I personally love seeing different art shows popping up around the area and there’s one that you need to make your way out to this weekend. There are hundreds of small business owners and local artists that you don’t even know exist because it’s not easy to just get your business on a billboard. Shining light on local artists and businesses is so important and the New Hope Arts and Crafts Festival is doing just that.

NEW HOPE, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO