MEIGS, Ohio (WOUB) – A Charleston man is set to face trial Monday for the Easter 2021 murder of former Wahama football star Kane Roush. Jaquan Hall, 22, is charged with aggravated murder, murder, complicity and conspiracy, all felonies. When the indictment was first issued in June 2021, he and his mother were on the run for three weeks before being taken into custody and extradited to Meigs County to face charges.

CHARLESTON, WV ・ 2 DAYS AGO