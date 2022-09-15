ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Falls, SD

What Is behind the Increase in Crime in Sioux Falls?

I think almost every Sioux Falls citizen will agree to at least some degree that crime is becoming an increasing problem here in the Sioux Empire. Sioux Falls has seen four homicides alone in the last five weeks. Despite the uptick in crime in the area, city officials, including the...
Bridge Demolition to Disrupt I-229 Traffic in Sioux Falls

If you're driving on Interstate 229 in Sioux Falls late at night this week, there's a detour in your future. The South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT) says that demolition of the 60th Street North bridge I-229 will begin Tuesday (September 20). The work will commence from 8:00 PM to...
Two Sioux Falls Businesses Busted in Alcohol Compliance Check

A pair of local businesses have been cited by the Sioux Falls Police Department for selling alcohol to underage customers. During the September 19 compliance check of 27 businesses in the Southeast area of the city, two establishments sold alcohol to a person under the age of 21:. Walmart Supercenter...
Best South Dakota Beards Battle It Out For Local Charity

If you're known to have a stylish beard or you like raising money for great local charities, there's one South Dakota competition you can't miss. Some of the best beards in the Sioux Empire and beyond travel to Bottoms Up in Corson for the annual event dedicated to showing off sweet facial hair.
What Are All Those Semi Trucks Doing in Sioux Falls This Week?

The South Dakota Truck Convoy at the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds in Sioux Falls is the reason you'll be seeing so many spiffed-up semis this week around the Sioux Falls area!. The 19th Annual Convoy rolls back into Sioux Falls on Friday (September 16) for a truly unique fundraising event for South Dakota Special Olympics.
Sioux Falls Receiving Votes, Augie Stays at #13 in AFCA Top 25

Both the USF Cougars and Augustana Vikings continue to pile up wins in the early portion the season, as both programs enter Week 4 with perfect 3-0 records. In this week's AFCA Top 25, USF is in the others receiving votes category, while there wasn't much change in the top of the rankings, leaving Augie staying pat at #13.
Love Cookies, Beer, & Wine? Come To This Tasty Sioux Falls Event

If you want a night full of desserts and refreshing adult beverages, there is one delicious event happening on Thursday, September 22nd. Oh...and did I mention these desserts feature your favorite Girl Scout cookie flavors?. The annual Cookies, Corks & Brews sponsored by Girl Scouts Dakota Horizons is back! This...
Golf Pro Padraig Harrington Covers Giant South Dakota Bar Tab

It was an exciting week in Sioux Falls thanks to the annual Sanford International Open. The Sioux Empire welcomed PGA Tour Champions players and their caddies to one of the biggest sporting events in Sioux Falls. Some parties happened on and off the golf course. One celebration occurred last Tuesday...
5 Minnesota Towns With Absolutely Terrible Nicknames

Minnesota is often referred to as the "Land of Ten Thousand Lakes", but it also has around ten thousand nicknames for some of its most historic towns. Take a look at just five of these not so "Minnesota Nice" nicknames. 5 MN Towns With Terrible Nicknames. Cure Kids Cancer Radiothon...
South Dakota Football Receives Votes in Latest FCS Poll

The South Dakota Coyote Football program earned their first win of the season on Saturday, and the polls have taken notice. The Coyotes, who are now 1-2 after a win over Cal Poly, received 2 votes in the latest poll from Stats Perform. In total, there are five Missouri Valley...
Suspect Shoots at Victim in Attempted Sioux Falls Carjacking

Police say the victim of an attempted carjacking over the weekend in Sioux Falls survived the ordeal with no injuries. Dakota News Now is reporting the incident occurred around 6:00 PM on Sunday (September 11) at a store in northeast Sioux Falls. Sam Clemens with the Sioux Falls Police Department...
Sioux Falls Concert Announces New Venue and Opening Acts

If you're planning on attending the Sam Hunt concert on Thursday, September 15th (tonight), there are some important changes made to the event. Great Shots will no longer be the venue for the evening due to looming inclement weather. The concert celebrating the Sanford International will now take place at the Sanford Pentagon. Oh...and Mitchell Tenpenny will no longer be the opening act.
Wilco Marks Its First Sioux Falls Show on Monday Night

Monday night concerts are fun ways to kick-off the new work week. However, one Monday night show that took place at the Washington Pavilion stood out from previous shows. This American rock-country group made its Sioux Falls debut. The American band Wilco is currently on the road for the group's...
Sioux Falls HelloFresh Eaters: Check Your Ground Beef Now

Normally, people try to eat healthy meals. One food delivery service that people can use to kick-start their healthy journey is HelloFresh. HelloFresh provides its subscribers with nutritious recipes and ingredients to make delicious meals. However, one of the ingredients that HelloFresh provides is actually making people sick. Food Safety...
Are Sioux Falls Women Joining the ‘Puddle Pants’ Trend?

If you're a vertically-challenged woman, like me, the answer to the above question is another question. "What trend? I've been wearing 'puddle pants' all my life!" In case you're wondering, "Puddle Pants" have become a new trend according to the lifestyle website Pure Wow. In fact, a trend being embraced by multiple fashion houses/clothing manufacturers and celebrities- like the newly-installed "Princess of Wales", Kate Middleton.
