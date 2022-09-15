ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Kitchn

This Squash-Vine Kimchi Recipe Is a Love Letter to Two Cultures

My dad often tells me stories of how he and other relatives would go foraging for mushrooms during the rainy season in their native Charapan, Michoacán, Mexico, preparing the most amazing stews and tamales. How his grandma would stuff their bellies full of quelites that she foraged around her troje, a traditional P’urhépecha wooden living space.
The Independent

Five pasta recipes even a nonna would be proud of

If you’ve seen Stanley Tucci’s Searching for Italy series, you might’ve caught the man himself waxing lyrical about a seemingly humble dish of spaghetti with courgettes – or zucchini to the Italians. In a picture-postcard scene, Stanley samples the dish at a cliffside restaurant with views of the sea, before confidently claiming it’s “one of the best things he’s ever eaten”. The dish in question? That’d be spaghetti alla Nerano.Spaghetti alla Nerano is a dish of pasta, fried courgettes and cheese that hails from the southern Italian region of Campania. More specifically, the dish’s origins can be traced back to...
The Guardian

Brown stew chicken, corn fritters, Guinness punch pie – Melissa Thompson’s Jamaican recipes

“I’m really excited,” says Melissa Thompson, on the eve of the publication of her first cookbook, Motherland, before slightly changing her mind. “When I was a journalist and had a big story breaking the next day, my anxiety levels would be really high.” Motherland’s arrival, she says, is even more nerve-racking. It’s about her Jamaican heritage and, because it’s such an underrepresented culture in publishing, Thompson can’t help but feel the impossible responsibility to speak for everyone, and cover everything. “I’m terrified,” she says.
12tomatoes.com

Arroz con Pollo (Chicken and Rice)

The delightful Puerto Rican favorite marries juicy adobo chicken pieces with subtly flavored rice. Arroz con Pollo (which translates to rice with chicken) is a delicious Latin comfort food featuring beautifully balanced herb spiced rice along with velvety chicken. It’s a one pot dish brimming with delicious flavors that layer together into the almost perfect inexpensive home meal.
The Kitchn

I Swapped My Picky Pup’s Bowl for This Unique Amazon Find — Now He Finishes Every Bite!

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. I adopted my dog, Leo, earlier this year, and it’s safe to say that getting to know each other has been a work in progress. Mostly from my end. Leo had already reached adulthood before I brought him home, so there was quite a bit of learning to do on my part to understand his habits and comforts. One challenge I hadn’t been expecting to face was getting Leo to eat on a somewhat-regular basis. It was affected by where his bowl was in the apartment, the type of food, and even how much food I was giving him. Things that had been easy with my previous pups were like solving math problems with Leo, and it only took a few months with his first food bowl to know that I’d eventually have to change it in some way. I just wasn’t sure how. Our biggest struggle aside from him being totally fickle about an eating schedule was making sure he was eating enough. In an effort to make establishing feeding habits a smoother process for both of us, I decided to get a little unconventional by changing his traditional elevated food bowl to a Fluff Trough.
The Kitchn

The Kitchn

