ann) Olinger on August 20, 1953, in Galesburg, Illinois. He attended school in Industry, Illinois, until moving to Macomb in 1947 where he graduated from Macomb High School in 1949. Dick graduated from Western Illinois University with a bachelor’s degree in 1953, where he was a member of the basketball and football teams. After graduation, he served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean Conflict as a Lieutenant JG on board the USS Laws DD 558, from 1953 to 1955. He later received a master’s degree in Education from Northern Illinois University in 1961.
WSPY NEWS
Paul Eugene “Lucky” Shuck, 90
Paul Eugene “Lucky” Shuck, age 90, of Waterman, IL, passed away on Saturday, September 17, 2022 at his home. He was born on October 2, 1931 in Sheridan, IL, the son of Edward and Zada (Rumney) Shuck. Paul was united in marriage to Phyllis Joanne “Jodie” Shuck on...
WSPY NEWS
Grundy County Looking To Start-up Child Advocacy Center
Grundy County is looking to start up a child advocacy center. The Grundy County Board last week approved a job description for the Child Advocacy Center Director position as County Administrator Mary Kucharz explains. She the position is grant funded. Your browser does not support the audio element. Kucharz said...
WSPY NEWS
Montgomery police seeking surveillance video in death investigation
Montgomery police and the Kendall County Major Crimes Task Force are investigating a suspicious death in the 1100 block of Reading Drive. Police are asking anyone who might have seen anything or has surveillance video in the area from about eight in the morning to 1:15 in the afternoon on Monday to come forward.
WSPY NEWS
Kendall County State's Attorney's Office to file lawsuit against Safe-T Act
Kendall County State's Attorney Eric Weis says that his office will be filing suit over the Safe-T Act. Portions of the law, which proponents say is meant as a law enforcement reform bill, are already in place, but Weis says he's deeply worried about the implementation of the cash-free bail system set to begin on January 1. Several other counties have already filed similar lawsuits.
WSPY NEWS
Earl Lawrence “Larry” Burton, 84
Earl Lawrence “Larry” Burton, age 84 of Yorkville, formerly of Villa Park, passed away peacefully at the Willow Crest Nursing Pavilion in Sandwich, IL on September 17, 2022. He was born on February 8, 1938 in Chicago, IL the son of Earl Russell Burton and Evalyn Emma (Drachenberg) Leninger.
