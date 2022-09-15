Read full article on original website
Netflix’s ‘The Real Bling Ring’ Adds Little to the Alexis Haines Story: TV Review
The story of Alexis Haines’ entanglement with a circle of Los Angeles-area home invaders has been told multiple times over: In the reporting of Nancy Jo Sales, who profiled her for Vanity Fair in 2010; on her own reality show, “Pretty Wild,” which aired on E! in 2010; and in Sofia Coppola’s 2013 film “The Bling Ring,” based on Sales’ work. Now, Haines (formerly Alexis Neiers), along with former associate Nick Norgo (formerly Nick Prugo), attempts to set the record straight in the Netflix documentary series “The Real Bling Ring: Hollywood Heist.”
Meet NewJeans: HYBE’s Global Breakout Girl Group Where ‘Everything Was Riding on Secrecy’
One month ago, something strange happened in the K-pop world: A girl group surprise-dropped their first music video on YouTube with zero hype, news or previously released information. Surprise releases aren’t new to the global music industry, with most artists preferring later announcements to hype up album streams nowadays, but NewJeans created something remarkable in their unexpected and unorthodox drop in the K-pop business, where expert planning and precise rollouts are cornerstones. Korean companies utilize a proven method of announcing albums, releasing pre-order information, and teasing material from the photo shoots, videos and songs before revealing everything all on D-Day to maximize immediate...
Japan PM calls for UN reforms to address Russian aggression
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida expressed disappointment Tuesday over the failure of the United Nations Security Council to respond to the Russian invasion of Ukraine because of Russia’s right of veto, calling for reforms that would allow the U.N. to better defend global peace and order.
Call for passengers to be guaranteed compensation for delayed and cancelled flights as Qantas warns of even more major travel chaos during school holidays and footy finals
Calls are mounting for airlines to guarantee compensation for travellers who have their flights cancelled or delayed. Australian airports have been in chaos for months with far more passengers than usual told their flights were rescheduled or cancelled altogether. Staff shortages, the Covid pandemic, technical issues, and the weather were...
Asian lender ADB cuts forecasts to reflect weakening outlook
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The Asian Development Bank has downgraded its forecasts for growth in the region, citing the war in Ukraine, rising interest rates to combat decades-high inflation, and China’s slowing economy. The Manila, Philippines-based lending agency revised its estimate for...
Brazil more isolated after four years of Bolsonaro
The video was painful to watch, but spoke volumes to Brazil's isolation on the world stage: President Jair Bolsonaro awkwardly meandering alone around the room as other G20 leaders chatted amiably in Rome last year. The Bolsonaro administration's closest ties are with hardline conservative governments that are themselves isolated on the world stage: Hungary, Poland and especially Russia, which Brazil has chosen not to sanction for its invasion of Ukraine.
