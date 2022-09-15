Read full article on original website
NBC Bay Area
San Francisco Court Eliminates $50 Million in Late Fees for Traffic Fines
Tens of thousands of San Francisco residents are having debt from late fees for traffic fines wiped from the books. The San Francisco Superior Court eliminated $50 million in outstanding fees last week, according to a statement from the city treasurer's office. The move cancelled 180,000 civil assessments. The change,...
NBC Bay Area
San Jose Group Sending Relief to Puerto Rico in Wake of Hurricane Fiona
As people in Puerto Rico face massive flooding and power outages due to Hurricane Fiona, one Bay Area group is scrambling to send them relief supplies. Maria Acevedo, the president of the Puerto Rican Civic Club of San Jose is worried about her relatives in Puerto Rico, more than 3,000 miles away. She said that roads have washed out where they live and there is flooding in homes.
NBC Bay Area
3 Bay Area Freeways Among Deadliest Roads in California: Report
Two Bay Area freeways are in the top three of Moneygeek’s 10 Deadliest Roads in California list. The website analyzed car crash data between 2017 and 2019 and placed Interstate 80 in Alameda County, between Oakland and Richmond, at No. 2 with 15 deadly accidents. Next on the list...
NBC Bay Area
Video Shows Woman Taking Latin American Flags Down at Oakland School
School leaders in the East Bay are speaking out after seeing a video of an unknown woman pulling down several Latin American flags raised in front of a school campus. The flags, which are now up again at the Havenscourt School campus in East Oakland, are part of the school's way to celebrate Hispanic heritage. Educators are turning the unfortunate incident into a teachable moment for students.
NBC Bay Area
North Bay Residents Prepare for Upcoming Rain
Areas of the North Bay are bracing for some of the heaviest rain this weekend, including parts of Marin County. San Anselmo city officials told NBC Bay Area Saturday that flooding could occur later on when they get more big rain storms, but for now, the first big storm will probably just saturate the soils.
NBC Bay Area
UC Berkeley Police Investigating Possible Anti-Asian Hate Crime
A possible hate crime occurred on Monday in Berkeley, the university police department has announced. University Police report that at approximately 8:45 a.m. near the intersection of Ellsworth Street and Durant Avenue, an unknown suspect attempted to assault a person with rocks. UC Berkeley PD said that, based on information...
NBC Bay Area
$724K Powerball Ticket Matching 5 Numbers Sold in Martinez
A lucky Powerball player in the East Bay won $724,000 on a ticket matching the first five numbers in Saturday night's $225 million draw, according to the California Lottery. The winning ticket was sold at Valley Convenience Mart, 835 Alhambra Ave. in Martinez in Contra Costa County, the lottery said.
NBC Bay Area
Van Crashes Through CVS Store in Oakland, Leaving Trail of Destruction
A van crashed through the front of a CVS store in Oakland early Tuesday morning, leaving a trail of destruction. Video of the aftermath shows a white van stopped deep inside the CVS store at 2964 Broadway in Oakland. The damage throughout the store also is visible. The incident occurred...
NBC Bay Area
Forecast: Thunderstorms Possible in Parts of the Bay Area
A weekend storm is expected to linger on Monday with shower chances in parts of the Bay Area. There is also a slight chance for thunderstorms developing, especially over the inland hills from midday into the early evening. About 1 to 2 inches of rain fell across the North Bay...
NBC Bay Area
Rain Returns in the Bay Area
Rain showers hit much of the Bay Area Sunday as it was on and off, with some gusty conditions along the coast. Along Highway 101, the rain showers soaked roadways and further north in Santa Rosa, a huge tree toppled over, damaging a parked car. The Point Reyes National Seashore's Twitter page posted a picture of a tree down, calling attention to the wind advisory and the conditions.
NBC Bay Area
Family Rallies for Coach Shot While Breaking Up Fight in Front of Vallejo High School
The family of an East Bay football coach is rallying together to support him after he was shot while trying to break up a fight in front of Vallejo High School. Joseph Pastrana is the father of a toddler with a daughter on the way and his wife and his young son watched the shooting in real time.
NBC Bay Area
Novato Police Investigating Distribution of Antisemitic Flyers as Potential Hate Incident
Novato police are investigating the distribution of flyers with antisemitic messages left at residences. Police say the flyers contained antisemitic hate speech and were left in plastic bags at residences in south end of the city near Ignacio Boulevard and in unincorporated areas of Bel Marin Keys Boulevard. A news...
NBC Bay Area
Southbound I-580 Bayview Ramps in Richmond Closed Until November
Caltrans has closed the southbound Interstate Highway 580 on-ramp and off-ramp at Bayview Avenue in Richmond until mid-November to perform work on a bridge. Caltrans urges motorists to use the Regatta Boulevard on-ramp or off-ramp north of the construction site or Central Avenue on-ramp and off-ramp to the south. The...
NBC Bay Area
3 Kids Still Hospitalized Following Antioch Collision
Three children are still in the hospital after a collision in a neighborhood in Antioch on Friday. Those children included two boys and a girl. They are siblings and are each twelve-years-old. They were walking home from school at around 3:00 p.m. Friday afternoon and standing on the sidewalk at the corner of Sycamore Drive and Mansanita Way when a car spun out after a crash, hitting the kids and leaving them all badly hurt.
NBC Bay Area
Reward Increased to $40K for Information Leading to Arrest of Third Suspect in Kevin Nishita Shooting
A reward that would lead to the arrest of a third suspect still at large for the shooting death of a security guard and former police officer has been increased to $40,000. Days before a preliminary hearing is set to begin for the alleged killers of security guard Kevin Nishita -- a security guard who was shot and killed in downtown Oakland during an attempted armed robbery of a television news crew last year -- the reward for information leading to the arrest of the third suspect still at large has been increased.
NBC Bay Area
Hayward Police Seize Over 700 Fentanyl Pills, Warn They Look Like Candy
Hayward police said they’ve recovered over 700 multicolored pills they believe are fentanyl. They may look like candy, shaped as skeletons, grenades and even Hello Kitty, but experts said just one of those pills can kill someone. “Some of the pills had Hello Kitty or skeleton-type designs to it,”...
NBC Bay Area
Hillsborough Police Investigate Rash of Home Break-ins
Police in Hillsborough are investigating a rash of home burglaries, the department said on Monday. Four break-ins have taken place since Sept. 8. The first break-in happened between Sept. 8 and 13 in the 2800 block of Churchill Drive. A rear window that leads into the living room was shattered and areas of bedrooms and the home office had been disturbed. It is unknown at this time if anything was stolen.
NBC Bay Area
1 Dead, 1 Hurt in Shooting in Downtown Oakland
One person was killed and another was injured in a shooting in downtown Oakland Tuesday afternoon, police said. The shooting happened in the area of 14th Street and Broadway, according to police. The injured victim was taken to a hospital, police said. Their condition wasn't immediately disclosed. This marks the...
NBC Bay Area
East Bay Family Mourns Man Killed During Apparent Road Rage Incident
An East Bay mother says her newlywed son was on his way to the grocery store when he was shot and killed during an apparent road rage incident in San Lorenzo Sunday afternoon. Rienhart Asuncion, 30, was fatally shot just before 5 p.m. Sunday in the area of Hesperian and Lewelling boulevards in San Lorenzo. As of Monday evening, the shooter was still at large.
NBC Bay Area
Police Investigate 2 Fatal Shootings in Oakland; Crash Hurts Officers at One Scene
Police are investigating two fatal shootings Monday night that left three people dead in Oakland as well as a crash that injured two officers at the scene of one of the homicides. Two people died and one was injured in a shooting on the 3100 block of Telegraph Avenue around...
