Andalusia Star News
Praying Hands program seeks sponsors for seniors at Christmas
The City of Andalusia’s Adult Activity Center and Senior Nutrition staff members are seeking sponsors for their annual Praying Hands program. The staff organizes the gift drive for senior citizens each fall, making sure that no seniors are forgotten at Christmas. Adult Activity Center director Sonja Godwin said she...
Andalusia Star News
Andalusia Chamber welcomes The Lake Cottage as new member
The Andalusia Area Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting for The Lake Cottage Thursday, Sept. 15, at Gantt Lake. Among those attending were owners Jeff and Blair Hancock, cutting the ribbon; AACC Vice President Mellisa King, left of ribbon; AACC Executive Director Laura Wells, right of ribbon; daughters Greysen and Leighton Hancock; parents Myra and Larry Wamble, Jan Little; and friends Coco Salter and Kelly Kelley.
Andalusia Star News
Andalusia senior named National Merit Scholarship Program semifinalist
Andalusia High School senior Meleah Treadaway has qualified as a semifinalist in the 2023 National Merit Scholarship Program. “It’s very rewarding to see how hard work and sacrifice can pay off. I just feel incredibly grateful to be able to represent my family, my school, and my community in this way. I’m very excited for whatever the future holds,” Treadaway said.
Andalusia Star News
Saints claim home four-setter over Boll Weevils
The LBWCC volleyball team earned a 3-1 win against Enterprise State and eclipsed the inaugural season’s win total in a home conference match Monday night. The Saints (8-7, 7-7 ACCC) won a rematch with the Boll Weevils (5-9, 5-7) 25-17, 25-22, 19-25, 25-17 after opening the year with a five-set loss at ESCC in mid-August.
Andalusia Star News
Guy Morrison Bryan
Mr. Guy Morrison Bryan, age 89, of Andalusia, departed this life on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022. He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Margaret Tranum Bryan of Andalusia; one daughter and son-in-law, Scarlett and Dan Hardy of Mandeville, Louisiana; one son and daughter-in-law Buddy and Kelly Bryan of Andalusia; five grandchildren, Danielle Hardy Schwing, Bonnie Bryan Fraze, Melissa Hardy Jones, Thomas Hardy, Sarah Hardy, and three great-grandchildren. He was loved and will be missed by all.
Andalusia Star News
Council approves Candyland 2022 plans, expenses
The Andalusia City Council last week approved plans and expenses for the 2022 Christmas in Candyland that the addition of a second train for Santa and friends, a cocoa ball pit, and more snow than ever. Chamber Executive Director Laura Wells pitched the plans to the council in two separate...
Andalusia Star News
Andalusia City Schools approves fiscal year 2023 budget
The Andalusia City Schools Board of Education approved its fiscal year 2023 budget during a meeting last week. The budget anticipates total revenues of approximately $24.63 million with 56 percent — or $13.8 million — coming from the state. Federal revenues are budgeted at $5.3 million and $4.5 million is anticipated from local tax revenues.
