ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law Enforcement

Comments / 1

Independent Thought
5d ago

Speed enforcement...lol yeah right. when I pass a cop with speed camera on side of highway in a 55 zone, and get passed by someone doing 80+ and cop doesn't move🙄

Reply
2
Related
Syracuse.com

Upstate NY men accused of having ‘numerous’ ghost guns, large capacity ammunition feeding devices

Lincklaen, N.Y. — State police say two Upstate New York men had “numerous” ghost guns and large capacity ammunition feeding devices not compliant with the NY SAFE Act. Duane G. Hollenbeck, 53, of Moravia in Cayuga County, and Alec D. Hollenbeck, 19, of Lincklaen in Chenango County, are now facing two felony charges: second- and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, according to state police.
CHENANGO COUNTY, NY
Syracuse.com

1 Upstate NY place is among top 50 with fastest rising home values in state

Most of the places in New York with fast-rising home values are in the New York City area, but one among the top 50 is found in Upstate New York. The hamlet of Silver Bay in Warren County on the shores of Lake George ranks No. 32 in the state for the pace of its increase in home values, according to a recent list from Stacker. The website ranked locations in New York by the dollar change in the Zillow Home Values Index for all homes from the twelve months ending in July.
WARREN COUNTY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aircraft#New York State Thruway#State Highway#New York State Police#Ny State Police#The Post Standard#The Associated Press
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Syracuse.com

Hotel group to buy 2 Central New York Marriotts

DeWitt -- The 149-room Courtyard by Marriott and the adjacent 102-room Residence Inn by Marriott off Carrier Circle are among a larger collection of Marriott-branded hotels around the country that are being acquired by a joint venture company. NewcrestImage and Hospitality Capital Partners said Tuesday they have reached a definitive...
ECONOMY
Syracuse.com

Montana to allow transgender people to change birth record

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — After months of defiance, Montana’s health department said Monday it will follow a judge’s ruling and temporarily allow transgender people to change the gender on their birth certificates. The judge issued a scathing order Monday morning saying health officials made “calculated violations” of...
MONTANA STATE
Syracuse.com

Syracuse.com

Syracuse, NY
60K+
Followers
49K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

Syracuse.com, the region's leading website, and The Post-Standard are flagship brands of Advance Media New York. Follow us on Twitter at @syracusedotcom

 https://www.syracuse.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy