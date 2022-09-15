Read full article on original website
VT hunter faces charges for shooting man he mistook as bear
HUNTINGTON., Vt. (AP) — The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department says a hunter is facing charges for allegedly shooting and injuring another hunter that he said he mistook for a bear. The department says the 35-year-old victim from Fairfax was critically injured when he was hit in the abdomen by a gunshot as he was walking to a tree stand on private land in a wooded area in Huntington on Sept. 10. He remains hospitalized in stable condition. The other hunter, a 25-year-old Bolton man, is facing felony charges of aggravated assault and negligent use of a gun as well as a misdemeanor charge of reckless endangerment. He is expected to be arraigned Thursday.
Alex Jones makes first appearance at Sandy Hook trial
WATERBURY, Conn. (AP) — After bashing the proceedings on his web show, conspiracy theorist Alex Jones has made his first appearance at a trial in Connecticut that will determine how much in damages he should pay for telling his audience of millions the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting was a hoax. Jones arrived in court Tuesday, but it was unclear when he might testify. During the first four days of the trial last week and over the weekend, Jones criticized the proceedings from his Infowars studio in Austin, Texas, calling it a “show trial.” Jones has already been found liable for damages and the trial is to decide how much he must pay eight families and an FBI agent who responded to the massacre.
Southern Baptists cut ties with LGBTQ-friendly church
The Southern Baptists’ Executive Committee has voted effectively to cut ties with two congregations. One is an LGBTQ-friendly church, College Park Baptist Church in Greensboro, North Carolina, that had itself quit the denomination decades ago. The other is Amazing Grace Community Church of Franklinville, New Jersey. The Executive Committee cited its “lack of cooperation ... to resolve concerns regarding alleged discriminatory behavior.” The votes came at the end of a two-day meeting even as the convention responds to a consultant's report of sexual abuse in its churches and mistreatment of survivors by denominational leaders. The convention acknowledges it is now under a Department of Justice investigation.
Idaho a step closer to having largest research dairy in US
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The University of Idaho's plan to build the nation’s largest research dairy and experimental farm has cleared a big hurdle. Idaho Gov. Brad Little and two other statewide-elected officials on the Idaho Land Board on Tuesday approved the university's plan to use $23 million to buy roughly 640 acres of farmland in south-central Idaho, the heart of the state's dairy industry. The 2,000-cow research dairy could help the state's dairy industry find solutions for greenhouse gas emissions from animals, land and water pollution, and waste systems. The proposed Center for Agriculture, Food and the Environment, or CAFE, could also bring in millions of dollars of research grants to the school.
W.Va. announces $147M opioid settlement with CVS, Walmart
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Walmart and CVS Pharmacy have settled with the state of West Virginia for a combined total of $147 million in a lawsuit over the companies’ roles in contributing to the opioid epidemic. Walmart and CVS were two lawsuits that were part of a larger trial that was pushed back to June of next year along with Kroger and Walgreens. Attorney General Patrick Morrisey recently announced a settlement with Rite Aid for up to $30 million to resolve similar litigation. It brings the total settlements by the state in opioid lawsuits to $875 million, including $296 million with manufacturers, $400 million with wholesalers and $177.5 million involving pharmacies.
Minnesota Ojibwe harvest sacred, climate-imperiled wild rice
ON LEECH LAKE, Minnesota (AP) — Wild rice, or manoomin in Ojibwe, is sacred to Indigenous peoples in the Great Lakes region because it’s part of their creation story and because for centuries, even a handful made a difference between life and starvation during harsh winters. But changing climate, invasive species, and pollution are threatening the plant, even as its cultivated sibling rises in popularity nationwide. Those threats make it crucial to teach young tribe members to harvest wild rice respecting both the rituals and the environment. That’s what the Leech Lake Tribal College was doing last week in north-central Minnesota, taking students ricing for the first time on the vast waterway.
