ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami-dade County, FL

Comments / 0

Related
thenextmiami.com

Renderings Revealed For Sentral Brickell, With 803 Residential Units

The first renderings of the massive Sentral Brickell project have been revealed in a new filing, along with additional details of the project. Sentral Brickell is planned as twin towers rising 43 stories (480 feet, north tower) and 31 stories (360 feet, south tower), according to the September 15 filing with Miami-Dade planners.
MIAMI, FL
communitynewspapers.com

State of the City address : All roads lead to Homestead

Community leaders, elected officials from throughout South Florida, businesses owners, and residents gathered at the Homestead-Miami Speedway Champions Club for Mayor Steven D. Losner’s 2022 State of the City Address: Destination Homestead. Mayor Losner’s State of the City consisted of both a short film and an impassioned speech celebrating...
HOMESTEAD, FL
caribbeannationalweekly.com

Women-owned small businesses win $400K in Miami Dade BizUp grants

Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava and County Commissioner Jean Monestime have announced the seven recipients of small business grants totaling $400,000 through the Business Innovation Start-Up “BizUp” Grant. “Small businesses are the backbone of our local economy,” said the mayor. “This innovative grant program helps our local...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
biscaynetimes.com

Levine Cava’s HOMES Plan Misses the Mark

Mayor Daniella Levine Cava and county leaders should go back to the drawing board regarding her recently proposed $85 million HOMES plan – and maybe do some penance for a plan that does nothing to address the systemic housing affordability catastrophe which for 40 years lay embedded in a political economic structure now crushing low- and even middle-income residents.
MIAMI, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
City
Miami, FL
Miami-dade County, FL
Real Estate
Local
Florida Real Estate
County
Miami-dade County, FL
Miami-dade County, FL
Government
Miami-dade County, FL
Business
Local
Florida Government
Talk Media

Broward Schools Seek Applicants Amid Nationwide Worker Shortage

Regardless of your education or work experience, Broward County Public School officials say they have a job that’s right for you. The district is actively recruiting teachers, media specialists, special education teachers, counselors, substitute teachers, and other applicants amid a nationwide worker shortage. Different career paths are open to...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
Miami New Times

Coral Gables Trying Once More to Annex Little Gables Neighborhood

Since Karen Shane moved into her house in Little Gables in 1994, Coral Gables has been exploring the possibility of annexing the unincorporated Miami-Dade community situated on the northern edge of the city. "This has been going on for 30 years in the making," Shane tells. New Times. Now, Coral...
CORAL GABLES, FL
thenextmiami.com

Photos: South Dade Bus Rapid Transit Construction Progress

Stations along the South Dade TransitWay Corridor are taking shape, according to photos by the @SDadebrtupdates Twitter account. The 20-mile corridor will be the first Bus Rapid Transit system in Miami-Dade. It is being built as pasrt of the county’s SMART mass transit plan. There will be a total...
MIAMI, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Zoning Law#Housing Construction#Public Transit#Linus Realestate#Linus Affordable Housing
CBS Miami

A look at rent increases by zip code across South Florida

MIAMI – Rent is going up -- big time.Our news partners at the Miami Herald compiled a list of rent increases by zip codes in the last year.The list shows that the 33009 area code -- which includes Hallandale Beach, Aventura and Pembroke Park --went up the most at 75 percent. The median rent is $3,850. Zip codes 33134 and 33130 which include Coral Gables and Miami rose between 56 and 61 percent.Rents went down in some zip codes.  They include 33313, which includes Lauderhill, Lauderdale Lakes, Sunrise and Plantation. Rents there went down 40 percent.They went down 30 percent in zip code 33139, which includes Miami Beach. We want to know how you are navigating the housing crisis.Share your story with us at housing@cbs.com.
MIAMI, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NBC Miami

This Hidden Sanctuary is Helping Visitors Reconnect With Nature in Redland

South Floridians don't need to board a plane to see lush gardens, grand vistas, Asian-inspired architecture and historic structures, when this hidden tropical oasis exists right in their backyard. As soon as you step onto the grounds of the Patch of Heaven Sanctuary located on a 20-acre protected forest in...
REDLAND, FL
Outsider.com

Miami City Officials Discussing ‘Dead or Alive’ Bounty on Iguanas

Miami Beach is going the way of the Everglades, in that they’ll pay people to hunt an invasive species. Commissioner Kristen Rosen Gonzalez said at a commission meeting on Wednesday, “People are going to go out and hunt [the iguanas] for money,” according to the New York Post. She continued, “If we don’t do something and take action seriously, every single day these iguanas are multiplying.”
MIAMI, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Crowding problem draws new attention at Stoneman Douglas High. ‘We won’t kick the can down the road.’

To ease overcrowding, Broward school district officials say they want to trim Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School’s enrollment by as many as 500 students. And eventually, other overcrowded schools also could face adjustments. But one of the county’s first priorities is Stoneman Douglas High, one of the most overcrowded schools of them all. It raised the question: Which students would face ...
PARKLAND, FL
CBS Miami

Scientists warn South Florida coastal cities will be affected by sea level rise

MIAMI - Sea level rise is increasing at a dramatic rate. Scientists at the University of Miami warn that if we don't act soon, coastal cities and towns will slowly diminish. Scientists say a few decades from now, downtown Miami will be underwater.The tide is coming in and eventually it's not going to go back out," says Dr. Harold Wanless, a Geologist and Professor of Geography and Sustainable Development at University of Miami"Climate change is real.  This isn't something that might happen," he says.  "The problem is, sea level is rising at an accelerating rate now because of ice melting...
MIAMI, FL
miamitimesonline.com

Lapointe tapped to lead Southern District of Florida

President Joe Biden on Thursday nominated Markenzy Lapointe to fill the vacant seat for U.S. attorney for the Southern District of Florida. If confirmed, Lapointe, 54, would be the first Haitian American as well as the first Black lawyer to serve in the most powerful federal law enforcement position in South Florida.
FLORIDA STATE
WSVN-TV

Multiple mobile homes caught on fire in Southwest Miami-Dade

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Multiple mobile homes and vehicles left charred in Southwest Miami-Dade. Crews worked for hours Sunday morning to put out the blaze. It happened near Southwest 160th Street and 200th Avenue. “Found multiple Winnebago, RVs, looks like an entire lot full of vehicles on fire. They’ve...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
Evie M.

(Maybe) avoid staying at the Maritime Manor in Dania Beach, Florida

Dania Beach, FloridaEbyabe on wikimedia commons Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 Unported license. Florida is a state made more for vacationers than locals it seems sometimes. Everywhere you look, everything is set up conveniently for those passing through, from hotels on every corner, beach shops, theme parks, niche restaurants, and, of course, Airbnbs.
DANIA BEACH, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy