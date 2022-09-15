We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. I very specifically remember the moment I paired a scone with a hot cup of coffee for the first time. I was fresh out of college, had never tried a scone before and was essentially a coffee novice. I always thought scones were dry and bland, but the moment I took a bite of one and followed it up with a quick sip of coffee — my mind was blown. The way the scone softened in my mouth as the sweetness of the pastry mixed with the bitterness of the coffee was like a choir of angels singing. So this was what all the fuss was about! I learned that day that pairing a sweet treat with a cup of coffee is one of life’s simplest pleasures.

