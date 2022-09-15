ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Alamos County, NM

ladailypost.com

SFNF: Post-Fire Recovery Effort Includes Firewood Deliveries To Communities

SANTA FE — The Santa Fe and Carson national forests have been working this summer to provide free wood to community partners in areas affected by the Hermits Peak-Calf Canyon Fire and related closures. Eight local community-based entities entered into agreements with the Forest. More partners and volunteers stepped...
SANTA FE, NM
ladailypost.com

MOWW Speaker: Police Chief Dino Sgambellone Sept. 20

In recognition of National Emergency Preparedness Month, The Military Order of the World Wars (MOWW) featured speaker Tuesday Sept. 20 is Los Alamos Police Chief Dino Sgambellone. Chief Sgambellone began his Law Enforcement Career in 1991 in his hometown of Mansfield, Ohio. After rising through the ranks to Chief of...
LOS ALAMOS, NM
Los Alamos County, NM
Los Alamos, NM
KRQE News 13

Project Echo turns focus to New Mexico’s elderly population

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Project Echo is launching a new program to prepare for New Mexico’s growing elderly population. This week, New Mexican doctors started learning about caring for seniors from geriatric experts. That includes how to treat patients with everything from memory to mobility issues. According to the United States Census, 19% of all New Mexicans […]
HEALTH SERVICES
ladailypost.com

NMU Health Sciences: Project ECHO Launches Program To Meet Needs Of Growing Geriatric Population

New Mexico’s fastest-growing population is a graying one: nearly 19 percent of residents are 65 years or older, according to the U.S. Census. That’s why Project ECHO is launching a new program to equip the state’s primary care providers with best practices for this age group. Every two weeks, New Mexican clinicians are invited to attend a free, virtual telementoring session, to learn from experts in the field of geriatrics.
HEALTH SERVICES
Ken Hendricks
ladailypost.com

LANL News Roundup For Week Of Sept. 12, 2022

People: Senior leader to retire from Los Alamos National Laboratory and embark on a new opportunity at Nevada National Security Site. Dave Funk, currently the senior director of the Advanced Sources and Detectors Project Office at Los Alamos National Laboratory, is retiring after more than 30 years at the Lab to embark on a new opportunity at Nevada National Security Site. Read full article here. Courtesy/LANL.
LOS ALAMOS, NM
ladailypost.com

Scenes From Bell Ringers Thank You Breakfast

Self Help, Inc. Executive Director Diane Smogor addresses those gathered this morning at a breakfast at the Betty Ehart Senior Center hosted by Self Help to thank the 2021 Volunteers of the Self Help/Salvation Army Bell-Ringer program. Funds raised through this annual event support hundreds of Los Alamos residents along their journey to self-sufficiency. Photo by John McHale/ladailypost.com.
LOS ALAMOS, NM
ladailypost.com

LAMS Online Academy Students Visit Los Alamos Daily Post

Tudents from Los Alamos Middle School Online Academy spent time in the newsroom of the Los Alamos Daily Post Sept. 9 learning about the world of journalism and the newspaper business. Some students participated online, while their classmates visited in person. Photo by Bonnie J. Gordon/ladailypost.com.
LOS ALAMOS, NM
ladailypost.com

Scenes From Ribbon Cutting Celebration For NCRTD’s New Maintenance Facility

Federal Transit Administration Senior Advisor Veronica McBeth and NCRTD Chair Dennis Tim Salazar Board cut the ribbon at Thursday’s event. Photo by John McHale/ladailypost.com. NCRTD’s new new maintenance facility consists of 21,600 square feet of buildingsof five maintenance bays, fleet and facilities administrative offices, parts and inventory space, a...
ESPANOLA, NM
KRQE News 13

NMDOT grants $34.4M for New Mexico trail projects

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The New Mexico Department of Transportation is doling out millions to fix up trails. 22 communities across the state will get more than $34M in federal funding for transportation and recreational trail projects. Bernalillo County will get $3.2M to build the Dolores Huerta pedestrian bridge over the Rio Grande near Bridge Blvd. […]
POLITICS
krwg.org

New Mexico House District 37 Candidate Forum

Election 2022 Forum: NM State Representative Dist. 37. KRWG Public Media brings you the New Mexico House District 37 candidate forum featuring incumbent Democratic candidate Joanne Ferrary and Republican Candidate Rene Rodriguez. Anthony Moreno, Director of Content with KRWG Public Media and Jo Galván Nash with the League of Women Voters of Southern New Mexico moderate the forum.
ELECTIONS
rrobserver.com

Catch the leaves changing color in New Mexico

Every season brings change. Fall is especially embraced in New Mexico after triple-digit temperatures and hot sand-filled winds overstay their welcome. One of the more eye-catching aspects of autumn is the color shift in foliage. Watching the leaves change is a pastime in New York and New England, but you...
POLITICS
ladailypost.com

Wedding Announcement: Grant & Kelsey Janecky

Los Alamos High School 2008 graduate Grant Janecky with his bride Kelsey Kane. Courtesy photo. Dave and Loui Janecky would like to announce the marriage of their younger son, Grant Janecky, to Kelsey Kane. Kelsey is the daughter of Scott and (the late) Linda Kane of Rosemount, Minn. The couple...
LOS ALAMOS, NM

