We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. I adopted my dog, Leo, earlier this year, and it’s safe to say that getting to know each other has been a work in progress. Mostly from my end. Leo had already reached adulthood before I brought him home, so there was quite a bit of learning to do on my part to understand his habits and comforts. One challenge I hadn’t been expecting to face was getting Leo to eat on a somewhat-regular basis. It was affected by where his bowl was in the apartment, the type of food, and even how much food I was giving him. Things that had been easy with my previous pups were like solving math problems with Leo, and it only took a few months with his first food bowl to know that I’d eventually have to change it in some way. I just wasn’t sure how. Our biggest struggle aside from him being totally fickle about an eating schedule was making sure he was eating enough. In an effort to make establishing feeding habits a smoother process for both of us, I decided to get a little unconventional by changing his traditional elevated food bowl to a Fluff Trough.

