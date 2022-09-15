New Mexico’s fastest-growing population is a graying one: nearly 19 percent of residents are 65 years or older, according to the U.S. Census. That’s why Project ECHO is launching a new program to equip the state’s primary care providers with best practices for this age group. Every two weeks, New Mexican clinicians are invited to attend a free, virtual telementoring session, to learn from experts in the field of geriatrics.

HEALTH SERVICES ・ 2 DAYS AGO