A century of history goes on display with opening of Parma City School District Museum: Photos

Garfield Heights Teachers' Association at Odds with School Board; No Contract - Seeks Help from Federal MediatorBrown on ClevelandGarfield Heights, OH
4 Places To Get Chicken Sandwiches in the Akron AreaIsla ChiuAkron, OH
The world's oldest doctor is from Ohio and he is still practicing medicine today at the age of 100Anita DurairajCleveland, OH
3 Great Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
County Executive Candidates Lee Weingart and Chris Ronayne Spar at the City Club of ClevelandBrown on ClevelandCleveland, OH
Akron’s West Hill Neighborhood Organization to hold WonderFest community art, music festival Oct. 8
AKRON, Ohio -- The West Hill Neighborhood Organization is hosting the inaugural WonderFest community art and music festival Oct. 8 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. The fest features local artists, yoga, live performances on two stages, a historical walking tour, vendors and activities for children. “The West Hill neighborhood...
Solon council votes to remove sculpture from outside Community Center
SOLON, Ohio -- City Council has authorized the removal of a sculpture that has been located outside the Solon Community Center for nearly 20 years because the Nature Stone surface around it is fracturing and causing a safety issue, according to Public Works Commissioner William Drsek. On Monday (Sept. 19),...
Euclid’s Kacie Armstrong named 2022 Ohio Librarian of the Year
CLEVELAND, Ohio-- Kacie Armstrong, the 2022 recipient of the ‘Ohio Librarian of the Year’ award, has had a love of reading since childhood. In her youth, Armstrong moved around several times before settling in the Glenville neighborhood and recalls many vivid memories of walking the aisles of the local library as a child.
Flourish in nature like autumn flowers: Sun Messages
SOUTH EUCLID, Ohio -- Nature offers a perpetual canvas. Just when you think you’ve taken it in, there is more to notice, uncover, savor. Being an appreciator of nature calls on your creative side, your knowledge and your curiosity. So be sure to save the date and get your...
Chagrin Falls firefighters to host clambake, trick-or-treating this October
CHAGRIN FALLS, Ohio -- For 74 straight years, the Chagrin Falls Fire Department has hosted a clambake, and the 2022 version will be held from 6 to 10 p.m. Oct. 22 at the Chagrin Falls Fire Station, 21 W. Washington St. Tickets are $50 for the clambake catered by Cleveland...
Cleveland’s promise: See the challenges of kids and teachers inside the classroom: The Wake Up for Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. We all care about public schools. They spend our tax dollars, educate our kids and prepare the next generation of workers and leaders. But unless you’re a kid or a teacher, it’s difficult to actually see what happens inside them.
Best Bike shops in Greater Cleveland, according to Yelp
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- More and more Americans are realizing that the future of mobility is about more than four wheels. Cycling became a popular lockdown pastime during the coronavirus pandemic. Bike sales in the United States increased by 69% in 2020 compared to the previous year, as outdoor recreation and social distancing became the new norm.
Annual Rocky River Fall Art Festival back in full force and as classy as ever
ROCKY RIVER, Ohio -- The annual Rocky River Fall Art Festival was in full force again this past weekend. This year, 45 talented artists put their art on display for the strolling crowds Sept. 17 in the “Old River” area of the city, at the corner of Detroit and Wooster roads.
Bubbakoo’s Burritos to open first Northeast Ohio restaurant in Broadview Heights
BROADVIEW HEIGHTS, Ohio -- The first Bubbakoo’s Burritos in Northeast Ohio is scheduled to open at the end of this month or early October in Broadview Heights. The New Jersey-based restaurant chain will occupy space in a four-storefront plaza at 4101 Royalton Road, next door to Paint Nail Bar. The plaza is directly west of another retail-restaurant strip containing Jersey Mike’s Subs.
U.S. Postal Service struggles with worker shortage, delivery delays in Greater Cleveland, Ohio and the nation
CLEVELAND, Ohio – A shortage of delivery employees in the U.S. Postal Service has led to slow or no delivery in communities throughout Greater Cleveland, elsewhere in Ohio and across the nation. It’s a problem that was triggered by the coronavirus pandemic and continues to linger, as the postal...
Cleveland Museum of Art board names Ellen Stirn Mavec as its new chair, succeeding Scott Mueller
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Cleveland Museum of Art’s 38-member board of trustees on Monday elected Ellen Stirn Mavec, president of the Kelvin & Eleanor Smith Foundation, as the museum’s new board chair for a three-year term. An influential philanthropist and former dealer in decorative arts, antiques, and...
Recycling market could take a big turn for the better in the Heights -- Cleveland and Shaker
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Things are looking up -- potentially way up -- in the recycling market for the city, with a new deal inked Monday through the Cuyahoga County Solid Waste District. Introduced earlier by Mayor Kahlil Seren, City Council approved a two-year contract with Waste Management of Ohio...
After a police raid leaves two sisters without parents, Almira Elementary School stands ready: Cleveland’s Promise
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The loud banging on the family’s front door grows more urgent, and Sophia can tell by the look on her dad’s face that something is wrong. He’s calm. But even at 10 years old, she can read it in his eyes. Just moments ago,...
Proposed Lead Safe ordinance still being tweaked in Cleveland Heights
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- The city’s proposed Lead Safe ordinance remains a work in progress, getting a rare third reading Monday (Sept. 19) without a final vote being taken -- yet. On the heels of a public hearing last week, Councilwoman and Public Safety and Health Committee chair Gail...
Chagrin Falls mayor clarifies plan for Riverside Park
CHAGRIN FALLS, Ohio -- Mayor William Tomko is clearing up some misinformation about plans for a new playground at Riverside Park. “There is much confusion and misinformation in the community regarding the proposed new playground at Riverside Park,” he said at the start of the Sept. 12 Village Council meeting.
A house to call her own after more than a year of homelessness: Cleveland’s Promise
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- For the first time in months, Ms. Carol Smith’s fourth-grade class heads out for a field trip. The students hurry to the bus.... in part, urged on by the chilly winter air, but mostly propelled by their excitement. There’s no way they’re going to miss their ride.
Broadview Heights expected to approve TIF for 54 acres off Ohio 82 near I-77
BROADVIEW HEIGHTS, Ohio – City Council will likely approve a tax increment financing (TIF) agreement for 54 acres of land the city and other entities own near the end of Treeworth Boulevard, just west of Interstate 77. The TIF would mean that new property taxes generated by improvements to...
Collectors join forces to open Warehouse 42 in Brunswick
BRUNSWICK, Ohio -- Lisa Snyder and Nick Nagorka have opened their resale shop in an unexpected location and filled it with unexpected items. No matter where you turn in the newly opened Warehouse 42, there are interesting objects to find. The huge space was once occupied by an auto parts...
Cuyahoga County executive candidates offer different paths to similar objectives at Tuesday debate
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Uncommitted voters looking to be swayed by something new from the candidates running for Cuyahoga County executive were likely disappointed by Tuesday’s debate. Democrat Chris Ronayne and Republican Lee Weingart recited the same visions for a stronger, more united county that they’ve been sharing throughout...
Trike and Bike delivers important message and serious fun
BRUNSWICK, Ohio -- After a record-setting fundraising year in 2021, the third annual Medina County Trike and Bike -- a fundraiser for pediatric cancer research for riders ages 3-12 -- has set an even more ambitious goal for 2022. Medina County Trike and Bike will be held at 6 p.m....
