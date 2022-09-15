Read full article on original website
4 Condiments You Should Stop Eating ASAP Because They Ruin Your Metabolism, According To Nutritionists
This post has been updated since it was originally published on 02/28/2022 Weight loss can feel like an elusive process; it’s easy to get discouraged. It can be overwhelming with how many pills, programs, and diets are on the market that promise resu...
ohmymag.co.uk
Is your heart as strong as you think? Here's how to tell
Heart disease is the leading cause of death in the United States and is responsible for a quarter of all deaths in the UK each year, according to the British Heart Foundation. Adopting healthier diets, exercising regularly and avoiding smoking could significantly reduce your risk of heart disease. Many people, especially the youth, assume their heart is healthy, but cardiologists reveals some commonly overlooked indications of a weak heart. Here are three, according to EatThisNotThat.
How often you go to the toilet every day can ‘predict your risk of heart attack’
WE'RE often told a 'normal' digestive tract cleanses itself of waste after each meal - suggesting regular pooping is healthy. But new research on toilet habits may have just flipped our understanding of healthy bowel movements on its head. Scientists from China have discovered that pooping frequently throughout the day...
The One Condiment You Really Should Not Use, According to Health Experts
Whether your goal is to lose weight or promote a healthier diet overall, some condiments can add more unnecessary calories and sodium than others. We reached out to registered dietitians, nutritionists and other health experts to ask which kind of condiment they believe is imperative to avoid for a more nutrient-rich diet— high-fat mayonnaise. Read on to learn more about its drawbacks and impact on your diet, as well as insight from Jesse Feder, RDN, CPT, registered dietitian, nutritionist and personal trainer at Strength Warehouse, Lisa Richards, registered nutritionist and creator of The Candida Diet, and Kate Meier, personal trainer and editor at Garage Gym Reviews.
I’m an expert and here’s how your ‘sleep age’ can predict your risk of death
GETTING a good night's sleep is one of the best ways to ensure your mental and physical wellbeing. And top scientists at Stanford Medicine have now found that your "sleep age" can increase your risk of long-term health issues. Researchers describe sleep age as a projected age that links to...
How Bad Is It Really to Eat Sugar Before Bed?
Eating sugar before bed may not be the best idea if you do it regularly. High blood sugar levels have been associated with poor sleep quality and weight gain.
3 Foods Women Over 40 Should Avoid At All Costs, According To Aging Experts
This post has been updated since its initial 02/01/22 publish date to include more expert insight. Premature (or accelerated) aging can be caused be a number of factors, including heavy smoking, drinking, not practicing a consistent skincare routine and of course, one’s diet and lack of essential nutrients. We spoke with skincare experts and dermatologist Dr. Paula Morgan, MD, PhD, FRCPC, FAAD, about foods that don’t benefit the skin at any age, and will have especially negative effects on aging skin over 40.
MedicalXpress
Study finds wearing a pedometer may boost step counts, even if you don't look at it
Almost half of American adults don't meet recommended weekly physical activity levels, but new BYU research suggests a surprisingly simple way to help increase exercise time: just strap on an activity monitor. The study found that those wearing a pedometer walked an average of 318 more steps per day than...
MedicalXpress
Simple, inexpensive surgical procedure for diabetic foot ulcers greatly reduces healing time, amputation rates
Performing proactive surgery to adjust the mechanics of the foot, appears to be effective to treat diabetic foot ulcers, a common and debilitating complication of diabetes, without the potential complications and at significantly lower cost compared to conservative management. The preliminary study, being presented at the annual meeting of the...
Trouble sleeping? Try this ancient technique
Falling asleep can be difficult when the brain is busy overthinking. Ancient breathing techniques can help relax mind and body, easing the body into a deep sleep. “What a lot of sleep difficulties are all about is people who struggle to fall asleep because their mind is buzzing,” said Rebecca Robbins, an instructor in medicine at Harvard Medical School and associate scientist in the division of sleep and circadian disorders at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston, told CNN News.
How To Keep Your Brain Healthy As You Age
More than 55 million people worldwide were living with dementia in 2020, and Alzheimer's Disease International estimates that a person develops dementia every 3 seconds. As more people in the world live longer, the population of seniors is growing larger. This makes the early diagnosis and interventions for dementia more important since dementia mainly affects older people.
MedicalXpress
New theory suggests Alzheimer's is an autoimmune condition, not primarily a brain disease
The pursuit of a cure for Alzheimer's disease is becoming an increasingly competitive and contentious quest with recent years witnessing several important controversies. In July 2022, Science magazine reported that a key 2006 research paper, published in the journal Nature, which identified a subtype of brain protein called beta-amyloid as the cause of Alzheimer's, may have been based on fabricated data.
MedicalXpress
Researchers map four new brain areas involved in many cognitive processes
Researchers of the Human Brain Project (HBP) have mapped four new areas of the human anterior prefrontal cortex that plays a major role in cognitive functions. Two of the newly identified areas are relatively larger in females than in males. The human dorsolateral prefrontal cortex is involved in cognitive control...
Snacking on Walnuts May Help Add Years to Your Life: Study
Snacking on walnuts instead of biscuits or sweets may add years to your life, according to research. A handful of nuts a day reduces the risk of heart attacks, strokes, and other life-threatening conditions linked to obesity. The superfood is packed with chemicals that protect DNA by destroying reactive molecules,...
MedicalXpress
How fear memories get stuck in some brains
Researchers at Linköping University, Sweden, have discovered a biological mechanism that increases the strength with which fear memories are stored in the brain. The study, carried out in rats, is published in Molecular Psychiatry. It provides new knowledge on the mechanisms behind anxiety-related disorders, and identifies shared mechanisms behind anxiety and alcohol dependence.
Healthline
How to Curb Excessive Head and Face Sweat
Everyone sweats. It’s a normal bodily function that helps regulate our temperature. People commonly sweat most from their face, head, underarms, hands, feet, and groin. If you sweat excessively from your head and face, in particular, you may have a condition known as craniofacial hyperhidrosis. Hyperhidrosis means sweating more...
MedicalXpress
Young children who see parents consume alcohol form gender-specific perceptions of drinking
Young children's exposure to their mothers' and fathers' drinking influences their perceptions of who consumes alcohol, with "vast implications" for their own future use, a new study suggests. The study, in Alcoholism: Clinical and Experimental Research, provides compelling evidence of intergenerational transmission of drinking behaviors to children, including gender-based perceptions—the first time these effects have been demonstrated in children aged 4–8.
MedicalXpress
MRI techniques compared for assessing hydrops in Meniere disease
For patients with Meniere disease (MD), three-dimensional real inversion recovery (3D-real IR) has better image quality than the three-dimensional fluid-attenuated inversion recovery (3D-FLAIR) and may be better for detecting endolymphatic hydrops (EHs), according to a study published in the upcoming November/December issue of the American Journal of Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Medicine and Surgery.
I’m a physiotherapist – here’s the main reasons for neck pain and how to treat it
NECK pain is a common ailment and it's thought around one in three people are affected each year. Most of the time neck pain only lasts a few weeks, but it can be uncomfortable and in some cases can disrupt your daily life. Now one physiotherapist has revealed the five...
MedicalXpress
Observations in macaques provide new insights into how mothers form attachments to their newborns
Neurobiologist Margaret Livingstone never expected to publish a study on maternal attachment and bonding in monkeys. However, in the course of her research on how visual object recognition develops in infant macaques, she made a series of surprising observations about their mothers, and she knew she had to share it.
