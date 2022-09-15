Read full article on original website
KSAT 12
SAPD, Crime Stoppers seek suspects in aggravated robbery
SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department and Crime Stoppers are asking the public for assistance in locating two people wanted in an aggravated robbery. The incident occurred on July 3 at the 6600 block of Medina Base Road on the city’s Southwest Side, according to SAPD.
KSAT 12
Authorities ID second teen who was fatally shot in car on East Side
SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the second teenager who died in a shooting on the East Side on Sunday. Omar Neal, 16, died of a gunshot wound to the chest, authorities said Tuesday morning. The office previously identified another shooting victim as Devin Taylor, 17.
KSAT 12
SAPD releases names of officer, suspect he killed in shooting on West Side
SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department on Tuesday released a preliminary report of a fatal shooting that includes the names of a wanted suspect and the officer who fatally shot him. According to the report, two officers were notified about a 28-year-old man on a bicycle wanted...
KSAT 12
Police, Crime Stoppers search for driver in fatal hit and run
SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department and Crime Stoppers are asking the public for assistance in locating the driver in a fatal hit and run that left one dead and a five-year-old injured. On September 3 at 3:35 p.m., Henry Stevenson was driving a black Chevrolet Blazer...
KSAT 12
Store employee injured following struggle with woman who tried to leave without paying for items
SAN ANTONIO – Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in identifying two people involved in a store robbery on the city’s East Side. According to police, a woman entered a store in a shopping strip at 945 S. WW White Rd. on June 27 and put some items inside a shopping cart.
KTSA
Witnesses report seeing 5 men open fire on San Antonio home
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Nobody was hurt when a group of people opened fire on a home on San Antonio’s Northwest side. FOX 29 reports it was around 2:30 A.M. Tuesday when the group stood outside a home on Waverly Avenue and started shooting. They say more...
KSAT 12
Man arrested after random stabbings outside H-E-B, at VIA bus stop on Southeast Side, police say
SAN ANTONIO – A man who it appears went on a stabbing spree on the Southeast Side early Monday attacked victims at random, according to San Antonio police. Police believe Gregorio Cantu, 23, stabbed two men for no apparent reason. SAPD said the two stabbings happened within minutes of...
KSAT 12
The gruesome murder of Nicole Perry: South Texas Crime Stories
**Some details in this story are graphic and may not be suitable for all ages. Reader discretion is advised.**. Body discovered in trash bags at illegal dumping site. It was a normal November afternoon when Bexar County Public Works employee Oscar Flores was asked to go pick up trash that was off South WW White Rd.
Two men stabbed in 'random' attacks at San Antonio H-E-B, VIA bus stop
One victim is in critical condition.
KSAT 12
Smoke shop employee shoots, injures suspect during robbery attempt, SAPD says
SAN ANTONIO – An employee at a smoke shop on the West Side shot a suspect during a robbery attempt, according to San Antonio police. That suspect is now recovering in an area hospital. The incident happened around 4:30 p.m. Sunday. The smoke shop is located in a shopping...
news4sanantonio.com
Bexar County Sheriff's Office opens investigation into migrants being lured onto planes
The Bexar County Sheriff's Office announced they are opening an investigation into migrants being lured from a resource center in Bexar County. The sheriff said this investigation centers around more than 40 migrants who were taken to Martha’s Vineyard in Massachusetts. The sheriff said those migrants are still on...
KSAT 12
Victims’ families call for state to remove Bexar County sheriff from Anaqua Springs case
SAN ANTONIO – Two families made strong accusations Monday against Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar and his office for the handling of shooting deaths of two young girls and their mother in the Anaqua Springs neighborhood in Boerne in 2019. The Bribiescas and Montez families are calling for the...
KSAT 12
Man assaulted in armed carjacking at car wash, police say
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are investigating a violent carjacking after a man was reportedly assaulted moments before his vehicle was stolen, said SAPD. At around 9:30 p.m. Friday, SAPD officers responded to a carjacking at a car wash on Culebra Road. According to SAPD, two suspects walked...
KSAT 12
Missing child Lina Khil to get national attention on ‘Investigation Discovery’ this week
SAN ANTONIO – Nine months after Lina Sardar Khil disappeared from her apartment complex playground, her case is getting some national attention. “In Pursuit with John Walsh” will feature a segment on Lina on Wednesday. The show, which features unsolved violent crimes, airs at 8 p.m. on Investigation Discovery and will also stream on Discovery+.
KSAT 12
Man shot by SAPD officers after he threatens to shoot, chief says
SAN ANTONIO – One man is dead following a shooting with San Antonio police officers on the city’s West Side, according to Chief William McManus. McManus said the incident started around 9 a.m. Sunday, when officers received a call from the suspect’s family stating he has 11 outstanding warrants, including four felony warrants and seven misdemeanor warrants.
KSAT 12
2 teens shot in car on Sunday have died; Medical Examiner identifies one victim
SAN ANTONIO – Two teenagers injured in a shooting on the East Side on Sunday morning have died, according to the Medical Examiner’s Office. The M.E. identified one of the victims as Devin Taylor, 17. The identity of the other teen victim has not been released. The shooting...
KSAT 12
Chaos erupts outside Jefferson High School following false report of shooting
An unsubstantiated threat caused a lockdown and major law enforcement response at Jefferson High School on the West Side Tuesday afternoon, with one parent injured during the chaos after several people rushed to the campus. In the early afternoon, following an altercation at the school, a report of a weapon...
KSAT 12
Man runs to meat market for help after getting shot at home on near North Side
SAN ANTONIO – A man ran to a meat market for help after he was shot in the chest Monday afternoon. The shooter is still on the run, police said. The shooting happened at about 1:30 p.m. at a home near N. Flores Street and W. Poplar Street north of downtown.
Peeping Tom Pulls Out Knife and Tries Attacking Victims Father
A San Antonio girl was in her room around 10:30 pm when she noticed something startling. The girl was alone in her room when she glanced at her window and noticed something that sent her running to her father. MAN STARING BACK THROUGH A WINDOW. Staring back at the girl...
