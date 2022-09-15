ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Comments / 0

Related
Ultimate Classic Rock

Ozzy Osbourne, ‘Patient Number 9′: Album Review

With 2020's Ordinary Man, Ozzy Osbourne reestablished himself with help from a new producer, an all-star backing band and a no-fuss recording schedule that lasted less than a week. Andrew Watt, a guitarist who worked with Justin Bieber before transitioning into a producer's role whose resume now includes Elton John and Eddie Vedder, assembled a crew that included artists as diverse as Post Malone, Travis Scott and Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith – all of whom pushed Osbourne to his best record in decades.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ringo Starr
Person
Linda Perry
Person
Dave Koz
Ultimate Classic Rock

Roxy Music Launches 50th-Anniversary Tour: Set List and Video

Roxy Music launched their 50th-anniversary tour Wednesday night in Toronto. After an opening performance by St. Vincent, Roxy Music fittingly began their set with "Re-make/Re-model," the lead-off track from their 1972 self-titled debut album. Songs from nearly every Roxy Music album made it into the set list (except 1973's Stranded). To finish the night, the band performed a cover of John Lennon's "Jealous Guy."
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Sam Hollander#Roccabella West Studios#Americana
Ultimate Classic Rock

Reissue Roundup: Summer Sets From Blondie, Lou Reed and More

The best summer 2022 reissues included an appetizing mix of career box sets, unreleased recordings, lost albums and forgotten demos tucked away on shelves. Surveying the archival releases found in the below Reissue Roundup, it's safe to say some of them were expected: more remastered Kinks albums celebrating silver anniversaries, another volume of jazz great Miles Davis' Bootleg Series and even another previously shelved Neil Young album, this one dating from the start of the millennium.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Ultimate Classic Rock

‘Moonage Daydream': Movie Review

"It's a labyrinth kind of existence in which we live," David Bowie once mused. There are wrong turns, dead ends, curious corners and at the conclusion, hopefully, achievement. Few artists more precisely embodied this metaphor for life than Bowie, whose highly individual career sometimes falls prey to the reductive nature of retrospection, nostalgia and flat-out misunderstanding – especially after he died in 2016. He's been deemed a chameleon, a shape-shifter of sorts, even an alien life force of some kind, beamed down to earth with peculiar-looking eyes and a scrawny figure that leaped, skipped and paraded across global stages for roughly 50 years.
MOVIES
Ultimate Classic Rock

John Mellencamp Announces ‘Scarecrow Deluxe’ Reissue

John Mellencamp has announced a deluxe reissue of his classic 1985 album Scarecrow, which he's previewing with a previously unreleased demo of his Top 10 hit "Small Town." Scarecrow Deluxe will hit shelves on Nov. 4 as a two-CD box set containing a remastered version of the original album, alternate versions and unreleased bonus tracks, as well as a photo booklet and new liner notes by author and music critic Anthony DeCurtis.
MUSIC
Ultimate Classic Rock

Smashing Pumpkins Albums Ranked Worst to Best

"I've tried to make something indescribable," Billy Corgan told MTV in 1998, previewing the retooled sound of Smashing Pumpkins' polarizing fourth LP, Adore. A noble mission — but also a difficult one: The album's folky reveries and cushy electronics didn't fit the Pumpkins mold of the previous seven years, leaving behind the proggy guitar solos, virtuoso drumming and impossibly layered production. The title, he revealed later, was a play on "a door" — teasing a new era of the band's career. But everything is cyclical in Corgan's world, no entryway ever fully shut. As a wise man once sang, "The End Is the Beginning Is the End."
MUSIC
Ultimate Classic Rock

Wally Safford, Former Prince Bodyguard and Dancer, Dead at 63

Wally Safford, who danced in Prince's Revolution band and served as the singer's bodyguard, has died at age 63. No further details have been given. Safford, a Detroit native, grew up in the Nation of Islam, where he received much of his bodyguard training. (His family was close with Elijah Muhammad , Malcolm X and Muhammad Ali.) Before working for Prince in the '80s, Safford also provided security for bands such as the Commodores, Parliament-Funkadelic, Teddy Pendergrass and Earth, Wind & Fire.
THEATER & DANCE
Ultimate Classic Rock

Ozzy Osbourne’s Doubts Over Album With Tony Iommi

Ozzy Osbourne explained his doubts over the possibility of making an album with former Black Sabbath bandmate Tony Iommi. The pair reunited to perform at the U.K.’s Commonwealth Games last month after Iommi recorded guitar parts for two tracks on Osbourne’s upcoming album Patient Number 9. In a recent interview, the singer hinted that a collaborative album might follow, and in a new interview with Kerrang! he elaborated on the idea.
NFL
Ultimate Classic Rock

Wolfgang Van Halen Says Hawkins Tribute Won’t Lead to VH Reunion

Wolfgang Van Halen delighted and moved viewers last weekend when he blazed through effortless covers of Van Halen's "On Fire" and "Hot for Teacher" during the Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert at Wembley Stadium. Unsurprisingly, the performance also set off a fresh wave of internet commentators clamoring for Wolfgang to take part in a Van Halen reunion, prompting the younger Van Halen to once again shut them down.
CELEBRITIES
Ultimate Classic Rock

Ultimate Classic Rock

19K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Classic rock music news, interviews, pictures, songs and lists from classic rock artists.

Comments / 0

Community Policy