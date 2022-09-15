ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

103.9 The Breeze

Don’t Throw This Out! New York State Is Mailing Families $100s

As we end September and head into the homestretch of 2022, New Yorkers are feeling an increased amount of stress for upcoming holiday expenses. If you’re worried about how inflation is going to affect your seasonal traditions, make sure to keep an eye on what comes in the mail – New York may be sending you a pleasant surprise.
POLITICS
103.9 The Breeze

The Best State to Be a Teacher? It’s New York, and Now We Know Why

School is back in-session in New York, and teachers across the Empire State are back to work for a new school year. Being a teacher is a rewarding job, but certainly comes its fair share of challenges. You're asked to manage tens, if not hundreds, of kids and their parents at once. You have to battle the frustrations brought about by technology, and create an environment that allows kids to learn, without giving them undue stress and anxiety.
EDUCATION
Kathy Hochul
103.9 The Breeze

‘Livid’ in New York: Seven Times Saturday Night Live Attacked Upstate NY

It's not often that Upstate New York is mentioned on Saturday Night Live, but when it happens, it's almost never good. SNL debuted in October of 1975, and has been making audiences laugh for (most of) the show's 47 seasons on NBC. The show has launched the careers of some of the most famous comedic actors ever, including Eddie Murphy, Will Ferrell, Tina Fey, Mike Myers and many, many more.
ALBANY, NY
103.9 The Breeze

17 Colorful, Odd, and Bizarre Upstate New York School Mascots

What was your school mascot? Funny how we all remember them no matter how many years we have been away from our alma maters. School mascots are characters meant to drum up school pride, student energy, and a whole lot of excitement, mainly at sporting events. Back in my day (1950s) every other school (including mine) had a mascot with a cheesy, homemade costume to wear.
EDUCATION
103.9 The Breeze

Cigarette Prices Sky Rocketing in New York State?

There was a massive settlement involving two major cigarette companies. One of those companies is located right here in Western New York. Due to this massive situation, prices may be going up in New York State for a pack of cigarettes according to some local smokers. Grand River Enterprises Six...
ECONOMY
#Jfk Airport#Jfk International Airport#Upstate New York#Business Industry#Linus Business#New Yorkers#Ogdensburg#General Aviation Terminal#The Passenger Terminal

IN THIS ARTICLE
103.9 The Breeze

New York State’s Best Foliage Drive Is Only An Hour From Albany

We are about to enter prime foliage season and there is one scenic Upstate New York drive you have to take in. When it comes down to it, pretty much any drive in the Capital Region and beyond is a scenic foliage run. Whether it is a ride up the Northway, a cruise up Route 50 in Ballston, or pretty much any tree-lined route you can think of, fall colors are a sight to see. But there are some routes that are a cut above the rest, especially in the Adirondacks and the Catskills. One Catskills route has been recognized as the state's best. And it is only an hour from Albany!
ALBANY, NY
Lifestyle
Politics
103.9 The Breeze

5 New 9/11 Bills Signed Into Law in New York

The bills are expected to help and support New Yorkers "whose lives were transformed on that terrible day." In remembrance of the 21st anniversary of 9/11, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul today signed five pieces of legislation that officials believe will provide support to 9/11 victims, survivors and their families.
POLITICS
103.9 The Breeze

New York Reveals First Fall Foliage Report Of the Season

Want to get a jump on your fall 2022 leaf peeping?. Fall is all about football, fall beers, and fo course the stunning foliage hee in Upstate New York. And while we are weeks away from peak colors, mother nature's brush strokes are already starting to appear in certain areas of Upstate New York.
POLITICS
103.9 The Breeze

Albany Plummets In National University Rankings

The U.S. News and World Report college rankings came out this week and it was not good news for one Capital Region institution. The University at Albany continued to fall behind the other New York "University Centers"; Stony Brook, Binghamton and Buffalo in gold standard of national university rankings. For more than a decade there have been rumblings of concern by faculty and alumni about the academic direction of the school. Once a proud research institution with a stout business school, UAlbany is now struggling to be recognized academically.
ALBANY, NY
Person

Kathy Hochul

103.9 The Breeze

