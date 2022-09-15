Andalusia High School senior Meleah Treadaway has qualified as a semifinalist in the 2023 National Merit Scholarship Program. “It’s very rewarding to see how hard work and sacrifice can pay off. I just feel incredibly grateful to be able to represent my family, my school, and my community in this way. I’m very excited for whatever the future holds,” Treadaway said.

ANDALUSIA, AL ・ 13 HOURS AGO