Weird! Purple Tomatoes are Coming to Iowa [PHOTOS]

There are certain things that are the way they are and we ask no questions. Raspberries are red. Blueberries are blue(ish), apples are green or red, oranges are orange, etc. One of these "just cuz they are" situations: tomatoes. They're red. Once ripe, they're red, no questions asked. Tomatoes play so heavily into our sauce culture, that we associate that bright red with ketchup, pasta and pizza sauce, salsa, and other various hot sauces.
IOWA STATE
You Can Be Literally High In This 420 Friendly Illinois Treehouse Airbnb

Fall is a beautiful season to get out and enjoy the great outdoors and there's a unique place in Illinois where you can do just that. The Enchanted Garden Airbnb is a treehouse in Schaumberg, Illinois, which is only about a half-hour outside of Chicago. And it definitely has the look of an enchanted garden. There's a fire pit, 4 ft. deep hot tub, a Koi pond that has a waterfall going into it, a lot of pretty plants, and more.
ILLINOIS STATE
State
Illinois State
State
Iowa State
Great River Quilt Show Covers This Weekend For The Quad Cities

If you're looking for a way to stay warm this winter, head over to the Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds this weekend and pick yourself up a brand-new quilt. The Great River Quilt Show kicks off Friday, September 16th at 9am, and runs through Saturday, September 17th at 4pm. The Mississippi Valley...
AUCTIONS
First Thing You’d Change if Illinois’ Largest Home For Sale Was Yours?

Peek inside this 30,000-square-foot home with unimaginable luxury. 9 bedrooms, 17 bathrooms, a jaw-dropping kitchen, and more upgrades than you can count. What would you change if this gigantic estate was your new home? I ask because it's always in the conversation when hunting for a new home. You find the home that best suits you in the present, combined with what it can become in the future, once you make some changes.
MOKENA, IL
Eastern Iowa Farmer Named Conservation Farmer of the Year[PHOTOS]

What Dave Lubben thought was going to be just a county award ended up much bigger when he received a call from the Iowa Farm Bureau. I wasn't expecting that. And I thought I was signing up for maybe a county award. And six months later, Iowa Farm Bureau calls me up and says ‘Dave you won!’ I said ‘what did I win?’ Well, ‘you won the Conservationist Farmer of the Year.’
MONTICELLO, IA
Iowa’s Biggest Flea Market is Only Open One More Weekend in 2022

It's your last chance of the year to check out the What Cheer Flea Market!. Earlier this year, we told you about the famous What Cheer Flea Market in What Cheer, Iowa. It's one of the biggest flea markets in the entire Midwest, and it only happens three weekends a year. This year's markets took place in early May and August, with the final one coming up later on this month.
WHAT CHEER, IA
Iowa Theme Park Beats Disney’s EPCOT in Winning International Award

It's not every day you knock off Walt Disney World's EPCOT when it comes to an award. It's definitely reason to celebrate for an Iowa theme park. Admittedly, 2022 was not what the owners of Lost Island Theme Park in Waterloo hoped it would be. Despite being the park's opening year, a shortage of workers prevented it from being open in the evenings. Things were hindered additionally by a fire and the fact that owners weren't able to get all the rides open for year one. Hopefully, all of that will change in the spring and summer of 2023.
WATERLOO, IA
PAW Patrol Live! Coming To The Quad Cities For Two PAWsome Shows

Parents of the Quad Cities, we have the perfect Christmas present to get your kids. If you littles are big fans of PAW Patrol (which we know every kid is) then we have a great announcement for you! PAW Patrol Live! “Heroes Unite” is coming to the Quad Cities this spring for two shows and tickets go on sale very soon.
MOLINE, IL
Iowa Is In The Top 10 States That Vaccinate The Most

Vaccines have been a hot-button topic for some reason. In most recent times, vaccines really came into the forefront with the COVID-19 pandemic, but vaccines have been around for a long time. As you can see, Google Trends shows that the term "vaccine" has really taken off and has been used a lot in recent years.
IOWA STATE
Is It Legal To Collect Rainwater In Wisconsin

There has always been this idea online that it is illegal to collect and harvest rainwater. Popular TikTok channels about collecting rain will be flooded with comments claiming it is illegal but is there any truth to these statements?. Collecting rainwater is very popular among many Americans. Many refer to...
WISCONSIN STATE
This College Was Named #1 Party School In Illinois

Stories like these are always fun. You most likely already have a college in mind when it comes to the best party schools in the great state of Illinois. Today we will look at the top three party colleges in all of Illinois. So... which Illinois college is number one...
ILLINOIS STATE
Quad Cities Vibe Check: Is Our River City Really That Bad?

You either clicked on this article because you thought the headline was super weird and had no idea what was going on, or you're curious as to what vibes the Quad Cites gives. As someone who lives in the Quad Cities, I'm glad to say it's not that bad. We are actually a pretty cool place, especially if you ignore the bad stuff!
POLITICS
