willmarradio.com
Charges filed in massive pandemic fraud case with ties to Willmar
(St. Paul MN-) The U-S Attorney’s Office for Minnesota today announced federal criminal charges in what it calls the largest case of pandemic fraud in the U-S. 47 defendants are charged for their alleged roles in a $250 million fraud scheme that exploited the federally-funded Feeding Our Future child nutrition program during the COVID-19 pandemic. U-S Attorney for Minnesota Andrew Luger says the defendants are charged across six separate indictments and three criminal informations with charges of conspiracy, wire fraud, money laundering, and bribery. Luger says the scam involved more than 125 million fake meals in the span of just over 20 months.
willmarradio.com
Court appearance Monday for woman charged with stabbing woman in group home
(Morris MN-) A review hearing takes place Monday afternoon for 24-year-old Jessica Nazarian of Shoreview, accused of stabbing a vulnerable adult at a group home she worked at in Morris February 13th. The alleged victim suffered cuts to the face, neck and stomach and broken vertebrae. Nazarian is charged with 2 counts of Attempted 2nd Degree Murder and 1 Count of 1st Degree Assault. Nazarian is currently being held in the Traverse County Jail on $500,000 unconditional bail and a review hearing is scheduled for Monday at 1:45 p.m.
willmarradio.com
6 hurt in crash near Clearwater
(Clearwater MN-) A minivan containing a family of 5 from Monticello and a pickup driven by an Alexandria man collided at a 4-way stop in Stearns County Sunday night. Upon impact, both vehicles rolled. The crash occurred at 8:26 p.m. at the intersection of County Roads 145 and 44, about 2 miles southwest of Clearwater. The two drivers, 36-year-old Jeffrey Huston of Alexandria, and 34-year-old Jason Noordmans of Monticello, as well as an adult passenger and 3 small children in Noordman's pickup were all hurt, with Huston and 3-year-old Taytum Noordmans being taken to the St. Cloud Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The sheriff's department says it appears Noordmans did not stop for the stop sign and hit Huston's pickup on the passenger side.
willmarradio.com
Willmar City Council to address land sale for Halal slaughterhouse, THC edible sales
(Willmar MN-) An Elk River company wants to buy land from The City of Willmar to open a Halaal animal slaughtering operation. The Willmar City Council will hold a hearing during Monday's meeting on whether to sell 2 lots in the Willmar Industrial Park to Clean Chickens and Company LLC. The sale price is $65,300. Willmar Operations Director Kyle Box says the site is on County Road 5 near the new FedEx facility...
willmarradio.com
Two hurt in the crash of SUVs near Brownton
(Brownton MN-) Two people were hurt in a crash in McLeod County Monday morning. The state patrol says it happened around 5:26 a.m. at Highway 15 and Highway 212, west of Brownton. An SUV driven by 63-year-old Debra Peters of Winthrop was northbound on Highway 15, and collided with an SUV that was southbound on 15, driven by 21-year-old Daymien Sponsel of Green Isle. Sponsel was taken to the Glencoe Hospital and Peters was taken to HCMC in Minneapolis, both with non-life-threatening injuries.
willmarradio.com
Pickup rear ends school bus in New London
(New London MN-) No one was hurt in a school bus-pickup truck crash in New London Tuesday morning. The Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Department says at 7:30 a.m. a pickup driven by 23-year-old Dylan Windingstad of Wyoming Minnesota rear ended a school bus that was stopped on County Road 40 near the Glacial Lakes State Trail. The bus had 21 kids on board and had it's red lights flashing and stop arm extended at the time. The crash disabled the pickup, no word on the extent of damage to the bus.
willmarradio.com
Willmar school placed on lockdown after incident in parking lot
(Willmar MN-) A Willmar elementary school was briefly placed in a lockdown situation Monday after an incident in the parking lot. Willmar Schools Superintendent Dr. Jeff Holm says late Tuesday afternoon the Willmar Police Department contacted Kennedy Elementary about a law enforcement situation unrelated to the school, that occurred in the Kennedy parking lot. Students and staff remained indoors and doors to the school remained locked until the situation was resolved, which was at approximately 3:12 PM. There were no threats to any of the students or staff at Kennedy Elementary. At this time Willmar Police have released no information on the incident that led up to the lockdown.
Alexandria man killed in head-on crash with semi near Carlos
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Minn. – An Alexandria man is dead after his sedan crashed head-on with a semi-truck Wednesday afternoon.The Minnesota State Patrol says the vehicles collided on Highway 29 near North Riverview Drive Northeast in Carlos Township, which is about nine miles north of Alexandria.The victim, 29-year-old Ryan Matthew Halvorson, was not wearing his seat belt. The driver of the semi, a 65-year-old Pennington man, was not hurt.
willmarradio.com
Wood Lake Battlefield Preservation Association "Mini-Symposium" (please rsvp by September 21, Event is Sept. 24th)
Wood Lake Battlefield Preservation Association "Mini-Symposium" 1 pm: tour the Wood Lake battlefield Monument and Battlefield Site with Board members. Please RSVP by September 21st...507-697-6147 (Renville County Historical Society phone number) or email woodlakebattlefield@yahoo.com, so they can have an accurate number for lunch. More info regarding activities going to be...
Southern Minnesota News
DPS: Mankato Police had highest blood-alcohol content arrest in state during extra patrol period
Mankato police arrested a person who had the highest blood-alcohol content during the state’s extra summer patrol push. The person arrested had a .36 blood-alcohol content, according to the Minnesota Department of Public Safety. That’s more than four times the legal limit for drivers in Minnesota. DPS says...
willmarradio.com
Willmar railroad spur still needs funding
(Willmar MN-) Nearly from the beginning, the Willmar WYE Project included construction of a rail spur from the new bypass into the Willmar Industrial Park, to be used by businesses that desired rail access. The WYE Bypass, and all the related road realignments, roundabouts and bridges are done, and the ribbon will be cut next month. However, Willmar and Kandiyohi County Economic Development Commission Director Aaron Backman says the spur has not been built. Backman says there is debate over who should pay for it, and who would control it...
willmarradio.com
James Ackerman
James "Jim" R. Ackerman, age 80 of rural New London, passed away Sunday, September 18, at his residence. Funeral services will be held at a later date. Arrangements are with Peterson Brothers Funeral Home. www.petersonbrothers.com.
KEYC
Minnesota man seriously injured after 15-foot fall at gravel pit
DANUBE, Minn. (KEYC) - Authorities in Renville County say a 66-year-old man was seriously injured at a gravel pit Thursday morning. The Renville County Sheriff’s Office says they received a call shortly after 10 a.m. requesting an ambulance for a man who had fallen around 15 feet before landing on his neck.
willmarradio.com
School officials getting calls about "Litter Box Challenge"
(Olivia MN-) BOLD School District Superintendent Jim Menton says they are getting calls from concerned community members stemming from a prank that originated on the Tik Tok video-sharing website. Menton says kids try to record shocked reactions from parents or relatives when they tell them that their school is providing litter boxes for students that identify as animals. Menton says it's an obvious prank, but some people have taken it seriously...
willmarradio.com
Polka Service featuring "Chuck Thiel & His Jolly Ramblers" followed by a Meal
What: Polka Service featuring "Chuck Thiel & His Jolly Ramblers" followed by a Meal. Everyone is welcome. Bring your family, friends and neighbors. A meal will follow the service in the fellowship hall. A free will offering will go to the church towards fixing basement stairway.
Sheriff: Man injured in road rage shooting in central Minnesota
STEARNS COUNTY, Minn. -- A Michigan man was arrested after he allegedly fired a gun and injured another driver in a road rage incident in central Minnesota.The Stearns County Sheriff's Office says a man reported that another driver had just fired a gun at his car on Interstate 94, between St. Joseph and Avon. An investigation determined that the two had gotten into a driving dispute. The driver who allegedly shot his gun continued to drive westbound on the highway.Deputies found the caller at his home and saw he had a gunshot wound to the tip of his nose. They later found the other driver near Melrose. The 23-year-old was arrested and booked into the Stearns County Jail on second degree assault charges.
Man killed, toddler injured in central Minnesota crash
MEEKER COUNTY, Minn. -- A 22-year-old Monticello man was killed and a toddler was injured in a central Minnesota crash on Monday evening.According to the state patrol, the man was driving a 2013 Dodge south on Highway 15 when he went off road to the right and overcorrected, causing the car to roll. He crashed near County Road 27.The man was not wearing a seat belt at the time. He was identified as Dakota Daniel Flint.A 4-year-old boy suffered a non-life threatening injury. A baby who is less than a year old was also in the car, but was not injured.
willmarradio.com
Hector's 80th Anniversary Lions' Fly-in and Flight Breakfast
What: Hector's 80th Anniversary Lions' Fly-in and Flight Breakfast. When: Sunday, September 18th, 7:30 am to 12:30 pm Breakfast served for a free will donation,. Kids ping pong ball drop zone at 11:30 am for kids 12 and under, lots of prizes!. Everyone welcome. Where: Hector Airport. Menu: Pancakes, French...
