Latest DeSantis migrant flight reportedly heading to Biden’s summer home, rattling officials and enraging White House
A jet thought to be carrying migrants from Texas to an airport near Joe Biden’s summer home in Delaware was reportedly stopping – at least temporarily – in New Jersey, but that hasn’t stopped the threat of another Florida-backed immigration transport from sending ripples across US politics.The day began on Tuesday with reports that a charter jet was bound for the Georgetown Delaware Coastal Airport. It was the same plane used last week in Florida governor Ron DeSantis’s scheme to transport nearly 50, mostly Venezuelan, migrants to the small luxury destination island of Martha’s Vineyard in Massachusetts.The Delaware airstrip is near...
Biden to rally world leaders against Russian attempts to annex Ukraine regions
Joe Biden will use his speech at the United Nations on Wednesday to rally the world to stand firm in the face of Russian plans to hold referendums in occupied parts of Ukraine and possibly introduce widespread conscription, which the US described as signs of desperation unlikely to halt Ukrainian military gains.
New York attorney general Letitia James to make ‘major announcement’ within hours
New York attorney general Letitia James has said her office is set to make a “major announcement” within hours.The state’s top lawyer has rejected at least one settlement offer from former president Donald Trump, who her office has been investigating for the past three years.But she has given no details of why she called the press conference for 10.30am ET, to which press have been invited.During the course of her probe into the Trump Organization, Ms James has alleged that Mr Trump inflated or devalued the value of his properties in paperwork to secure hundreds of millions of dollars...
Brazil more isolated after four years of Bolsonaro
The video was painful to watch, but spoke volumes to Brazil's isolation on the world stage: President Jair Bolsonaro awkwardly meandering alone around the room as other G20 leaders chatted amiably in Rome last year. The Bolsonaro administration's closest ties are with hardline conservative governments that are themselves isolated on the world stage: Hungary, Poland and especially Russia, which Brazil has chosen not to sanction for its invasion of Ukraine.
DR Congo leader, at UN, accuses Rwanda of aggression
Democratic Republic of Congo President Felix Tshisekedi on Tuesday accused Rwanda of direct aggression, renewing charges as he addressed the United Nations. "This is currently the case with Rwanda which, in defiance of international law and the UN Charter... once more committed aggression in March with direct incursions by its armed forces into the Democratic Republic of Congo," he said.
