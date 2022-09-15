ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wild, Young, and Green: How Quelites Helped Me See Myself in Vegan Mexican Cuisine

That through its ruffled edges, myself I do remember. The last time I visited Ciudad Mexico was my first. I was finally visiting my dad in his hometown and during my stay he took me on a quick trip to Cuernavaca, the city of eternal spring, a little over an hour from the city in May of 2019. On the road we stopped at a restaurant as big as an hacienda, desolate but towering on a small knoll right off the chalky highway.
leitesculinaria.com

Vietnamese-Style Caramelized Pork

This post may contain affiliate links. If you make a purchase, we may make a small commission. This sweet and salty Vietnamese-style caramelized pork is made with pork shoulder, lemongrass, ginger, chiles, and shallots that are stir-fried in an umami-rich sauce of fish sauce, sugar, and coconut water. It’s easy enough to make on a weeknight and tastes infinitely better than takeout.
The Kitchn

Rao’s Just Launched a New Line of Frozen Pizzas and I Tried Every One

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. I’ve been a Rao’s devotee for years now, and I will proclaim to anyone who cares to listen that it’s the best jarred tomato sauce on the market. And I’m not alone. The sauce is also a favorite of Kitchn editors. So when a friend told me that Rao’s was releasing a line of frozen pizzas, I had a feeling that these would soon become a fixture in my freezer.
Epicurious

Cheater’s Chicken and Dumplings in the Instant Pot

There are two major shortcuts in this cheater’s (but still deeply flavorful) take on classic Southern chicken and dumplings. The first is that instead of making dumplings from scratch, I use packaged potato gnocchi, which are, after all, technically dumplings, and make for an especially hearty dish. The second is that I don’t bother browning all the chicken pieces. I only brown as many as fit in the pot for one batch. Since the skin is discarded after cooking, there’s no need to stand there getting splattered by chicken fat for any longer than you have to, which is just long enough to build a caramelized layer on the bottom of the pressure cooker to add flavor to the broth. This comforting recipe takes some time to put together, but it’s still doable on a weeknight, and worth every minute.
The Kitchn

Round Challah with Dukkah

There’s nothing quite like the warm, yeasty smell of challah on a Friday night. It’s like a scented signal to slow down and shake off the burdens of the week as my family prepares for Shabbat and the weekend ahead. I didn’t grow up making challah at home,...
The Guardian

Thomasina Miers’ recipe for roast beet, blackberry and barley salad with goat’s cheese

Blackberry picking is a pleasing, end-of-summer ritual. Brambles grow in city and countryside alike; not only does their fruit make a delightful snack for passers-by, but, for more organised foragers, their intense flavour is pure joy in any crumble, tart or jam. That same acidity works wonders in salads, too, whether paired with seared meat (venison, pigeon and steak all work well), cured ham or, as here, with rich goat’s cheese.
The Kitchn

This Mini Carrot Cake Is Small in Size but Big on Flavor

I love to bake. Towering layer cakes, lattice-topped pies, rustic galettes — anything topped with this copycat chocolate tub frosting. What I don’t love as much? The overwhelming amount of leftover desserts. That might seem like a very specific and curious quibble, but I have a family of...
mvmagazine.com

Slow Cooker Spiced Pork for Tacos or Rice Bowls

Make-ahead party food here with a special sauce and a versatile twist. While I love my enameled cast iron Dutch ovens, when it comes to cooking tougher cuts of meat like pork shoulder, the slow cooker really does have the upper hand. The continuous gentle simmer (at around 200 degrees) is ideal for breaking down the connective tissue in a tough cut of meat and making it very tender. It’s hard to replicate that gentle simmer in a conventional oven, even on its lowest setting. The only problem with the slow cooker is that you are left with a lot of flavorful—but thin—liquid after slow-cooking.
Food & Wine

Zucchini, Corn, and Shrimp Flatbread

Store-bought naan flatbreads get toasty on the grill, layered with mascarpone cheese, sweet shrimp, juicy corn, and tender ribbons of fresh zucchini. Don't skimp on the garnish of smoked paprika — it adds a dash of vibrant color and enhances the smoky flavor. This recipe was inspired by a favorite combination of Wine Director Mikayla Cohen of Starr Restaurant Group in Philadelphia and New York City, who loves to match toasty flatbreads with a white wine — specifically, with Keplinger Eldorado Sierra Foothills White Rhône Blend. "The creamy mascarpone base pairs perfectly with Keplinger Eldorado's blend of Viognier, Roussanne, and Grenache Blanc," she says.
The Kitchn

This Amazon Gadget Filters My Water and Frees Up So Much Space in My Fridge (It’s on Sale!)

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Alright, I’ll just come out and say it: I’m a water snob. I could give you a million reasons as to why I’ve assumed the dreaded title, but I think it’s probably best to cast aside disclaimers and just fully embrace my identity as an H2O elitist. The truth of the matter is, I’ve got an especially attentive set of tastebuds. Although my well-tuned tongue has afforded me the pleasure of picking up on the most nuanced flavor notes in a bottle of olive oil, as well as the ability to notice just how differently coffee tastes depending on how you brew it, it also swiftly detects metallic or moldy aftertastes when drinking water.
Mashed

Simple Brown Rice Recipe

There's no denying that white rice is one of the most popular grains out there, and for good reason. Plain white rice complements a myriad of dishes, from chicken and rice to curry, all the way down to sweet recipes like mango sticky rice. While white rice is abundantly popular, that doesn't mean that brown rice shouldn't have a chance to shine. According to Healthline, brown rice is more fiber-packed and antioxidant-rich than white rice, because it is a whole grain, whereas white rice is more processed. Both rices have a place in this world and in our hearts (and in our bowls, more importantly), but this recipe focuses on a simple brown rice that you can return to again and again.
The Kitchn

Looking for the Perfect Baked Treat? The Color of Your Baking Pan Matters

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. If you’ve ever wondered why your baked goods come out looking different even when you use the same brand of bakeware, TikTok star Benjamin the Baker‘s recent TikTok post may give you the answer you’re looking for. Taking to his account, which boasts more than 700,000 followers, to reveal a few tips for choosing baking pans, followers and commenters were surprised by the little known facts that seemed to have been … well, not-so-known.
The Kitchn

Turkey Shepherd’s Pie

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. The Thanksgiving table isn’t yet clear before talk of the perfect day-after turkey sandwich begins. But sandwiches aren’t the only way to use leftover turkey, extra mashed potatoes, and the contents of Grandma’s gravy boat. Every year turkey stew, stuffed shells, and enchiladas make it on my post-holiday meal plan, and this year I’m adding another crowd-pleasing one-dish dinner to the list.
One Green Planet

Broccoli Stem Noodles With Asian Black Bean Balls [Vegan, Gluten-Free]

1 flax egg (1 tablespoon ground flax, plus 3 tablespoons water) 1 cup thinly-sliced or chopped green onions (4 green onions) 2 tablespoons Hoisin sauce (optional) ? cup water combined with 1 tablespoon corn starch or arrowroot. For the Garnish:. Black and white sesame seeds. 1 green onion, finely sliced.
Family Proof

Easy Mango Salsa: Recipes Worth Making

Flavorful, crunchy, 8-ingredient mango salsa! Perfect for dipping, bowls, tacos, and more. Just 20 minutes and 1 bowl are required. Check out the video above to see how it is done, or read through the ingredients and step-by-step instructions below. Ingredients (Serves 4) 3/4 cup of Finely Chopped Ripe Mango...
The Kitchn

Mantou Egg Sandwich

In Taipei, we don’t have delis all over the city like in New York; but we do have our breakfast shops. That’s where I get my egg and cheese sandwich — not on a roll or a bagel, but on a freshly steamed mantou. There was always...
The Kitchn

Crisp, Golden Quelite Fishless Tacos Are Even Better than Fish Tacos

In San Diego, my hometown, taco Tuesday is synonymous with 99-cent fish tacos, Ensenada-style. The cool diced salsa and julienned cabbage give a refreshing contrast to the fried strips of tilapia, and a swipe of glossy chipotle mayo ties it all together with a creamy hint of smoke. Fish tacos are so common in the city that they’ve become an emblem of San Diego culture, and one of the best tacos you can find in the city, hands-down.
Allrecipes.com

Korean Barbecue-Style Meatballs

Korean Barbecue-Style Meatballs – Mushy is Not Tender. When it comes to cooking, there is no better teacher than a tragic failure, which is how I learned not to use too much raw ginger in a marinade for meat. I don't remember exactly when I became aware of this issue, but it was a long time ago, and probably involved watching pieces of meat mysteriously fall apart into mushy shards that slip through the grates of the grill to a fiery, disappointing death.
The Kitchn

Jennifer Garner’s “Super Adapted” Version of Ina Garten’s Meatball Recipe Is Perfect for Picky Eaters

In anticipation of culinary legend Ina Garten’s upcoming book, Go-To Dinners, actress Jennifer Garner shared her own spin on Ina’s meatball recipe. Featured as part of her “Pretend Cooking Show” series on Instagram, the 13 Going on 30 star showcased her modified version of the popular recipe and it’ll definitely come in handy for any parents out there that struggle with picky eaters of any age. The best part? It’s a straightforward process that ends in a very tasty reward.
Food & Wine

Lamb, Sweet Potato, and Coconut Mafé Curry

3 tablespoons peanut oil or vegetable oil, divided. 2 pounds boneless lamb shoulder, cut into 1- to 2-inch pieces. 1 cup chopped yellow onion (from 1 medium [8-ounce] onion) ½ cup chopped green bell pepper (from 1 small [7-ounce] bell pepper) 1 tablespoon chopped peeled fresh ginger (from 1...
The Kitchn

The Kitchn

