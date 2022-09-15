ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocean County, NJ

105.7 The Hawk

Houses of worship in NJ are ramping up security

With the holiday season right around the corner New Jersey churches, synagogues and mosques will soon be holding a variety of religious ceremonies and celebrations. As part of a proactive effort to keep everybody safe, the New Jersey Office of Homeland Security and Preparedness is starting to hold meetings with religious leaders across the Garden State.
MIDDLESEX COUNTY, NJ
105.7 The Hawk

Shooting and street brawl puts Hillside, NJ school on lockdown

Shots fired during a large fight near Hillside High School after classes had been dismissed for the day led to a lockdown for students still in the building Monday afternoon. The fight took place near the intersection of Liberty Ave and Ryan Street around 3 p.m., according to Hillside Police Chief Vincent Ricciardi. A lockdown was ordered while police responded to the fight a block from the high school.
HILLSIDE, NJ
105.7 The Hawk

Support Local Artists This Weekend in New Hope, PA

I personally love seeing different art shows popping up around the area and there’s one that you need to make your way out to this weekend. There are hundreds of small business owners and local artists that you don’t even know exist because it’s not easy to just get your business on a billboard. Shining light on local artists and businesses is so important and the New Hope Arts and Crafts Festival is doing just that.
NEW HOPE, PA
105.7 The Hawk

Barnegat Light, NJ restaurant evacuates wedding reception fearing building collapse

BARNEGAT LIGHT — A wedding reception had to make a last-minute change of plans after the venue's second floor buckled under the weight of its attendees. The Barnegat Light fire department and other first responders were called to Daymark restaurant before 8 p.m. Saturday evening. According to the local first aid squad, callers initially reported a building collapse.
BARNEGAT LIGHT, NJ
105.7 The Hawk

Route 22 drug bust — 18 people arrested following Clinton Township, NJ investigation

CLINTON TOWNSHIP — Eighteen individuals, aged 25 to 62, have been arrested in connection with alleged narcotic activity along Route 22 in this Hunterdon County township. The joint initiative between the county prosecutor's office, Clinton Township police and New Jersey State Police began after police began receiving complaints regarding the alleged activity along the state highway, according to the prosecutor's office.
HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ
105.7 The Hawk

10 Best Restaurants for the Fall in Ocean County, NJ

These are the ten you chose, according to yelp and some of these were chosen by you. Delicious google reviews and all ranges from great food to the atmosphere in one of these fabulous Ocean County restaurants. Atmosphere is everything in the fall. When it comes to the fall, we think pumpkins, warmer colors, and delicious food.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
105.7 The Hawk

Join our Manasquan Inlet Tug of War Team

The Manasquan Inlet Tug of War, presented by Jersey Mike's, is happening on October 1st. You have a chance to join Buehler, along with the rest of the 105.7 The Hawk Crew for the Manasquan Inlet Tug. Pull, pull, pull!. Help us win our heat on Saturday, October 1st. Register...
MANASQUAN, NJ
105.7 The Hawk

105.7 The Hawk

Toms River, NJ
ABOUT

105.7 The Hawk plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for the Jersey Shore.

