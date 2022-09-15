"It's a labyrinth kind of existence in which we live," David Bowie once mused. There are wrong turns, dead ends, curious corners and at the conclusion, hopefully, achievement. Few artists more precisely embodied this metaphor for life than Bowie, whose highly individual career sometimes falls prey to the reductive nature of retrospection, nostalgia and flat-out misunderstanding – especially after he died in 2016. He's been deemed a chameleon, a shape-shifter of sorts, even an alien life force of some kind, beamed down to earth with peculiar-looking eyes and a scrawny figure that leaped, skipped and paraded across global stages for roughly 50 years.

