Parkersburg, WV

Parkersburg News & Sentinel

COVID-19 cases down in West Virginia; 43-year-old among latest deaths

CHARLSTON — Statewide active cases of the COVID-19 coronavirus dropped below 1,900 in West Virginia over the weekend, according to the Monday morning pandemic update from the Department of Health and Human Resources. The state reported 1,850 active cases on Monday, a drop of 433 since the Friday update...
WOOD COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Parkersburg man arrested in Frontier Communications catalytic converter theft

PARKERSBURG, WV (WOWK) – A man is facing charges in connection to a catalytic converter theft in Parkersburg. According to the Parkersburg Police Department, officers called on Sept. 5, 2022, to investigate after the catalytic converter was cut from a vehicle belonging to a Frontier Communications parked at the company’s Market Street location in Parkersburg. […]
PARKERSBURG, WV
WOUB

The trial of a Charleston man accused of killing Kane Roush starts Monday

MEIGS, Ohio (WOUB) – A Charleston man is set to face trial Monday for the Easter 2021 murder of former Wahama football star Kane Roush. Jaquan Hall, 22, is charged with aggravated murder, murder, complicity and conspiracy, all felonies. When the indictment was first issued in June 2021, he and his mother were on the run for three weeks before being taken into custody and extradited to Meigs County to face charges.
CHARLESTON, WV
Metro News

Jury selection in Hall case begins Monday

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Jury selection will begin Monday in the trial of a Charleston man accused of fatally shooting former University of Charleston football player Kane Roush. Jaquan Hall, 22, faces four charges — including murder — for allegedly shooting Roush near a Meigs County, Ohio apartment complex in April 2021. Investigators said Roush crawled to that building after being shot to get someone to call authorities. Roush told Meigs County officers about the shooting before being transported to a local hospital, where he died.
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

3 West Virginia schools receive national recognition

EVANS, WV (WOWK) – Three West Virginia schools were nationally recognized as 2022 Blue Ribbon schools by the U.S. Department of Education. The following schools were among 297 in the country to receive the distinction: Evans Elementary in Jackson County, Culloden Elementary in Cabell County and C.W. Shipley Elementary in Jefferson County. “We are extremely […]
EVANS, WV
lootpress.com

Surveillance video leads to arrest of man for theft of catalytic converter

PARKERSBURG, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A man purported to have cut the catalytic converter from an F550 truck belonging to Frontier Communications faces felony charges. Surveillance video revealed that, on Monday, September 5, 2022, a man had cut the catalytic converter off a Frontier Communications 2015 F550 truck parked at the company’s Market Street location.
PARKERSBURG, WV
WSAZ

Body discovered inside storage unit in Mason County

MASON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A badly decomposed body was discovered Monday, Sept. 19 inside a storage unit, the Point Pleasant Police Chief tells WSAZ.com. At this time, the chief says no foul play is suspected. Investigators believe the person who died was homeless and living inside the storage unit attached to the Old River Museum along First Street.
MASON COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Trailer stolen from Point Pleasant Fire Dept.

UPDATE (9:47 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 20): The Point Pleasant Fire Department has released surveillance photos of a suspect video in this case. They’re asking anyone with information to come forward and talk to law enforcement. POINT PLEASANT, WV (WOWK)—A concession trailer was stolen from the Point Pleasant Fire Department. The department asked the community […]
POINT PLEASANT, WV
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Drug trafficking investigation leads to arrest of Athens Co. man

NELSONVILLE, Ohio — A drug trafficking investigation led to the arrest of a man, police say, was transported drugs from Columbus to Athens County. According to the Nelsonville Police Department, on Wednesday, law enforcement agents searched a residence on Grover Street after an investigation led to Nicholas Charles. A spokesperson for the department said Charles had been temporarily staying with his mother.
NELSONVILLE, OH
WDTV

Man dies in Doddridge County crash

DODDRIDGE COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - A Mississippi man was killed in a crash Monday afternoon in Doddridge County. Deputies with the Doddridge County Sheriff’s Office responded to a vehicle crash on Slaughter Run Rd. just before 3 p.m. on Monday, according to a release from the DCSO. 31-year-old Steven...
DODDRIDGE COUNTY, WV
lootpress.com

Man drinking in McDonald’s parking lot found to be wanted person

RIPLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A man drinking in a McDonald’s parking lot Saturday saw arrest on unrelated charges after attracting suspicion from nearby officers on a Saturday. According to reports from the Ripley Police Department, on Saturday, 9/17/2022, officers observed a male at the Ripley McDonald’s parking lot exhibiting suspicious behavior and drinking a beer.
RIPLEY, WV
NBC4 Columbus

Fentanyl, cocaine, meth seized in Athens County

NELSONVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — Police arrested a Nelsonville man on Wednesday for possessing illegal narcotics. Authorities began investigating after they received information about illegal drugs transported from Columbus to Nelsonville, according to the Nelsonville Police Department. Officers were led to the temporary residence of Nicholas Charles at around 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday, where they seized […]
NELSONVILLE, OH
Metro News

3 West Virginia schools make list of National Blue Ribbon Schools

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Three West Virginia schools have been named as 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools. The following schools to receive the title include Culloden Elementary School in Cabell County, Evans Elementary School in Jackson County and C.W. Shipley Elementary School in Jefferson County. The three schools among the...
JACKSON COUNTY, WV
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Fugitive roundup uncovers drug trafficking operation

ATHENS COUNTY, Ohio — An Athens County man is in custody today after authorities found illegal drugs during a warrant sweep. The Glouster Police Department with agents from the Adult Parole Authority arrested Noel Rose at an apartment at 18 North Street in Glouster. Rose, reports say, was wanted on outstanding warrants and was the subject of an ongoing drug trafficking investigation.
ATHENS COUNTY, OH
WOWK 13 News

Bond at $500K for man accused of murder, burning body

Editor’s Note: Some details from the criminal complaint could be disturbing for some readers. MASON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A court hearing was set Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, for a man accused of killing a man and trying to hide the body by burning it. According to Mason County Circuit Court records, William Ingram III’s […]
NEW HAVEN, WV
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia will be home to $500M aerospace manufacturing hub

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—A major manufacturing facility is coming to Jackson County, West Virginia, Governor Jim Justice announced on Tuesday. The location of a major economic development project would be at the old Century Steel facility in Ravenswood in Jackson County. BHE Renewables, a Berkshire Hathaway Energy business, announced that it purchased 2,000 acres of land […]
JACKSON COUNTY, WV

