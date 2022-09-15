Read full article on original website
Here’s The Illinois List Of Bed Bath & Beyond Store Closings
After recently announcing that Bed Bath & Beyond would be closing up to 150 stores nationwide and laying off 20 percent of their workforce, company executives have gone to work putting some stores on the chopping block. It looks as though the company might be doing this by thirds, because...
Romantic Rental in Illinois Called One of America’s Best ‘Hot Tub Airbnbs’
A nice hot tub will always enhance a stay at a rental home. I figure at this point I would know better. In the past 5-6 years I have gone away from staying at hotels and have opted to go with the Airbnb or VRBO route for places to stay while on vacation or on a quick getaway.
Weird! Purple Tomatoes are Coming to Iowa [PHOTOS]
There are certain things that are the way they are and we ask no questions. Raspberries are red. Blueberries are blue(ish), apples are green or red, oranges are orange, etc. One of these "just cuz they are" situations: tomatoes. They're red. Once ripe, they're red, no questions asked. Tomatoes play so heavily into our sauce culture, that we associate that bright red with ketchup, pasta and pizza sauce, salsa, and other various hot sauces.
You Can Be Literally High In This 420 Friendly Illinois Treehouse Airbnb
Fall is a beautiful season to get out and enjoy the great outdoors and there's a unique place in Illinois where you can do just that. The Enchanted Garden Airbnb is a treehouse in Schaumberg, Illinois, which is only about a half-hour outside of Chicago. And it definitely has the look of an enchanted garden. There's a fire pit, 4 ft. deep hot tub, a Koi pond that has a waterfall going into it, a lot of pretty plants, and more.
Great River Quilt Show Covers This Weekend For The Quad Cities
If you're looking for a way to stay warm this winter, head over to the Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds this weekend and pick yourself up a brand-new quilt. The Great River Quilt Show kicks off Friday, September 16th at 9am, and runs through Saturday, September 17th at 4pm. The Mississippi Valley...
Brett Bell Is This Months ‘Hardest Working American In The Quad Cities’
We here at US 104.9 with US Cellular want to say congratulations to Brett Bell in Davenport on being this month's 'Hardest Working American In The Quad Cities' Thank you for making the QCA a great place!. We here at US 104.9 alongside US Cellular want to thank all those...
Check Out Some Sweet Rides At The 8th Annual Cruise-In For A Cause
As summer winds down so does the chance for you to get out and enjoy checking out some of the coolest cars in the Quad Cities. This is why Sunday, September 18th, the Cruise-In For A Cause is a great way to get out and enjoy all sorts of cars for a good cause.
Watch Illinois Heroes Rescue a Coyote with Container on its Head
A drama played itself out recently involving a coyote in Illinois in a bad situation. The poor animal had a container stuck on its head, but fortunately heroes in the Land of Lincoln came to the rescue. Based on the video description, this coyote crisis happened in Hennepin, Illinois. If...
First Thing You’d Change if Illinois’ Largest Home For Sale Was Yours?
Peek inside this 30,000-square-foot home with unimaginable luxury. 9 bedrooms, 17 bathrooms, a jaw-dropping kitchen, and more upgrades than you can count. What would you change if this gigantic estate was your new home? I ask because it's always in the conversation when hunting for a new home. You find the home that best suits you in the present, combined with what it can become in the future, once you make some changes.
Eastern Iowa Farmer Named Conservation Farmer of the Year[PHOTOS]
What Dave Lubben thought was going to be just a county award ended up much bigger when he received a call from the Iowa Farm Bureau. I wasn't expecting that. And I thought I was signing up for maybe a county award. And six months later, Iowa Farm Bureau calls me up and says ‘Dave you won!’ I said ‘what did I win?’ Well, ‘you won the Conservationist Farmer of the Year.’
Iowa’s Biggest Flea Market is Only Open One More Weekend in 2022
It's your last chance of the year to check out the What Cheer Flea Market!. Earlier this year, we told you about the famous What Cheer Flea Market in What Cheer, Iowa. It's one of the biggest flea markets in the entire Midwest, and it only happens three weekends a year. This year's markets took place in early May and August, with the final one coming up later on this month.
Iowa Theme Park Beats Disney’s EPCOT in Winning International Award
It's not every day you knock off Walt Disney World's EPCOT when it comes to an award. It's definitely reason to celebrate for an Iowa theme park. Admittedly, 2022 was not what the owners of Lost Island Theme Park in Waterloo hoped it would be. Despite being the park's opening year, a shortage of workers prevented it from being open in the evenings. Things were hindered additionally by a fire and the fact that owners weren't able to get all the rides open for year one. Hopefully, all of that will change in the spring and summer of 2023.
These Viral Maps Show The Truth Behind Many Popular Iowa Stereotypes
Many people only know Iowa as a farm or drive-through state. Many places in the Midwest are seen this way. And while they aren't wrong there is so much more to our states! At least I think there is. A viral Youtube video took a look at maps and statistics...
PAW Patrol Live! Coming To The Quad Cities For Two PAWsome Shows
Parents of the Quad Cities, we have the perfect Christmas present to get your kids. If you littles are big fans of PAW Patrol (which we know every kid is) then we have a great announcement for you! PAW Patrol Live! “Heroes Unite” is coming to the Quad Cities this spring for two shows and tickets go on sale very soon.
Iowa Is In The Top 10 States That Vaccinate The Most
Vaccines have been a hot-button topic for some reason. In most recent times, vaccines really came into the forefront with the COVID-19 pandemic, but vaccines have been around for a long time. As you can see, Google Trends shows that the term "vaccine" has really taken off and has been used a lot in recent years.
Is It Legal To Collect Rainwater In Wisconsin
There has always been this idea online that it is illegal to collect and harvest rainwater. Popular TikTok channels about collecting rain will be flooded with comments claiming it is illegal but is there any truth to these statements?. Collecting rainwater is very popular among many Americans. Many refer to...
Iowa Park Listed In Top 10 of America’s Natural Landmarks [PHOTOS]
According to Iowa's News Now, a popular Iowa state park made the Top 10 of a new list of the nation's "favorite natural attractions", and on a list of 250 possible choices, several other Iowa spots made the list. The travel website Aqua Expeditions, a recognized global leader in luxury...
Sawyer Brown Is Taking The Stage In The Quad Cities This December
Get ready US 104.9 family, because Sawyer Brown is coming to The Rust Belt! Our friends at The Rust Belt sure know how to put on a show, and this one is going to be huge as Sawyer Brown takes the stage this December. Tickets go on Sale on September...
This College Was Named #1 Party School In Illinois
Stories like these are always fun. You most likely already have a college in mind when it comes to the best party schools in the great state of Illinois. Today we will look at the top three party colleges in all of Illinois. So... which Illinois college is number one...
Quad Cities Vibe Check: Is Our River City Really That Bad?
You either clicked on this article because you thought the headline was super weird and had no idea what was going on, or you're curious as to what vibes the Quad Cites gives. As someone who lives in the Quad Cities, I'm glad to say it's not that bad. We are actually a pretty cool place, especially if you ignore the bad stuff!
