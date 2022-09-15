Read full article on original website
New Mexico Higher Education Department, NMAEA To Host Kickoff Event For National Adult Education And Family Literacy Week
ALBUQUERQUE — The New Mexico Higher Education Department (HED) in partnership with the New Mexico Adult Education Association (NMAEA) will host an event to kick off Adult Education and Family Literacy Week 11 a.m. to noon, Monday, Sept. 19 at the Albuquerque Adult Learning Center. Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham...
State Bar Of New Mexico Mourns Loss Of Senior United States District Judge James A. Parker
The State Bar of New Mexico is saddened to hear of the passing of United States District Judge James A. Parker Sept. 16, 2022 at the age of 85. Upon learning of his passing, State Bar of New Mexico President Carolyn A. Wolf was quoted as saying, “He was a brilliant jurist and courteous to all who appeared before him.”
SFNF: Post-Fire Recovery Effort Includes Firewood Deliveries To Communities
SANTA FE — The Santa Fe and Carson national forests have been working this summer to provide free wood to community partners in areas affected by the Hermits Peak-Calf Canyon Fire and related closures. Eight local community-based entities entered into agreements with the Forest. More partners and volunteers stepped...
MOWW Speaker: Police Chief Dino Sgambellone Sept. 20
In recognition of National Emergency Preparedness Month, The Military Order of the World Wars (MOWW) featured speaker Tuesday Sept. 20 is Los Alamos Police Chief Dino Sgambellone. Chief Sgambellone began his Law Enforcement Career in 1991 in his hometown of Mansfield, Ohio. After rising through the ranks to Chief of...
New Mexico State Fair Grand Champion Steer racks up $11,000 bill
Youth from across New Mexico participated in the fair, especially when it came to showing livestock.
Counties with the highest unemployment rate in New Mexico
Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the highest unemployment rate in New Mexico using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
Project Echo turns focus to New Mexico’s elderly population
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Project Echo is launching a new program to prepare for New Mexico’s growing elderly population. This week, New Mexican doctors started learning about caring for seniors from geriatric experts. That includes how to treat patients with everything from memory to mobility issues. According to the United States Census, 19% of all New Mexicans […]
NMU Health Sciences: Project ECHO Launches Program To Meet Needs Of Growing Geriatric Population
New Mexico’s fastest-growing population is a graying one: nearly 19 percent of residents are 65 years or older, according to the U.S. Census. That’s why Project ECHO is launching a new program to equip the state’s primary care providers with best practices for this age group. Every two weeks, New Mexican clinicians are invited to attend a free, virtual telementoring session, to learn from experts in the field of geriatrics.
New Mexico’s St. John’s College Of Santa Fe & Annapolis Breaks Through In National Rankings
SANTA FE — St. John’s College in Santa Fe & Annapolis has recently been recognized as one of the top institutions of higher education in the country by several national publications, including the Princeton Review, U.S. News and World Report, and the Fiske Guide to Colleges. These publications...
LANL News Roundup For Week Of Sept. 12, 2022
People: Senior leader to retire from Los Alamos National Laboratory and embark on a new opportunity at Nevada National Security Site. Dave Funk, currently the senior director of the Advanced Sources and Detectors Project Office at Los Alamos National Laboratory, is retiring after more than 30 years at the Lab to embark on a new opportunity at Nevada National Security Site. Read full article here. Courtesy/LANL.
New Mexico DFA Chief Information Officer To Participate In Keynote Address At World’s Largest Software Conference
SANTA FE — New Mexico Department of Finance and Administration (DFA) Chief Information Officer Joey Baros will be a keynote speaker at the Dreamforce Conference – the world’s largest software conference, Tuesday, Sept. 20, and Thursday, Sept. 22. He will be discussing the state’s highly successful Emergency...
Scenes From Bell Ringers Thank You Breakfast
Self Help, Inc. Executive Director Diane Smogor addresses those gathered this morning at a breakfast at the Betty Ehart Senior Center hosted by Self Help to thank the 2021 Volunteers of the Self Help/Salvation Army Bell-Ringer program. Funds raised through this annual event support hundreds of Los Alamos residents along their journey to self-sufficiency. Photo by John McHale/ladailypost.com.
LAMS Online Academy Students Visit Los Alamos Daily Post
Tudents from Los Alamos Middle School Online Academy spent time in the newsroom of the Los Alamos Daily Post Sept. 9 learning about the world of journalism and the newspaper business. Some students participated online, while their classmates visited in person. Photo by Bonnie J. Gordon/ladailypost.com.
Scenes From Ribbon Cutting Celebration For NCRTD’s New Maintenance Facility
Federal Transit Administration Senior Advisor Veronica McBeth and NCRTD Chair Dennis Tim Salazar Board cut the ribbon at Thursday’s event. Photo by John McHale/ladailypost.com. NCRTD’s new new maintenance facility consists of 21,600 square feet of buildingsof five maintenance bays, fleet and facilities administrative offices, parts and inventory space, a...
PRC To Host Special Open Meeting With Utilities To Discuss Resource Preparedness For Upcoming Peak Seasons
SANTA FE — The New Mexico Public Regulation Commission (PRC) will hold a special open meeting workshop at 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 22, with electric utility providers and other stakeholders, including members of the public, to determine resource preparedness in anticipation of upcoming energy demands. This open meeting will...
NMDOT grants $34.4M for New Mexico trail projects
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The New Mexico Department of Transportation is doling out millions to fix up trails. 22 communities across the state will get more than $34M in federal funding for transportation and recreational trail projects. Bernalillo County will get $3.2M to build the Dolores Huerta pedestrian bridge over the Rio Grande near Bridge Blvd. […]
New Mexico House District 37 Candidate Forum
Election 2022 Forum: NM State Representative Dist. 37. KRWG Public Media brings you the New Mexico House District 37 candidate forum featuring incumbent Democratic candidate Joanne Ferrary and Republican Candidate Rene Rodriguez. Anthony Moreno, Director of Content with KRWG Public Media and Jo Galván Nash with the League of Women Voters of Southern New Mexico moderate the forum.
Catch the leaves changing color in New Mexico
Every season brings change. Fall is especially embraced in New Mexico after triple-digit temperatures and hot sand-filled winds overstay their welcome. One of the more eye-catching aspects of autumn is the color shift in foliage. Watching the leaves change is a pastime in New York and New England, but you...
Wedding Announcement: Grant & Kelsey Janecky
Los Alamos High School 2008 graduate Grant Janecky with his bride Kelsey Kane. Courtesy photo. Dave and Loui Janecky would like to announce the marriage of their younger son, Grant Janecky, to Kelsey Kane. Kelsey is the daughter of Scott and (the late) Linda Kane of Rosemount, Minn. The couple...
Increasing pressures on Colorado River water in New Mexico
The Colorado River Compact was signed in 1922, just 10 years after New Mexico became a state. Today, New Mexico still uses only about half of its allotment under the compact each year.
