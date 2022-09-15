Read full article on original website
RECORD-BREAKING WASHINGTON CO. FAIR COMES TO A CLOSE
The 154th Washington County Fair has concluded, and it is one that is sure to be remembered for years to come. Numerous records were broken over the span of the 2022 fair, from queen candidate tickets to the Junior Livestock Auction. Fair President Keith Mikolajchak says this year is a...
BURLESON CO. FAIR NAMES FAIR QUEEN, LITTLE MISS
Burleson County has named its 2022 Fair Queen and Little Miss. Alexis Macik was crowned as fair queen during festivities Sunday night. First Runner-up was Hope Savage, Second Runner-up was Kylan Canon and Third Runner-up was Jalynn Urbanosky. In the Little Miss Contest, Hadley Doonan was named the winner. The...
BELLVILLE HIGH SCHOOL HOSTING “SALUTE TO SERVICE” NIGHT THIS FRIDAY
Bellville High School has announced that this Friday night will be their "Salute to Service" Night. The Brahmas are hosting La Marque in their district opener at 7pm. Bellville is currently 4-0 on the season. All veterans and those who are currently still serving our armed forces can get into...
RIBBON CUTTING TUESDAY FOR THE BLUE HYDRANGEA
The Washington County Chamber of Commerce will hold a ribbon cutting tomorrow (Tuesday) for a specialty shop in Brenham. The Blue Hydrangea, located at 1406 South Market Street, will celebrate its grand opening with the Chamber tomorrow. A ribbon cutting will be held at 10:30 a.m. The Blue Hydrangea offers...
FEDOR VFD TO HOST FISH FRY SATURDAY
The Fedor Volunteer Fire Department will host its 39th Annual Fish Fry this Saturday. The department’s all-day fundraiser will be held at the old Fedor picnic grounds at 4270 FM 1624, south of Lexington. Activities start at 10 a.m. with washers, followed by cornhole at 1 p.m. Michael Craig’s...
BRENHAM HIGH SCHOOL HOSTING A MINI-CHEER AND MASCOT CAMP
Brenham High School Cheerleading will be hosting a Mini-Cheer and Mascot Camp on Sunday, October 9. The camp is being held from 1-4pm at Brenham High School and is open to kids in Pre-Kindergarten thru the 5th grade. Participants can learn a cheer, chant, and dance or learn to be...
MONDAY COUNTRY STORE
Items are not accepted from e-mail, fax or comments section!. Wanted: will buy land, if you’re behind on taxes and want to sell, want to sell land just to make some money, will buy – 979-203-3563. For FREE: black and tan Sheppard mix pups, all dewormed and vaccinated...
GOATS RETURNING TO NAVASOTA FOR A CLEANUP JOB
The goats are returning to Navasota this Sunday. The City of Navasota is going green once again, using ever-hungry goats to clean up the dense vegetation and brush along Cedar Creek. A herd of 80-100 goats and their never-ending appetite from Rent-A-Ruminant Texas will be on the job in Navasota...
NATIONAL NIGHT OUT TO BE HELD ON OCTOBER 4
The annual effort to get neighbors and first responders to meet one another, known as National Night Out, is being held next month. National Night Out is Tuesday, October 4, from 6-8:30pm. The theme for this year’s event is “Aloha Spirit.” Everyone is encouraged to wear their favorite beach going...
COMMUNITY ORGANIZATIONS DONATE TO BRENHAM ISD FOR STUDENT PLANNERS
Several local businesses and organizations have come together to help thousands of Brenham ISD students proactively plan. Twenty-seven community groups donated a total of $10,500 to apply toward the cost of customized planners for 3,000 students at Brenham Middle School, Brenham Junior High School and Brenham High School. Their contribution was recognized at Monday’s Brenham School Board meeting.
BRYAN MAN KILLED IN WEEKEND CRASH IN BURLESON CO.
A Bryan man was killed after colliding with a semi-trailer late Saturday night near Somerville. DPS reports around 11 p.m., a 2003 Ford F-150 was driving east on FM 60 about three miles northeast of Somerville at the Davidson Creek Bridge, when it struck the trailer of a 2009 Peterbilt truck tractor that was attempting to exit a private drive.
CUBETTE VOLLEYBALL BEGIN A THREE GAME DISTRICT ROAD SWING
The Brenham Cubette Volleyball Team is back in action tonight (Tuesday) for a road match at Lake Creek High School in Montgomery. Brenham comes in as the only team still unbeaten in district at 3-0. Lake Creek is 2-1. The Freshman and JV play at 5pm, while first serve for the varsity is at 6pm.
BRENHAM ATTORNEY MAKES THE SUPER LAWYER LIST
For the sixth year in a row, a Brenham attorney has been selected as a Super Lawyer. Chad Gerke of the Gerke Law Firm, PLLC has been selected to Thompson-Reuters’ Super Lawyers for 2022 in the area of Personal Injury Law. Less than 5% of Texas attorneys are named...
BLINN VOLLEYBALL GETS TWO MORE WINS, FINISHES TOURNAMENT 4-0
The 14th-ranked Blinn College volleyball team finished the Blinn Invitational with sweeps of Dallas College-Richland and Dallas College-North Lake on Saturday at the Kruse Center in Brenham, Texas. The Buccaneers ended the tournament with a 4-0 record and improved to 22-4 overall. "I thought we played well all weekend," Blinn...
BRENHAM MAN ARRESTED ON OUTSTANDING WARRANT
A Brenham man was arrested Saturday on an outstanding warrant. Brenham Police report that Saturday morning at 9:20, Officer Alston made contact with a known wanted subject in the 100 block of MLK Jr Parkway. Bobby Mathis, 64 of Brenham, was taken into custody on warrant for Bond Forfeiture for Criminal Trespass and transported to the Washington County Jail where he was booked in.
ONE DEAD, ONE HOSPITALIZED AFTER CRASH NEAR LAKE SOMERVILLE
A Caldwell man was killed and a passenger was seriously hurt after a one-vehicle crash Sunday morning close to Lake Somerville. The accident occurred just before 6 a.m. on Park Road 57, near the Birch Creek Unit State Park. According to DPS, a 2002 Ford Mustang was traveling southbound when...
BRENHAM WOMAN ARRESTED ON MULTIPLE CHARGES
A Brenham woman was arrested Monday morning on multiple charges. Brenham Police report that Monday morning at 6:10, Officer Eric Crosby effected a traffic stop in the 2000 block of Highway 105 East for a license plate violation and made contact with the driver, Jakiedra Andrews, 38 of Brenham. Andrews was found to be operating with an invalid license with previous convictions and was found to have outstanding Brenham Municipal Court warrants for her arrest. Andrews was taken into custody for Driving While License Invalid Enhanced, an Unrestrained Child, and Expired Registration as well as four Municipal Warrants for 3 counts of Driving While License Invalid and Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility.
THREE POEPLE ARRESTED ON MARIJUANA CHARGES
Three people were arrested over the weekend on marijuana charges in separate incidents. Brenham Police report that Saturday evening at 5:05, Cpl. Jimmy Ha effected a traffic stop in the 2100 block of Highway 290 West for illegal window tint and no registration. Upon approach Cpl. Ha smelled the odor of burnt marijuana and conducted a probable cause search of the vehicle. Marijuana was located inside the vehicle and passengers, Caitlin Madison Graves, 23 of Lufkin, and Teana Lashun Scranton, 21 of Houston, were taken into custody for Possession of Marijuana less than 2 oz.
BRENHAM MAN ARRESTED ON MARIJUANA CHARGES
A Brenham man was arrested Monday on Marijuana charges. Brenham Police report that Monday evening at 8:30, Cpl. Dudenhoeffer and Officer Morong responded to the 200 block of Highway 290 East in reference to suspicious person report. After investigation, Ruben Valencia Lopez, 43 of Brenham, was found to be in possession of marijuana as well as drug paraphernalia. Lopez was taken into custody for Possession of Marijuana less than 2 oz. and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and transported to the Washington County Jail.
DERAMUS: POSITIVE START FOR WASHINGTON COUNTY’S NEW AIR AMBULANCE AGREEMENT
Washington County’s EMS Director says the recently approved air ambulance agreement with METRO Aviation is performing well. Kevin Deramus, who provided the EMS department’s monthly report to county commissioners today (Tuesday), said the number of helicopter flights run through the first quarter of the agreement, from June to August, is 75 transports. That total aligns with projection models run by the county of at least 300 transports per year, with other models showing 360 and 420 annual transports.
