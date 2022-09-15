ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bexar County, TX

KSAT 12

SAPD, Crime Stoppers seek suspects in aggravated robbery

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department and Crime Stoppers are asking the public for assistance in locating two people wanted in an aggravated robbery. The incident occurred on July 3 at the 6600 block of Medina Base Road on the city's Southwest Side, according to SAPD.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Authorities ID second teen who was fatally shot in car on East Side

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Medical Examiner's Office has identified the second teenager who died in a shooting on the East Side on Sunday. Omar Neal, 16, died of a gunshot wound to the chest, authorities said Tuesday morning. The office previously identified another shooting victim as Devin Taylor, 17.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Police, Crime Stoppers search for driver in fatal hit and run

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department and Crime Stoppers are asking the public for assistance in locating the driver in a fatal hit and run that left one dead and a five-year-old injured. On September 3 at 3:35 p.m., Henry Stevenson was driving a black Chevrolet Blazer...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Crime & Safety
KSAT 12

The gruesome murder of Nicole Perry: South Texas Crime Stories

**Some details in this story are graphic and may not be suitable for all ages. Reader discretion is advised.**. Body discovered in trash bags at illegal dumping site. It was a normal November afternoon when Bexar County Public Works employee Oscar Flores was asked to go pick up trash that was off South WW White Rd.
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
KSAT 12

Man assaulted in armed carjacking at car wash, police say

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are investigating a violent carjacking after a man was reportedly assaulted moments before his vehicle was stolen, said SAPD. At around 9:30 p.m. Friday, SAPD officers responded to a carjacking at a car wash on Culebra Road. According to SAPD, two suspects walked...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Man shot by SAPD officers after he threatens to shoot, chief says

SAN ANTONIO – One man is dead following a shooting with San Antonio police officers on the city's West Side, according to Chief William McManus. McManus said the incident started around 9 a.m. Sunday, when officers received a call from the suspect's family stating he has 11 outstanding warrants, including four felony warrants and seven misdemeanor warrants.
SAN ANTONIO, TX

