RIO GRANDE, Ohio (WV News) — The Gallia-Jackson-Vinton Joint Vocational School District Board of Education handled several personnel matters during the latest meeting. The board granted applied academic supplemental contracts to Alison Allen, Tim Bartee, Brent Bethel, Jennifer Bonzo, Mark Chaney, Paul Combs, Matthew Crabtree, Morgan Daniels, Kim Dawkins, Kyle Deel, Katie Dimel, Pam Hager, Randy Hamilton, Tim Howard, Amanda Hughes, John Hughes, Hannah Kitts, Kimberly Lewis, Shaun Northup, Autumn Perkins, Joy Poe, Daniel Polcyn, Paul Polcyn, Brandon Potter, Corey Ruby, Tracy Staten, Rebecca Stump, Victor Van Meter, Carrie Williamson, Tayler Wood and Frank Yablonsky.
