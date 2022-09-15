Read full article on original website
FinTech Kyriba Debuts AI-Powered Cash Management Platform
Software-as-a-service FinTech Kyriba has added an artificial intelligence cash-management tool to its array of cloud-based finance and information technology tools, the company announced last Thursday (Sept. 15). The tool, called Cash Management AI, uses data science to predict cash availability “with increased speed, control and reliability,” the announcement stated, and...
Indian FinTech MobiKwik Names Mukul Saxena CEO of Payments Platform Zaakpay
Multi-faceted payments platform MobiKwik has named banking veteran Mukul Saxena chief executive of its Zaakpay business. Saxena previously, according to the announcement, was executive Vice President and head of the payments business at IndusInd Bank. Zaakpay is part of an expansion at MobiKwik that has seen the business go from offering a digital wallet to providing online banking, credit and buy now, pay later services. The announcement of Saxena’s appointment states that he “comes with over two decades of experience in the digital payments and the fintech ecosystem. In his previous role at IndusInd Bank, he was the executive vice president and head of the payments business.”
Amex Looks to Hire 1,500 to Beef Up Tech Arm
American Express wants to expand its technology department by hiring 1,500 coders, developers and software engineers. In an interview Monday (Sept. 19) with Bloomberg News, American Express Chief Information Officer Ravi Radhakrishnan said the company has already added 3,600 people to its tech staff this year and hopes to fill the remaining jobs before year’s end.
Indian Commerce Platform DotPe Raises $58M to Add Financial Services
Indian offline-to-online commerce platform DotPe has reportedly raised $58 million in a Series B round and said it plans to add B2B financial services to its offerings. The company also said it plans to use the new investment to triple the number of merchants using the platform over the next two or three years, after that number tripled over the previous three years, Money Control reported Monday (Sept. 19).
US FinTech WayaPay Launches Digital Bank, Transfer App Aimed at African Immigrants
WayaPay, which describes itself as a Kenyan FinTech based in the United States, says it has launched its full-service digital bank and money-transfer app tailored to the needs of immigrants from Africa. Kenya’s ambassador to the United States, Lazarus Amayo, joined in the launch festivities on Sept. 16 in Washington,...
Today in B2B Payments: 3 FinTechs Launch New Tools
Today in B2B payments, Flexbase adds B2B buy now, pay later (BNPL) to its super app for businesses, Kyriba introduces an artificial intelligence (AI)-powered cash-management tool and Zaggle launches a product that streamlines B2B payments and manages cash flow. Plus, DotPe has raised $58 million to add B2B financial services...
Federal Reserve Adds Business and Analytics Tool for FedACH Service
With both the number and the value of automated clearing house (ACH) payments continuing to rise, Federal Reserve Financial Services has launched a business and analytics tool meant to help financial institutions (FIs) optimize their business strategy and day-to-day ACH operations. The new tool, which is called the FedPayments Insights...
Opendoor Business Model Flaw Drives Losses on 42% of August Deals
Opendoor Technologies reported it lost money on 42% of transactions in August as the U.S. housing market falters for builders, flippers and others looking to sell houses, Bloomberg wrote Monday (Sept. 19). Opendoor has warned investors that it thinks it’ll lose as much as $175 million in adjusted earnings before...
Sievo Raises $44M to Grow Procurement Analytics Platform in US, Europe
Procurement analytics platform Sievo has raised $44 million in growth investment and will use it to accelerate the growth of the platform in U.S. and global markets. Sievo provides spend management software and other services to help businesses create a procurement information hub, analyze data sets, and manage supply chain, economic and environmental events, according to a Monday (Sept. 19) press release.
Verity Debuts Family Banking App for MENA Users
Verity, a FinTech which works to help younger people earn, save and spend responsibly, has rolled out a new family banking and financial literacy app for the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region, according to a Monday (Sept. 19) press release. The app will include Visa prepaid cards, with...
Retail Tech Platform Swiftly Reportedly Hits $1B+ Valuation After Latest Fund Raise
Retail technology platform Swiftly has raised $100 million in a new funding round, bringing its valuation to more than $1 billion. That’s according to a Monday (Sept. 19) Wall Street Journal report, citing sources familiar with the matter. The funding round was led by BRV Capital Management and lifts Swifty’s value to between $1.1 billion and $1.2 billion, one of the sources said.
Walmart-Backed Indian Startup Ninjacart Launches Import-Export Platform for GCC
Ninjacart, an Indian AgriTech startup backed by Walmart and Tiger Global, has expanded by launching the Ninja Global platform for agricultural import-export businesses in the United Arab Emirates and Gulf Corporation Council (GCC) countries. The goal of the platform is to bolster the import-export market for agriculture commodities between the...
JPMorgan: Desire Waning for Crypto as Payment Method
Demand for using cryptocurrencies as a payments method is falling off as the market has shed an estimated $2 trillion in value in under a year, volumes have declined on many exchanges, and digital asset firms collapsed. “We saw a lot of demand for our clients, let’s say up until...
With Roots in Commodity Trading, MaterialsXchange Moves Lumber Sales Digital
Early on, marketplace platforms experience what’s known as an ignition problem — a kind of chicken-and-egg dilemma where prime movers need to start adoption before everyone else signs on, too, realizing the dynamics that make platforms so efficient. The digitization of retail commerce is now firmly rooted in...
India Calls on Google to Help Police Illegal Lending Apps
In an effort to curtail the use of illicit lending apps in the country, regulators in India are calling on Google to help police the situation and rein in those that engage in underhanded practices not sanctioned by the central bank. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has been communicating...
Rippling Integrates Spend Management Products With Payroll Platform
Rippling has launched spend management products that integrate with its existing payroll solution, enabling finance leaders and controllers to view and manage spend across their company on a single platform. The new Rippling Spend Management products include corporate cards and an expense management system and will soon add bill pay...
Fondue CashBack App Raises $10M in Seed Funding
Shopify app Fondue CashBack has raised $10 million in seed funding, the company announced Monday (Sept. 19). Based in Tel Aviv and New York City, Fondue’s app replaces coupon codes with brand-embedded CashBack. “Brands are addicted to legacy discounting strategies like coupon codes, thinking it’s just the cost of...
Indian B2B InsurTech Zopper Raises $75M to Expand Internationally
Solvy Tech Solutions, the parent company of Indian B2B InsurTech firm Zopper, has reportedly raised $75 million, which will be used to help Zopper expand internationally, develop its technology and make acquisitions. Zopper’s application programming interface (API)-based platform connects insurers and banks with third-party platforms and includes modules for policy...
Mollie Brings Payments to Jumper.ai Conversational Commerce
Payments firm Mollie will be the European payment provider for the end-to-end conversational commerce solution Jumper.ai, which was acquired by global cloud communications firm Vonage last October. “Vonage’s Conversational Commerce solution, Jumper.ai, enables businesses to meet new and existing customer needs now and well into the future, with embedded commerce...
InvoiceCloud, Intellagents Integrate Tools for Insurance Carriers
Online bill payment services solution InvoiceCloud and insurance software supplier Intellagents have a new relationship in which they will provide “a premier billing and payments experience” to insurance carriers and their policyholders. With the integration of InvoiceCloud and Intellagents, insurance companies can implement InvoiceCloud’s solution for handling inbound...
