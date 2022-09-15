Read full article on original website
Photo: Kosciusko 2022 Homecoming Court
Senior maids: D’Naylah Williams, Jakala Snow, Naja Mays, Reid Hutchinson, and Brittlyn Gillum. Freshman maids: Morgan Brown and Thomyah Kern; Sophomore Maids: Kayden Tyler and Kimora Winters; Junior Maids: Laiya Harmon and Haley Olive. The 2022 Homecoming Court will be presented at 7:00 p.m. Friday, Sept. 30, prior to...
Photo: Former Whippet named Miss Starkville, will compete for Miss Mississippi
A former Kosciusko Whippet was crowned Miss Starkville over the weekend. Adyson Poole, a 2019 graduate of Kosciusko High School, received the honor Saturday night. “One of the most exciting parts of being Miss Starkville is the opportunity I will have over the course of the year to grow my social impact initiative, ‘Feed Mississippi,"” Poole told Breezy News. “I will be raising awareness and educating people on food poverty and food insecurities in Mississippi.”
Hear of Mississippi Rodeo schedule of events
The first annual Heart of Mississippi PCA Rodeo is coming to Kosciusko this weekend. The rodeo is presented by the Attala County Co-Op and will be held this Friday and Saturday on the lawn of the Dickerson Petroleum offices. For more information, contact the Kosciusko Attala Partnership at 662-289-2981. See...
And the winner is… Kicks Picks Week 5 Winner Announced
It’s time to announce the winner of Kicks Picks Week 5!. Our winner is Ron Winters of Kosciusko. Congratulations Mr. Winters! You are the winner of a gift certificate for plate lunches for 2 from Southern or Soul in Carthage. You too could be a winner. Just be sure...
Photo: CTC students tour coal mine
Construction and welding second year students from the Kosciusko-Attala Career Tech Center recently toured Red Hills Coal Mine in Ackerman. The students learned about career opportunities and how the coal mine operates. Pictured are Robby Farmer, Marvin Evans, Dylan Campbell, Kendarius Triplett, DJ Glaskox, Roquavion Landfair, Ryan Lang, Josh Gibson,...
Rotary Club Donates Welcome Sign to Kosciusko
The Rotary Club of Kosciusko has donated a new “Welcome to Kosciusko” sign. The sign is located on Highway 35 North at Blackjack Road.
AAA: Gas Price Decline in MS Slowing
Montgomery County has joined the Under 3 Dollars Club. AAA says it’s now one of nine counties in Mississippi with an average gas price below 3 bucks. Most of those are south of I-20 but in this part of the state, there’s Montgomery at $2.99 and to the east, Clay County at $2.98. The auto club says the statewide average has dropped to around $3.09, the lowest it’s been since early February. Leake and Neshoba counties continue running about a nickel higher than the statewide average with Attala County now about 18 cents higher. While gas prices are still falling in most areas, the decrease has been slowing. Last week, the statewide average dropped about four and a half cents. The week before, we saw a ten and a half cent decrease.
House Fire and Prowlers Thwarted in Attala
At 9:08 p.m., Kosciusko Police were dispatched to a home on Shields Road when a caller reported a prowler looking through the windows. No one was found when officers arrived. The prowler was caught on video footage and is pictured above. On Monday at 6:54pm, there was a report of...
Disturbances, Squatting, and more in Kosciusko
7:28 a.m. – Attala Deputies responded to a call reporting a vehicle vandalism that occurred at a residence on Attala Road 1101. 9:07 a.m. – Kosciusko Police were dispatched to a residence on 2nd Avenue when they received a call stating that someone who was previously evicted came back to the property, broke in, and started living there again.
Burglary, DUIs, and Felony Possession in Attala and Leake Arrests
CHRISTOPHER M AGUILAR, 43, of Kosciusko, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana, Hold for Another State, LCSO. Bond N/A, $500, N/A. DAKOTAH ALEXANDER, 36, of Hernando, Hold – Detainer for MDOC, ACSO. Bond N/A. JAMIE ANDERSON, 44, of Philadelphia, MDOC X 3, MDOC. Bond N/A X...
Dog Attack and Disturbance in Kosciusko
7:46 a.m. – Kosciusko Police responded to reports of a domestic disturbance in progress at Cannonade Apartments. 10:55 a.m. – Kosciusko Police, Animal Control, and Emergency Medical Services were dispatched to Cannonade Street when a caller reported a person was being attacked by a dog. The victim was transported to the hospital.
Woman Seriously Injured in Pit Bull Attack, Owner Arrested
A victim of a dog attack was rushed to University Hospital in Jackson by ambulance Monday morning and is now in stable condition after undergoing surgery. The victim was out reading meters for a utility company near Cannonade St. and Goodman St. when she was attacked by 3 pit bulls and sustained severe injuries.
