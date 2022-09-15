ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florissant, MO

FOX2now.com

Police investigate a shooting on Ladue Road

Ladue police are investigating a shooting that left one person in critical condition, Sunday. Rethinking Retirement: Plan for the unexpected before …. What You Are Doing About It?#SeeSayDay, Run/Walk …. Monday’s Trending Topics. Wash U helps develop a non-invasive way to prevent …. International Squash Tournament takes place this...
LADUE, MO
FOX2now.com

DroneFOX: Jefferson County

A morning fog cascade over Jefferson County, courtesy of our Clement AutoGroup DroneFOX. Mental health barriers plague Hispanic community …. What Are You Doing About It? Light the Night Walk, …. Learn how to use several iPhone features. Northside Community Housing, Inc. celebrates 45 years …. BJC Healthcare celebrates 10...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, MO
FOX2now.com

The Great Forest Park Balloon Race soared!

Over the weekend, The Great Forest Park Balloon Race took off with outstanding shows, jaw-dropping sights, and memories to last a lifetime!. If you missed it, make sure to stop by next year and experience this beloved St. Louis tradition. FOX 2 and KPLR 11 are proud sponsors of The...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Florissant, MO
Crime & Safety
Saint Louis County, MO
Crime & Safety
County
Saint Louis County, MO
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
City
Florissant, MO
FOX2now.com

Train derails in Clinton County, Illinois

CLINTON COUNTY, Ill. – The cleanup is underway after a Norfolk Southern train derailed in Clinton County, Illinois Monday morning. Crews are on the scene outside of Albers, Illinois. According to the Clinton County Dispatch, the derailment happened at approximately 11:22 a.m. along Route 161 between Albers and New Baden.
CLINTON COUNTY, IL
FOX2now.com

Free flu shots for STL locals 6 months or older

The new flu vaccine is available now at pharmacies and hospitals like BJC. Celebrate National Public Lands Day at the Gateway …. Person found dead on WB I-64 near Poplar Street Bridge. Opening statements in Richard Emery Trial today. Police activity blocks WB I-64 near Poplar Street …. St. Louis...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

Beck & Lenox are experts at knowing all the benefits for veterans

ST. LOUIS – They served our country, and now it’s time for them to get all the benefits coming to them and their family. The lawyers at Beck & Lenox are experts in estate planning and elder law. That includes knowing about benefits for veterans. Schedule a free 15-minute phone call to discuss your needs and concerns.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

Possible record-setting heat Tuesday, low to mid 80s by weekend

ST. LOUIS – Warm and humid Tuesday morning. It’s going to be mostly sunny, hot, and humid again in the afternoon with temperature highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values around 100, and we may tie the record of 97. It won’t be as hot on Wednesday, as a cold front will move on Wednesday night. Some showers and storms are expected through early Thursday.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

5 fall splurges everyone needs in their closet

ST. LOUIS – We are going for the classic look; think quality rather than over-the-top trendy. West County Center stylist, Sean Phillips, has the top five items everyone must have in their closet. They’re items that have a long life because they are quality and can be mixed with more trendy pieces.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

Midwest Institute for Non-Surgical Therapy is the place to treat peripheral arterial disease

ST. LOUIS – This month is Peripheral Arterial Disease Month. Many do not know what this disease is and how dangerous it can be. Peripheral arterial disease is a narrowing of the arteries. It’s most common in the legs and also the arms. The medical experts at the Midwest Institute for Non-Surgical Therapy see this condition all the time. They know how to spot it, and they have all the latest ways to treat it. Make an appointment Monday, it’s not something to wait on and can be serious.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
NewsBreak
Public Safety
FOX2now.com

Northside Community Housing, Inc. celebrates 45 years of business

North St. Louis celebrates 45 years of affordable housing advocacy with Northside Community Housing, Inc. Northside Community Housing, Inc. celebrates 45 years …. Missouri Senate moves on compromise plan to cut income …. Tim Ezell’s Inspirational Moments: How we handle …. Zoo animals deal with last blast of summer...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

STL Veg girl is talking tofu and the benefits of freezing it

ST. LOUIS — Cold- it’s great for resetting your body and activating your parasympathetic nervous system to reduce stress and it helps with sleep. Now, what does that have to do with nutrition? Well, some things we want to eat because they nourish the body, and one of the most healthy foods for plant-based eaters is tofu.
KIRKWOOD, MO
FOX2now.com

Temperature highs in low 90s Sunday, record-breaking heat expected through week

ST. LOUIS – A complex of storms has been impacting northeast Missouri and west central Illinois the past few hours. So far, this activity is only impacting far northern Pike Co, but it’s expected to clip our northeastern counties as it slides southeast into central Missouri. The western edge of the activity looks to become scattered – so this will mean widely scattered showers and thunderstorms through late Sunday morning are set, mainly north and northeast.
MISSOURI STATE
FOX2now.com

Hot and humid Monday, low 80s by weekend

ST. LOUIS – A partly cloudy, warm, and humid start Monday morning. Showers and storms northeast of St. Louis will continue to push off to the southeast. It’s going to be a mostly sunny, hot, and humid afternoon with temperature highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values will be around 100. The summer heat will continue Tuesday, and we may tie a record of 97. It will not be as hot on Wednesday.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

Look your best with Plexaderm – only $14.95 with free shipping

ST. LOUIS – It’s the season to do a refresh on the outside that will leave you feeling better on the inside and out! If you are seeing more wrinkles or just look tired, theirs is an easy fix. The people at True Earth Plexaderm have a solution to ease the lines around the eyes, forehead, cheeks, lips and neck. There’s no more reason to be self-conscience about your appearance. Treat yourself to a spring or summer spruce up! Try Plexaderm and see the results for yourself. You can try Plexaderm today for just $14.95 with no automatic shipping by visiting PlexadermTrial.com or call 1-800-732-0852.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

Tim’s Travels: It’s Pure Heat in our kitchen

ST. LOUIS – Tim Ezell is known to blow stuff up and start fires. Monday afternoon he brought the heat with the owner of Pure Heat Gourmet Sauce. This sauce is a little spicy, a little sweet, and perfect for any type of dish you can think to put it on.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

Keep it Gooey with the Chocolate Rooster

ST. LOUIS — The owner of the best gooey butter cake in the area, says her business is growing so much that she is turning this side-hustle into a full-time job. Erica Miller stops by our studios with all the new fall flavors of her gooey butter cake. Think...
SAINT LOUIS, MO

