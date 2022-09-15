ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parma, OH

A century of history goes on display with opening of Parma City School District Museum: Photos

By John Benson, special to cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Cleveland.com

Euclid’s Kacie Armstrong named 2022 Ohio Librarian of the Year

CLEVELAND, Ohio-- Kacie Armstrong, the 2022 recipient of the ‘Ohio Librarian of the Year’ award, has had a love of reading since childhood. In her youth, Armstrong moved around several times before settling in the Glenville neighborhood and recalls many vivid memories of walking the aisles of the local library as a child.
EUCLID, OH
Cleveland.com

Flourish in nature like autumn flowers: Sun Messages

SOUTH EUCLID, Ohio -- Nature offers a perpetual canvas. Just when you think you’ve taken it in, there is more to notice, uncover, savor. Being an appreciator of nature calls on your creative side, your knowledge and your curiosity. So be sure to save the date and get your...
EUCLID, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Parma, OH
Government
Local
Ohio Government
Parma, OH
Education
Local
Ohio Entertainment
Local
Ohio Education
State
Ohio State
City
Parma, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland’s promise: See the challenges of kids and teachers inside the classroom: The Wake Up for Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022

Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. We all care about public schools. They spend our tax dollars, educate our kids and prepare the next generation of workers and leaders. But unless you’re a kid or a teacher, it’s difficult to actually see what happens inside them.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Best Bike shops in Greater Cleveland, according to Yelp

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- More and more Americans are realizing that the future of mobility is about more than four wheels. Cycling became a popular lockdown pastime during the coronavirus pandemic. Bike sales in the United States increased by 69% in 2020 compared to the previous year, as outdoor recreation and social distancing became the new norm.
CLEVELAND, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Elementary Schools#Education Construction#Construction Maintenance#Parma High School
Cleveland.com

Bubbakoo’s Burritos to open first Northeast Ohio restaurant in Broadview Heights

BROADVIEW HEIGHTS, Ohio -- The first Bubbakoo’s Burritos in Northeast Ohio is scheduled to open at the end of this month or early October in Broadview Heights. The New Jersey-based restaurant chain will occupy space in a four-storefront plaza at 4101 Royalton Road, next door to Paint Nail Bar. The plaza is directly west of another retail-restaurant strip containing Jersey Mike’s Subs.
BROADVIEW HEIGHTS, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Museums
NewsBreak
K-12 Education
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
Cleveland.com

Chagrin Falls mayor clarifies plan for Riverside Park

CHAGRIN FALLS, Ohio -- Mayor William Tomko is clearing up some misinformation about plans for a new playground at Riverside Park. “There is much confusion and misinformation in the community regarding the proposed new playground at Riverside Park,” he said at the start of the Sept. 12 Village Council meeting.
CHAGRIN FALLS, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

Cleveland, OH
83K+
Followers
81K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

 https://www.cleveland.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy