Unfortunately scamming has become a part of life for most of us and here is another one that we need to be aware of in Victoria County. According to a Facebook post by VCSO, reports have been received a report of 'Deputy James Thompson' calling residents about Fail To Appear warrants from the Sherrif's Office main telephone number. Victoria County, Sheriff Marr, warns residents not to pay any fines online or with money cards. We do not have a deputy by that name. Please share this information with loved ones,

VICTORIA COUNTY, TX ・ 7 HOURS AGO