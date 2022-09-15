Montgomery County has joined the Under 3 Dollars Club. AAA says it’s now one of nine counties in Mississippi with an average gas price below 3 bucks. Most of those are south of I-20 but in this part of the state, there’s Montgomery at $2.99 and to the east, Clay County at $2.98. The auto club says the statewide average has dropped to around $3.09, the lowest it’s been since early February. Leake and Neshoba counties continue running about a nickel higher than the statewide average with Attala County now about 18 cents higher. While gas prices are still falling in most areas, the decrease has been slowing. Last week, the statewide average dropped about four and a half cents. The week before, we saw a ten and a half cent decrease.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MS ・ 1 DAY AGO