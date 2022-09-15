Dick Underwood passed away peacefully on September 16, 2022. He was born on November 13, 1931, in Macomb, Illinois, the son of G.F. and Dorothy Scott Underwood. He married Annabelle (Ann) Olinger on August 20, 1953, in Galesburg, Illinois. He attended school in Industry, Illinois, until moving to Macomb in 1947 where he graduated from Macomb High School in 1949. Dick graduated from Western Illinois University with a bachelor’s degree in 1953, where he was a member of the basketball and football teams. After graduation, he served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean Conflict as a Lieutenant JG on board the USS Laws DD 558, from 1953 to 1955. He later received a master’s degree in Education from Northern Illinois University in 1961.

SOMONAUK, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO