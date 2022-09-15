WATERBURY, Conn. (AP) — After bashing the proceedings on his web show, conspiracy theorist Alex Jones has made his first appearance at a trial in Connecticut that will determine how much in damages he should pay for telling his audience of millions the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting was a hoax. Jones arrived in court Tuesday, but it was unclear when he might testify. During the first four days of the trial last week and over the weekend, Jones criticized the proceedings from his Infowars studio in Austin, Texas, calling it a “show trial.” Jones has already been found liable for damages and the trial is to decide how much he must pay eight families and an FBI agent who responded to the massacre.

CONNECTICUT STATE ・ 13 HOURS AGO