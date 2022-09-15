Read full article on original website
thenextmiami.com
Renderings Revealed For Sentral Brickell, With 803 Residential Units
The first renderings of the massive Sentral Brickell project have been revealed in a new filing, along with additional details of the project. Sentral Brickell is planned as twin towers rising 43 stories (480 feet, north tower) and 31 stories (360 feet, south tower), according to the September 15 filing with Miami-Dade planners.
communitynewspapers.com
State of the City address : All roads lead to Homestead
Community leaders, elected officials from throughout South Florida, businesses owners, and residents gathered at the Homestead-Miami Speedway Champions Club for Mayor Steven D. Losner’s 2022 State of the City Address: Destination Homestead. Mayor Losner’s State of the City consisted of both a short film and an impassioned speech celebrating...
caribbeannationalweekly.com
Women-owned small businesses win $400K in Miami Dade BizUp grants
Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava and County Commissioner Jean Monestime have announced the seven recipients of small business grants totaling $400,000 through the Business Innovation Start-Up “BizUp” Grant. “Small businesses are the backbone of our local economy,” said the mayor. “This innovative grant program helps our local...
biscaynetimes.com
Levine Cava’s HOMES Plan Misses the Mark
Mayor Daniella Levine Cava and county leaders should go back to the drawing board regarding her recently proposed $85 million HOMES plan – and maybe do some penance for a plan that does nothing to address the systemic housing affordability catastrophe which for 40 years lay embedded in a political economic structure now crushing low- and even middle-income residents.
City commissioner in Florida proposes paying bounties on iguanas
City officials are so fed up with the iguana population in Miami Beach that one commissioner suggested that a bounty should be put on the invasive species. The city of Miami Beach paid iguana hunters $50,000 in 2021 and is expected to quadruple its budget to $200,000 to deal with the lizards.
Broward Schools Seek Applicants Amid Nationwide Worker Shortage
Regardless of your education or work experience, Broward County Public School officials say they have a job that’s right for you. The district is actively recruiting teachers, media specialists, special education teachers, counselors, substitute teachers, and other applicants amid a nationwide worker shortage. Different career paths are open to...
Miami New Times
Coral Gables Trying Once More to Annex Little Gables Neighborhood
Since Karen Shane moved into her house in Little Gables in 1994, Coral Gables has been exploring the possibility of annexing the unincorporated Miami-Dade community situated on the northern edge of the city. "This has been going on for 30 years in the making," Shane tells. New Times. Now, Coral...
thenextmiami.com
Photos: South Dade Bus Rapid Transit Construction Progress
Stations along the South Dade TransitWay Corridor are taking shape, according to photos by the @SDadebrtupdates Twitter account. The 20-mile corridor will be the first Bus Rapid Transit system in Miami-Dade. It is being built as pasrt of the county’s SMART mass transit plan. There will be a total...
islandernews.com
Miami donates $200,000 to Lotus House to assist efforts to combat homelessness issues
Impressed by the work of Lotus House Women's Shelter, which assists homeless women and youth through workforce and educational programs, City of Miami Mayor Francis Suarez announced a $200,000 donation to the nonprofit organization as part of his Functional Zero Plan to combat chronic homelessness. Suarez said he has been...
A look at rent increases by zip code across South Florida
MIAMI – Rent is going up -- big time.Our news partners at the Miami Herald compiled a list of rent increases by zip codes in the last year.The list shows that the 33009 area code -- which includes Hallandale Beach, Aventura and Pembroke Park --went up the most at 75 percent. The median rent is $3,850. Zip codes 33134 and 33130 which include Coral Gables and Miami rose between 56 and 61 percent.Rents went down in some zip codes. They include 33313, which includes Lauderhill, Lauderdale Lakes, Sunrise and Plantation. Rents there went down 40 percent.They went down 30 percent in zip code 33139, which includes Miami Beach. We want to know how you are navigating the housing crisis.Share your story with us at housing@cbs.com.
NBC Miami
ICYMI: Tenants Concerned About Crime in Fort Lauderdale Apartment Building, Hidden Redland Sanctuary Helps Visitors Reconnect With Nature
Here are some of the top stories from the past week from NBC 6 News:. Tenants Concerned About Crime in Luxury Fort Lauderdale Apartment Building. Some tenants in a luxury apartment building in Fort Lauderdale are fed up. They say crime is happening almost every day and that management isn’t...
floridapolitics.com
Republican candidate in Broward’s solidly blue HD 101 pulls ahead in cash-on-hand
The Democrat Primary winner Hillary Cassel already spent more than half a million introducing herself to voters. Republican candidate Guy Silla has staked $24,000 on his campaign to flip Broward County’s House District 101 red. Undoubtedly, he’ll have an uphill battle against the numbers. Election data shows President Joe...
Tensions Rise, Police Escort Resident Out at NSID Meeting Following Comments on Heron Bay Land Purchase
At Wednesday’s Board of Supervisors Meeting, North Springs Improvement District gave the city of Parkland an ultimatum: Either approve your contract to purchase part of the former Heron Bay Golf Course, or we will select East Coast Developers to purchase the property. The development comes as both East Coast...
NBC Miami
This Hidden Sanctuary is Helping Visitors Reconnect With Nature in Redland
South Floridians don't need to board a plane to see lush gardens, grand vistas, Asian-inspired architecture and historic structures, when this hidden tropical oasis exists right in their backyard. As soon as you step onto the grounds of the Patch of Heaven Sanctuary located on a 20-acre protected forest in...
Miami City Officials Discussing ‘Dead or Alive’ Bounty on Iguanas
Miami Beach is going the way of the Everglades, in that they’ll pay people to hunt an invasive species. Commissioner Kristen Rosen Gonzalez said at a commission meeting on Wednesday, “People are going to go out and hunt [the iguanas] for money,” according to the New York Post. She continued, “If we don’t do something and take action seriously, every single day these iguanas are multiplying.”
Crowding problem draws new attention at Stoneman Douglas High. ‘We won’t kick the can down the road.’
To ease overcrowding, Broward school district officials say they want to trim Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School’s enrollment by as many as 500 students. And eventually, other overcrowded schools also could face adjustments. But one of the county’s first priorities is Stoneman Douglas High, one of the most overcrowded schools of them all. It raised the question: Which students would face ...
Scientists warn South Florida coastal cities will be affected by sea level rise
MIAMI - Sea level rise is increasing at a dramatic rate. Scientists at the University of Miami warn that if we don't act soon, coastal cities and towns will slowly diminish. Scientists say a few decades from now, downtown Miami will be underwater.The tide is coming in and eventually it's not going to go back out," says Dr. Harold Wanless, a Geologist and Professor of Geography and Sustainable Development at University of Miami"Climate change is real. This isn't something that might happen," he says. "The problem is, sea level is rising at an accelerating rate now because of ice melting...
miamitimesonline.com
Lapointe tapped to lead Southern District of Florida
President Joe Biden on Thursday nominated Markenzy Lapointe to fill the vacant seat for U.S. attorney for the Southern District of Florida. If confirmed, Lapointe, 54, would be the first Haitian American as well as the first Black lawyer to serve in the most powerful federal law enforcement position in South Florida.
WSVN-TV
Multiple mobile homes caught on fire in Southwest Miami-Dade
SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Multiple mobile homes and vehicles left charred in Southwest Miami-Dade. Crews worked for hours Sunday morning to put out the blaze. It happened near Southwest 160th Street and 200th Avenue. “Found multiple Winnebago, RVs, looks like an entire lot full of vehicles on fire. They’ve...
(Maybe) avoid staying at the Maritime Manor in Dania Beach, Florida
Dania Beach, FloridaEbyabe on wikimedia commons Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 Unported license. Florida is a state made more for vacationers than locals it seems sometimes. Everywhere you look, everything is set up conveniently for those passing through, from hotels on every corner, beach shops, theme parks, niche restaurants, and, of course, Airbnbs.
