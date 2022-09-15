Read full article on original website
55 Years Ago: The Beatles Begin Filming ‘Magical Mystery Tour’
By the second half of the '60s, the Beatles had already made two films full of comical escapades and quick-witted mischief. Both 1964's A Hard Day's Night and 1965's Help! had been well received by fans and critics, but the same could not be said for the band's third foray into the world of filmmaking, 1967's Magical Mystery Tour.
Ozzy Osbourne, ‘Patient Number 9′: Album Review
With 2020's Ordinary Man, Ozzy Osbourne reestablished himself with help from a new producer, an all-star backing band and a no-fuss recording schedule that lasted less than a week. Andrew Watt, a guitarist who worked with Justin Bieber before transitioning into a producer's role whose resume now includes Elton John and Eddie Vedder, assembled a crew that included artists as diverse as Post Malone, Travis Scott and Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith – all of whom pushed Osbourne to his best record in decades.
George Harrison Wrote ‘Not Guilty’ About the ‘Grief’ He Got From Paul McCartney and John Lennon While Making ‘the White Album’
George Harrison said his song 'Not Guilty' is about the 'grief' he received from his bandmates, Paul McCartney and John Lennon, during the making of The Beatles' 'White Album.'
Marianne Faithfull Wanted All Royalties From a Song She Wrote With The Rolling Stones’ Mick Jagger and Keith Richards
Marianne Faithful, Mick Jagger, and Keith Richards wrote a song that Faithfull recorded before The Rolling Stones covered it on 'Sticky Fingers.'
Roxy Music Launches 50th-Anniversary Tour: Set List and Video
Roxy Music launched their 50th-anniversary tour Wednesday night in Toronto. After an opening performance by St. Vincent, Roxy Music fittingly began their set with "Re-make/Re-model," the lead-off track from their 1972 self-titled debut album. Songs from nearly every Roxy Music album made it into the set list (except 1973's Stranded). To finish the night, the band performed a cover of John Lennon's "Jealous Guy."
15 Years Ago: Tommy Lee Gets Punched by Kid Rock at the MTV VMAs
Two of rock’s most notorious personalities had to be separated by bodyguards when Motley Crue’s Tommy Lee and Kid Rock got into a fight on Sept. 9, 2007, at the MTV Video Music Awards. Bad blood existed long before that night. Lee and Rock shared a common ex:...
How Roger Daltrey’s ‘Big Mouth’ Led to Touring for Free
Roger Daltrey said his “big mouth” led to playing U.K. dates for free during the summer. It was the Who singer’s way of standing up for music-industry professionals who lost their livelihoods in the era of COVID. “I just did a tour in England, for nothing, for...
How the 1992 VMAs Exemplified Rock’s Generational Power Struggle
Contrary to the popular narrative, grunge didn't appear out of thin air and obliterate the '80s hard rock zeitgeist overnight. But if there's a single event that represented rock music's changing of the guard — and the brief moment in time where these disparate strains coexisted — it's the 1992 MTV Video Music Awards.
How Working With Metallica and Ozzy Osbourne Differed for Robert Trujillo
Robert Trujillo says Metallica's James Hetfield and former boss Ozzy Osbourne liked his approach to bass – but in different ways. He played with Osbourne during the ‘90s before joining Metallica in 2003. More recently, Trujillo reunited with Osbourne for the Black Sabbath icon's latest solo album, Patient Number 9.
Justin Hawkins Nearly Talked Himself Out of Van Halen Guest Spot
The Darkness singer Justin Hawkins admitted he nearly talked himself out of guesting with Wolfgang Van Halen at the Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert, even going so far as to consider suggesting an alternate vocalist for last weekend's event. Hawkins performed the Van Halen tracks “On Fire” and “Hot for Teacher”...
Listen to Sammy Hagar and the Circle’s New Song ‘Funky Feng Shui’
Sammy Hagar and the Circle have released a video for their new song "Funky Feng Shui," which appears on their upcoming album, Crazy Times. The 10-track LP arrives on Sept. 30 and follows the band's 2021 sophomore effort, Lockdown 2020. Hagar included a version of "Funky Fen Shui" on Lockdown 2020, in which he and his bandmates recorded their parts remotely.
Reissue Roundup: Summer Sets From Blondie, Lou Reed and More
The best summer 2022 reissues included an appetizing mix of career box sets, unreleased recordings, lost albums and forgotten demos tucked away on shelves. Surveying the archival releases found in the below Reissue Roundup, it's safe to say some of them were expected: more remastered Kinks albums celebrating silver anniversaries, another volume of jazz great Miles Davis' Bootleg Series and even another previously shelved Neil Young album, this one dating from the start of the millennium.
‘Moonage Daydream': Movie Review
"It's a labyrinth kind of existence in which we live," David Bowie once mused. There are wrong turns, dead ends, curious corners and at the conclusion, hopefully, achievement. Few artists more precisely embodied this metaphor for life than Bowie, whose highly individual career sometimes falls prey to the reductive nature of retrospection, nostalgia and flat-out misunderstanding – especially after he died in 2016. He's been deemed a chameleon, a shape-shifter of sorts, even an alien life force of some kind, beamed down to earth with peculiar-looking eyes and a scrawny figure that leaped, skipped and paraded across global stages for roughly 50 years.
John Mellencamp Announces ‘Scarecrow Deluxe’ Reissue
John Mellencamp has announced a deluxe reissue of his classic 1985 album Scarecrow, which he's previewing with a previously unreleased demo of his Top 10 hit "Small Town." Scarecrow Deluxe will hit shelves on Nov. 4 as a two-CD box set containing a remastered version of the original album, alternate versions and unreleased bonus tracks, as well as a photo booklet and new liner notes by author and music critic Anthony DeCurtis.
Smashing Pumpkins Albums Ranked Worst to Best
"I've tried to make something indescribable," Billy Corgan told MTV in 1998, previewing the retooled sound of Smashing Pumpkins' polarizing fourth LP, Adore. A noble mission — but also a difficult one: The album's folky reveries and cushy electronics didn't fit the Pumpkins mold of the previous seven years, leaving behind the proggy guitar solos, virtuoso drumming and impossibly layered production. The title, he revealed later, was a play on "a door" — teasing a new era of the band's career. But everything is cyclical in Corgan's world, no entryway ever fully shut. As a wise man once sang, "The End Is the Beginning Is the End."
Wally Safford, Former Prince Bodyguard and Dancer, Dead at 63
Wally Safford, who danced in Prince's Revolution band and served as the singer's bodyguard, has died at age 63. No further details have been given. Safford, a Detroit native, grew up in the Nation of Islam, where he received much of his bodyguard training. (His family was close with Elijah Muhammad , Malcolm X and Muhammad Ali.) Before working for Prince in the '80s, Safford also provided security for bands such as the Commodores, Parliament-Funkadelic, Teddy Pendergrass and Earth, Wind & Fire.
Ozzy Osbourne’s Doubts Over Album With Tony Iommi
Ozzy Osbourne explained his doubts over the possibility of making an album with former Black Sabbath bandmate Tony Iommi. The pair reunited to perform at the U.K.’s Commonwealth Games last month after Iommi recorded guitar parts for two tracks on Osbourne’s upcoming album Patient Number 9. In a recent interview, the singer hinted that a collaborative album might follow, and in a new interview with Kerrang! he elaborated on the idea.
Wolfgang Van Halen Says Hawkins Tribute Won’t Lead to VH Reunion
Wolfgang Van Halen delighted and moved viewers last weekend when he blazed through effortless covers of Van Halen's "On Fire" and "Hot for Teacher" during the Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert at Wembley Stadium. Unsurprisingly, the performance also set off a fresh wave of internet commentators clamoring for Wolfgang to take part in a Van Halen reunion, prompting the younger Van Halen to once again shut them down.
R.E.M. Ponders Earthquakes and Artistry on ‘King of Birds’
Because of the running motif of fire on Document, singer Michael Stipe suggested that the phrase “File Under Fire” should be printed on the spine of R.E.M.’s fifth LP. He might have also suggested that the record be stamped with “File Under Birds.”. Stipe’s feathered friends...
How ‘Pour Some Sugar on Me’ Saved Def Leppard’s ‘Hysteria’
Joe Elliott likes to call "Pour Some Sugar on Me" "the most important song" on Def Leppard's fourth album, Hysteria, and "maybe the most important song in our entire career." That's not just hysterical hyperbole either. "Pour Some Sugar on Me," which was first released as a single on Sept....
