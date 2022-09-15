Read full article on original website
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
COVID-19 cases down in West Virginia; 43-year-old among latest deaths
CHARLSTON — Statewide active cases of the COVID-19 coronavirus dropped below 1,900 in West Virginia over the weekend, according to the Monday morning pandemic update from the Department of Health and Human Resources. The state reported 1,850 active cases on Monday, a drop of 433 since the Friday update...
Parkersburg man arrested in Frontier Communications catalytic converter theft
PARKERSBURG, WV (WOWK) – A man is facing charges in connection to a catalytic converter theft in Parkersburg. According to the Parkersburg Police Department, officers called on Sept. 5, 2022, to investigate after the catalytic converter was cut from a vehicle belonging to a Frontier Communications parked at the company’s Market Street location in Parkersburg. […]
WOUB
The trial of a Charleston man accused of killing Kane Roush starts Monday
MEIGS, Ohio (WOUB) – A Charleston man is set to face trial Monday for the Easter 2021 murder of former Wahama football star Kane Roush. Jaquan Hall, 22, is charged with aggravated murder, murder, complicity and conspiracy, all felonies. When the indictment was first issued in June 2021, he and his mother were on the run for three weeks before being taken into custody and extradited to Meigs County to face charges.
Metro News
Jury selection in Hall case begins Monday
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Jury selection will begin Monday in the trial of a Charleston man accused of fatally shooting former University of Charleston football player Kane Roush. Jaquan Hall, 22, faces four charges — including murder — for allegedly shooting Roush near a Meigs County, Ohio apartment complex in April 2021. Investigators said Roush crawled to that building after being shot to get someone to call authorities. Roush told Meigs County officers about the shooting before being transported to a local hospital, where he died.
3 West Virginia schools receive national recognition
EVANS, WV (WOWK) – Three West Virginia schools were nationally recognized as 2022 Blue Ribbon schools by the U.S. Department of Education. The following schools were among 297 in the country to receive the distinction: Evans Elementary in Jackson County, Culloden Elementary in Cabell County and C.W. Shipley Elementary in Jefferson County. “We are extremely […]
lootpress.com
Deputies: Officers serving warrant find 3-year-old in cage, 2-year-old holding meth pipe
HOCKING COUNTY, Ohio — Update Sept. 19 7:20 p.m. EDT:. Deputies said in an updated news release that two people who were on the run after their children were found in deplorable conditions in Ohio have been arrested. The Hocking County Sheriff’s Office said that Franklin “TJ” Varney and...
WSAZ
Body discovered inside storage unit in Mason County
MASON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A badly decomposed body was discovered Monday, Sept. 19 inside a storage unit, the Point Pleasant Police Chief tells WSAZ.com. At this time, the chief says no foul play is suspected. Investigators believe the person who died was homeless and living inside the storage unit attached to the Old River Museum along First Street.
New power plant to bring jobs to West Virginia
A new natural gas power plant, expected to cost billions of dollars and employ hundreds of workers, is planned for West Virginia.
Trailer stolen from Point Pleasant Fire Dept.
UPDATE (9:47 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 20): The Point Pleasant Fire Department has released surveillance photos of a suspect video in this case. They’re asking anyone with information to come forward and talk to law enforcement. POINT PLEASANT, WV (WOWK)—A concession trailer was stolen from the Point Pleasant Fire Department. The department asked the community […]
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Drug trafficking investigation leads to arrest of Athens Co. man
NELSONVILLE, Ohio — A drug trafficking investigation led to the arrest of a man, police say, was transported drugs from Columbus to Athens County. According to the Nelsonville Police Department, on Wednesday, law enforcement agents searched a residence on Grover Street after an investigation led to Nicholas Charles. A spokesperson for the department said Charles had been temporarily staying with his mother.
WDTV
Man dies in Doddridge County crash
DODDRIDGE COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - A Mississippi man was killed in a crash Monday afternoon in Doddridge County. Deputies with the Doddridge County Sheriff’s Office responded to a vehicle crash on Slaughter Run Rd. just before 3 p.m. on Monday, according to a release from the DCSO. 31-year-old Steven...
lootpress.com
Man drinking in McDonald’s parking lot found to be wanted person
RIPLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A man drinking in a McDonald’s parking lot Saturday saw arrest on unrelated charges after attracting suspicion from nearby officers on a Saturday. According to reports from the Ripley Police Department, on Saturday, 9/17/2022, officers observed a male at the Ripley McDonald’s parking lot exhibiting suspicious behavior and drinking a beer.
Fentanyl, cocaine, meth seized in Athens County
NELSONVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — Police arrested a Nelsonville man on Wednesday for possessing illegal narcotics. Authorities began investigating after they received information about illegal drugs transported from Columbus to Nelsonville, according to the Nelsonville Police Department. Officers were led to the temporary residence of Nicholas Charles at around 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday, where they seized […]
Longest calf sale in the country continues in West Virginia
The West Virginia 4H and FFA Livestock Round Up is being held at WVU Jackson's Mill's multipurpose building.
Ohio man sentenced for attempting to murder mother at her grandparents’ graves
MEIGS COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – A man has been sentenced to prison for the attempted murder of his mother in Meigs County. According to Meigs County Prosecuting Attorney James K. Stanley, David Shuler, 20, of Chauncey, Ohio, will spend 11 to 16.5 years in prison for Attempted Murder, the maximum sentence for the charge. The […]
Metro News
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Fugitive roundup uncovers drug trafficking operation
ATHENS COUNTY, Ohio — An Athens County man is in custody today after authorities found illegal drugs during a warrant sweep. The Glouster Police Department with agents from the Adult Parole Authority arrested Noel Rose at an apartment at 18 North Street in Glouster. Rose, reports say, was wanted on outstanding warrants and was the subject of an ongoing drug trafficking investigation.
Bond at $500K for man accused of murder, burning body
Editor’s Note: Some details from the criminal complaint could be disturbing for some readers. MASON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A court hearing was set Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, for a man accused of killing a man and trying to hide the body by burning it. According to Mason County Circuit Court records, William Ingram III’s […]
West Virginia will be home to $500M aerospace manufacturing hub
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—A major manufacturing facility is coming to Jackson County, West Virginia, Governor Jim Justice announced on Tuesday. The location of a major economic development project would be at the old Century Steel facility in Ravenswood in Jackson County. BHE Renewables, a Berkshire Hathaway Energy business, announced that it purchased 2,000 acres of land […]
