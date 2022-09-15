THEATER AND SHOWS: ‘Black Duck’ takes a deep dive on 1929 rum runner

Walt Scadden, left, has adapted his book “The Legend of the Black Duck: The Facts, Fiction, and Lore of New England’s Most Notorious Rum-Runner” to a play that will be staged Friday night at Cheney Hall in Manchester. Bill Johnson right, composed music for the play. (Tim Leininger / Journal Inquirer)

MANCHESTER — It was about 2 a.m., Dec. 29, 1929, in Newport Harbor, Rhode Island, when the Black Duck, a rum-running vessel, attempted to smuggle its load into port for the upcoming New Year’s holiday.

It was a routine for the ship, captained by Charlie Travers, said Walt Scadden.

But what Travers didn’t expect was that the Coast Guard, which had been bested by Travers and the faster Black Duck for years, was lying in wait for the notorious rum- running ship.