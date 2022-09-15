Read full article on original website
KSNB Local4
Heartland United Way celebrating 75 years
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - The Heartland United Way’s Campaign Kickoff and Birthday Celebration is happening Tuesday, September 20 at Scoops Ice Cream Parlor in Grand Island. The United Way is sharing their gratitude for supporting the Heartland United Way for 75 years by inviting their donors, partners, businesses...
KSNB Local4
Hastings celebrates 150th anniversary and unveils a new attraction
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Historical artifacts on display for those in attendance during the anniversary event at Hastings Museum. They also saw how Hastings grew from a railroad town to the city its become. “There has been so much history here,” said Teresa Kreutzer-Hodson, Director of Hastings Museum. “Little things...
KSNB Local4
Hastings Community Theatre play is a COVID casualty
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - The Hastings Community Theatre cancelled an upcoming play because of COVID. In a press release, HCT said “Glorious! The True Story of Florence Foster Jenkins,” which had been scheduled for Sept. 30 - Oct. 8, is cancelled because 75 percent of the cast and crew tested positive for COVID. HCT said they’ve been quarantined for the recommended five days and are recovering.
KSNB Local4
Group in Kearney walks to end Alzheimer’s
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - Kearney played host to the second of three Walk End Alzheimer’s. Walkers came out bright and early on Saturday to for the Walk to End Alzheimer’s. Participants took part in a garden ceremony before pounding the pavement. People picked up flower pinwheels as a way of honoring all the individuals affected by the disease.
KSNB Local4
Nebraska educators stride to improve early childhood education
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - Educators gathered at Younes Conference Center to discuss how they can become better caregivers. The Thriving Children, Families, and Communities Conference was once again in person, after two years of COVID-19 restrictions forced them to hold the conference virtually. The state-wide meeting featured early education leaders discussing how they can improve “quality” early childhood education; with one their focuses being inclusion.
KSNB Local4
Old Chicago to close in Kearney on Oct. 2
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) -The Old Chicago Pizza and Taproom, located at 115 South 2nd Avenue East in Kearney, will be closing on Oct. 2. According to a statement by the company, the owner of the restaurant, Jim Gardner, is moving into retirement and will not be renewing his franchise agreement with Old Chicago.
KSNB Local4
Special Olympics: World’s Largest Truck Convoy returns to central Nebraska
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - The World’s Largest Truck Convoy made its trek through Hastings and into Grand Island Saturday. Many of the truck drivers weren’t alone on their journey this year either. Forty-four truckers departed from the Adams County Fairgrounds Saturday morning, many of them with Nebraska Special...
KSNB Local4
Summer hands over the baton...
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - There is not going to be much seasonal overlap this week. The remaining day’s of summer will be hot, but by the time autumn arrives this Thursday, you will feel the change. Grand Island and Lincoln each set new high temperature records today and the heat returns tomorrow to comparable levels.
KSNB Local4
UNK track, cross country bring Bonsall family closer together
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Brady Bonsall and his wife Sherri aren’t the kind of parents who force their kids to follow in their footsteps. They were both standout runners at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, where the couple met as members of the cross country and track teams, but they never pushed their kids to participate in a specific sport.
KSNB Local4
Two transported following Highway 281 & Old Potash crash
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Two people were injured in a crash Tuesday at a busy intersection in Grand Island. Grand Island Fire was called out to a two-vehicle crash at Highway 281 and Old Potash Highway around 11:36 a.m. Details regarding the cause of the crash have yet to...
KSNB Local4
Minden Police pursue teen driving stolen vehicle out of Grand Island
MINDEN, Neb. (KSNB) - A Grand Island teen is being referred for criminal charges in Kearney County after he led police in Minden on a high-speed chase. The Minden Police Department said around 8:40 a.m. Tuesday, they received a report of a possible runaway juvenile being at a residence in town. Officers checked it out and didn’t locate anyone at the residence.
KSNB Local4
New rash of meat trailer thefts hits Grand Island
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Grand Island Police are investigating after trailers carrying hundred of thousands of dollars worth of meat were stolen over the weekend. According to Capt. Jim Duering the incidents all happening at the Cold Storage Facility near McCain Foods, in the 200 block of Roberts Street.
KSNB Local4
Fatal crash on Hwy 14 near Central City
CENTRAL CITY, Neb. (KSNB) - One person is dead and another suffered life-threatening injuries following a two vehicle crash Tuesday morning south of Central City. The Merrick County Sheriff’s Office said first responders were called out to the intersection of Highway 14 and L Road around 7:42 a.m. The...
KSNB Local4
UNK volleyball sweeps York University in dominate fashion
KEARNEY, Neb. (Press Release) - The now seventh-ranked Nebraska Kearney volleyball team used its depth to sweep York University (-15, -7, -12) Monday night at the Health & Sports Center. This was just the second all-time meeting between the Lopers (13-1) and NAIA Panthers (2-10). Coming off a tough MIAA...
KSNB Local4
Northwest High School Athletic Hall of Fame 2022-23 class released
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (Press Release) -The Northwest High School Athletic Hall of Fame is pleased to announce its third class for the 2022-23 school year. The Northwest Hall of Fame committee was formed in the summer of 2020 with the goal of developing a permanent hall of fame to recognize past Northwest teams, students and coaches who displayed excellence during their time at Northwest. Additionally, the committee will recognize community members who had a lasting impact on Northwest athletics.
KSNB Local4
UNK football holds off Washburn
KEARNEY, Neb. (Press Release) - The No. 28/21 Nebraska Kearney football team scored 21 first half points, forced three late punts and had a game closing seven-minute drive to hold off No. 26/18 Washburn, 21-13, Saturday afternoon in Topeka, Kan. The Lopers (2-1) beat the Ichabods (2-1) for a third...
KSNB Local4
Procedure minimizes radiation side effects during cancer treatments
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Mary Lanning Healthcare, Central Nebraska Urology and the Morrison Cancer Center have teamed up to offer the SpaceOARTM Hydrogel from Boston Scientific. Casie Grubbs, MLH Surgical Services Director, said when placed surgically prior to radiation therapy, the hydrogel creates a space between the prostate and rectum.
KSNB Local4
Hastings man sentenced to federal prison for meth
OMAHA, Neb. (KSNB) - A Hastings man was sentenced to federal prison for meth on Tuesday. Officials announced that 28-year-old Zachary D. Ellis of Hastings was sentenced in federal court in Lincoln. Ellis was sentenced to 120 months in prison for distribution of 50 grams or more of methamphetamine (actual)...
KSNB Local4
Troopers locate 20 LBs of cocaine on I-80 traffic stop
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KOLN) -Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol have arrested a California woman after locating approximately 20 pounds of suspected cocaine during a traffic stop near York. At approximately 12:35 p.m. Saturday, a trooper observed a Ford Expedition following another vehicle too closely while traveling on Interstate 80...
KSNB Local4
Webster county officials making a push for a new jail
Ron Seymour with the Adams County Extension office talks safety tips during harvest season, and fall lawn care tips. A new rash of thefts involved trailers carrying meat hits Grand Island. Hastings 150th Celebration. Updated: Sep. 18, 2022 at 7:31 PM CDT. Local4 News at Five Sunday. Special Olympics: World’s...
