Oklahoma receives Rivals Futurecast for 2023 4-star prospect Malachi Coleman

By Bryant Crews
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
While most of Oklahoma’s recruiting efforts have been finished since August, Oklahoma still has some potentially significant recruiting battles to be won.

One of those battles comes on the offensive side of the ball, where the Sooners look to stack up on playmakers as they continue to reshape and retool the offense in the way offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby wants it. He’s got his sights set on another offensive threat in the form of top 100 freak athlete Malachi Coleman who hails from Nebraska.

Coleman, listed as an athlete, initially profiles as a tight end or wide receiver at the next level for Oklahoma. His athleticism and measurables would make him a matchup nightmare.

He stands 6-foot-5 and just over 200 pounds. He can run and jump and has insane big play ability. If you’re keeping track at home, it fits in Lebby’s penchant for recruiting bigger receivers, a la Nic Anderson, Jayden Gibson, and transfer Javian Hester.

Many scouts believe he could be a prominent edge defender should he choose to go somewhere to play on the defensive side of the football. In short, he’s a must-have target for many schools simply because his ceiling is near limitless. The Sooners are in a neck-and-neck battle with their old foes, the Cornhuskers, for his services, and the game between the two schools this weekend will have a little extra meaning behind it. Coleman will be in Lincoln as two of his top schools battle it out.

Sooners Scoop recruiting editor Josh McCuiston seems to believe he’s seen enough to log a Rivals Futurecast in Oklahoma’s favor.

The insiders at 247Sports seem to believe solely in Nebraska, as the Cornhuskers currently have all of the crystal ball predictions in their favor.

This recruitment seems like it has a few more twists and turns but make no mistake, Oklahoma will keep up the pressure on Coleman. Considering they aren’t recruiting any other offensive players of note in the 2023 class anymore, Coleman would be a substantial cherry on top of a great recruiting class for 2023.

