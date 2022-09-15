Read full article on original website
Related
Popular Steak House Chain Rumored To Be Opening In Toms River, NJ
I love cooking steak on the charcoal grill, along with some corn on the cob and skewered shrimps with pepper and onion. It makes for great summer cooking, however, there are times were my wife and I will want a nice steak dinner but don't want to cook. We also...
Cideries in NJ: Where to find farm-fresh hard cider (it’s gluten free, too)
Somewhere between beer and wine is an alcohol option that seems perfectly suited for fall: hard cider. New Jersey's alcoholic cider scene started to gain steam during the COVID-19 pandemic, and there are now a handful of brewers up and down the Garden State who collectively market a wide variety of unique, appealing flavors.
Beware “Terror at Trailside” is Coming to Haunt Waretown, New Jersey
It is almost October as we count down the final days of September and as we head to October we head into the heart of the Halloween season. Many "Halloween" events and attractions are now open or gearing up to open as we head into October. There are so many...
Beloved Ocean County, NJ Café Permanently Closing At The End Of September
Another Jersey Shore business bites the dust. I am sick of closing announcements. They make me depressed. But I will tell you so you have all the information. According to APP.com, Serenity Café in on Route 37 in Toms River has announced that they will be closing permanently on Friday, September 30th of this year.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Houses of worship in NJ are ramping up security
With the holiday season right around the corner New Jersey churches, synagogues and mosques will soon be holding a variety of religious ceremonies and celebrations. As part of a proactive effort to keep everybody safe, the New Jersey Office of Homeland Security and Preparedness is starting to hold meetings with religious leaders across the Garden State.
Shooting and street brawl puts Hillside, NJ school on lockdown
Shots fired during a large fight near Hillside High School after classes had been dismissed for the day led to a lockdown for students still in the building Monday afternoon. The fight took place near the intersection of Liberty Ave and Ryan Street around 3 p.m., according to Hillside Police Chief Vincent Ricciardi. A lockdown was ordered while police responded to the fight a block from the high school.
NJ AG: Mental health clinic owner duped Medicaid in $1M tax fraud
TRENTON — The owner of a now-defunct chain of mental health clinics up and down the Garden State stands accused, along with his wife and several former employees, of cooking his books to defraud Medicaid and hide more than $11 million in income. According to a release Monday from...
Support Local Artists This Weekend in New Hope, PA
I personally love seeing different art shows popping up around the area and there’s one that you need to make your way out to this weekend. There are hundreds of small business owners and local artists that you don’t even know exist because it’s not easy to just get your business on a billboard. Shining light on local artists and businesses is so important and the New Hope Arts and Crafts Festival is doing just that.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Barnegat Light, NJ restaurant evacuates wedding reception fearing building collapse
BARNEGAT LIGHT — A wedding reception had to make a last-minute change of plans after the venue's second floor buckled under the weight of its attendees. The Barnegat Light fire department and other first responders were called to Daymark restaurant before 8 p.m. Saturday evening. According to the local first aid squad, callers initially reported a building collapse.
Haunt O’ Ween Is Coming To New Jersey This Spooky Season
This immersive Halloween experience is coming to New Jersey and tickets are on sale NOW!. Haunt O’ Ween is coming to the New Jersey area and it’s time to get all of your family, friends, and kids together to enjoy this spooky experience just in time for Halloween.
Jackson Skating Center is Closing, There Are So Many Fun Memories
I couldn't believe it when I heard the news, but it's true. Thank You for being loyal customers to Jackson Skating Center. If you have not heard already, Jackson Skating Center will be closing October 3rd, 2022. Jackson Skating Center has brought decades of skating fun to Ocean County residents...
The Absolute Best Lobster Roll In All Of New Jersey Has Been Revealed
If you are looking for the freshest, most delicious seafood restaurants in the nation, then New Jersey is a great place to be, and now the Garden State restaurant with the best lobster roll has been revealed. There are amazing seafood restaurants all over the state of New Jersey. You...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
New Jersey’s Newest Food Challenge Is Absolutely Epic, And Looks Delicious
There's something special about watching a person eat two or three times their body weight in a short period of time. Or it's disgusting, either way, I can't stop watching. Joey Chestnut is one of the most well-known competitive eaters, he's the guy who eats an insane amount of Nathans hotdogs every Fourth of July at Coney Island.
Here Are 8 Places to Get Amazing Apple Cider Donuts in Central NJ
Now that fall is upon us, it's time to get to some of delicious smells and tastes it brings! The smell of fallen leaves, fall candles, pumpkin spice lattes, hayrides, candy apples, and.... Apple cider donuts!!. You can't very well have a perfect fall if you don't at least once...
Route 22 drug bust — 18 people arrested following Clinton Township, NJ investigation
CLINTON TOWNSHIP — Eighteen individuals, aged 25 to 62, have been arrested in connection with alleged narcotic activity along Route 22 in this Hunterdon County township. The joint initiative between the county prosecutor's office, Clinton Township police and New Jersey State Police began after police began receiving complaints regarding the alleged activity along the state highway, according to the prosecutor's office.
10 Best Restaurants for the Fall in Ocean County, NJ
These are the ten you chose, according to yelp and some of these were chosen by you. Delicious google reviews and all ranges from great food to the atmosphere in one of these fabulous Ocean County restaurants. Atmosphere is everything in the fall. When it comes to the fall, we think pumpkins, warmer colors, and delicious food.
Looking For Hands-On Restaurant Experience? Enjoy The Melting Pot’s Oktoberfest For Limited Time
The official start to the Fall season is just a few days away which means Oktoberfest celebrations are not far behind. There is one you can try NOW. The Melting Pot restaurants across the country have launched something that will make your taste buds dance. Every Monday through Wednesday from...
Whiting, NJ man loses control of vehicle and crashes into neighbors home in Manchester, NJ
An investigation is underway in Manchester Township after a vehicle went from its owners driveway to the living room in a home across the street on Monday night. The preliminary details from the crash were released by the Manchester Township Police Department. Police said that they received a call around...
Former Freehold Township, NJ Police Officer pleads guilty to illegally using police computer database
There is a now former Freehold Township Police Officer who will no longer be in public service after misusing his position to illegally obtain information for someone. The computer theft charges were announced by the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office. Lt. John Todd, 58, was a 27-year veteran at the Freehold...
Join our Manasquan Inlet Tug of War Team
The Manasquan Inlet Tug of War, presented by Jersey Mike's, is happening on October 1st. You have a chance to join Buehler, along with the rest of the 105.7 The Hawk Crew for the Manasquan Inlet Tug. Pull, pull, pull!. Help us win our heat on Saturday, October 1st. Register...
105.7 The Hawk
Toms River, NJ
16K+
Followers
17K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
105.7 The Hawk plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for the Jersey Shore. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0