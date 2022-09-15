Read full article on original website
Our 25 favorite pasta dishes
The all-time classic, loved by kids and adults alike. And if you ever get bored with just regular ol' beef meatballs, you can try switching to turkey meatballs or even just spice up your beef meatballs by stuffing them with cheese!. 2 of 25. Macaroni and cheese. Another simple dish...
Round Challah with Dukkah
There’s nothing quite like the warm, yeasty smell of challah on a Friday night. It’s like a scented signal to slow down and shake off the burdens of the week as my family prepares for Shabbat and the weekend ahead. I didn’t grow up making challah at home,...
Thomasina Miers’ recipe for roast beet, blackberry and barley salad with goat’s cheese
Blackberry picking is a pleasing, end-of-summer ritual. Brambles grow in city and countryside alike; not only does their fruit make a delightful snack for passers-by, but, for more organised foragers, their intense flavour is pure joy in any crumble, tart or jam. That same acidity works wonders in salads, too, whether paired with seared meat (venison, pigeon and steak all work well), cured ham or, as here, with rich goat’s cheese.
Roasted Mexican potatoes with pico de gallo
These roasted Mexican potatoes with pico de gallo and avocado are the perfect Mexican side dish. The spicy potatoes are crispy on their own, but with the fresh and bright flavors of the pico de gallo and the creaminess of the avocado, you will have the perfect and straightforward Mexican side dish.
This Squash-Vine Kimchi Recipe Is a Love Letter to Two Cultures
My dad often tells me stories of how he and other relatives would go foraging for mushrooms during the rainy season in their native Charapan, Michoacán, Mexico, preparing the most amazing stews and tamales. How his grandma would stuff their bellies full of quelites that she foraged around her troje, a traditional P’urhépecha wooden living space.
Zaxby’s Is Giving Out Free Popsicles — And They Taste Just Like Two of Their Most Popular Sauces
Have you ever found yourself eating your Zax Sauce long after your chicken tenders or boneless wings were gone? Are you the type of person to grab a few extra packets of the signature condiment to use beyond your Zaxby’s order? If so, Zaxby’s upcoming collaboration is for you.
Spiced Beef and Refried Bean Tostadas
Warmed crispy store-bought tostadas and canned refried beans make this beef tostada recipe quick to pull together for any weeknight. The only real effort—aside from chopping up a fresh pico de gallo for topping each tostada—is preparing the spiced ground beef, which gets its savory flavor from a medley of spice cabinet staples and a few tablespoons of tomato paste. When finished with an array of favorite toppings such as avocado or guacamole, diced onion, crumbled Cotija cheese or queso fresco, and hot sauce, it makes a fully-loaded meal.
This nostalgic sweet corn cake is inspired by a retro chain restaurant
You don’t need an expensive new piece of equipment, or an obscure ingredient you have to hunt for. You just need a fresh way of preparing an old favorite. In "One Way," we’ll revisit classic ingredients and dishes, giving them a new twist with an easy technique you haven’t tried before.
Easy Mango Salsa: Recipes Worth Making
Flavorful, crunchy, 8-ingredient mango salsa! Perfect for dipping, bowls, tacos, and more. Just 20 minutes and 1 bowl are required. Check out the video above to see how it is done, or read through the ingredients and step-by-step instructions below. Ingredients (Serves 4) 3/4 cup of Finely Chopped Ripe Mango...
Chicken Cutlets With Sun-Dried Tomato Cream Sauce
This recipe for chicken cutlets delivers bold, satisfying flavor and relies on items you probably have on hand. As much as we love roasting a whole chicken or working with bone-in, skin-on chicken thighs, we also appreciate the relative ease involved with cooking cutlets. Because the chicken is thin, it doesn't take long to cook, and although the sun-dried tomato cream sauce requires a few minutes of patience as the ingredients reduce and thicken, all told, this is a cinch to put together.
Arroz con Pollo (Chicken and Rice)
The delightful Puerto Rican favorite marries juicy adobo chicken pieces with subtly flavored rice. Arroz con Pollo (which translates to rice with chicken) is a delicious Latin comfort food featuring beautifully balanced herb spiced rice along with velvety chicken. It’s a one pot dish brimming with delicious flavors that layer together into the almost perfect inexpensive home meal.
Retro Southern Pear Salad
Southerners have a knack for creating dishes using unexpected ingredients. Three prime examples: strawberry pretzel salad, pineapple casserole, and tomato cracker salad. Pear salad may rank among the most unusual, but it’s one that deserves a try!. Delicate canned pears are topped with a dollop of creamy mayo and...
Horchata Mexican Rice Drink
Horchata: Summer is the best time for Horchata. Horchata is a sweet Mexican drink made out of raw white rice, vanilla extract, milk and cinnamon. If you are a vegan or lactose intolerant, use coconut milk or non-dairy milk such as almond milk instead of regular milk. You may also use nuts if you want which will give an extra flavor. I strongly recommend white rice which gives a unique flavor to this drink. I'm using unbleached organic cane sugar. Do not forget to use vanilla extract for the best taste. It's the perfect compliment to all your favorite Mexican meals and it’s a staple for that Cinco de Mayo party! It's a refreshing drink & perfect for these hot Summer days!
More than a snack: What tamales represent for 3 Hispanic chefs and their culture
Tamale culture in Los Angeles is rich with Hispanic history and celebrates regional cultures and recipes through tradition.
Quick and Easy Cacio e Pepe Recipe
3 tablespoons grated Pecorino Romano, plus more for garnish. 2 tablespoons goat butter (feel free to swap it out for good unsalted butter) Bring a medium pot of generously salted water to a boil. Add the pasta and cook until al dente, 8 to 10 minutes. Drain, reserving ¼ cup|60 ml of the pasta water.
Looking for the Perfect Baked Treat? The Color of Your Baking Pan Matters
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. If you’ve ever wondered why your baked goods come out looking different even when you use the same brand of bakeware, TikTok star Benjamin the Baker‘s recent TikTok post may give you the answer you’re looking for. Taking to his account, which boasts more than 700,000 followers, to reveal a few tips for choosing baking pans, followers and commenters were surprised by the little known facts that seemed to have been … well, not-so-known.
Why I’m Leaning into the Swedish Concept of Fika for a Cozy Fall
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. I very specifically remember the moment I paired a scone with a hot cup of coffee for the first time. I was fresh out of college, had never tried a scone before and was essentially a coffee novice. I always thought scones were dry and bland, but the moment I took a bite of one and followed it up with a quick sip of coffee — my mind was blown. The way the scone softened in my mouth as the sweetness of the pastry mixed with the bitterness of the coffee was like a choir of angels singing. So this was what all the fuss was about! I learned that day that pairing a sweet treat with a cup of coffee is one of life’s simplest pleasures.
Tequeños (Venezuelan Cheese Sticks)
Let’s start off by setting the record straight: Tequeños, Venezuelan cheese sticks, are not mozzarella sticks. Spongy cheese is wrapped in dough and fried to crispy golden perfection, which, in my biased opinion, makes them undeniably better. Tequeños are thought to have originated in the city of Los...
White Spinach Pizza
Love pizza and spinach dip? Then this is the recipe for you. The easy, peasy pie comes together quickly with store-bought dough, a quick creamy ricotta sauce, baby spinach, and plenty of melty mozzarella. You can serve this with a salad, or maybe there’s enough spinach on the pizza to count as your greens. The choice is yours.
Homemade Pita Bread
This website may contain affiliate links and advertising so that we can provide recipes to you. Read my privacy policy. This homemade pita bread is soft, fluffy, and full of authentic flavor! Yes, you can buy pita bread at the store, but a freshly baked pita tastes so much better and will make your home smell absolutely delicious. Everyone will want to know what you are making!
