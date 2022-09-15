ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
foxlexington.com

Vigil held for 12-year-old Winchester boy in serious condition

WINCHESTER, Ky. (FOX 56) – Members of the Winchester community gathered Monday for a prayer vigil as a young boy is still unresponsive and fighting for his life in a Kentucky hospital. Kameron May, 12, suffered a number of injuries, including multiple skull fractures, a broken vertebrae, and brain...
WINCHESTER, KY
WTVQ

Man dead after shooting in Jackson County

MCKEE, Ky. (WTVQ) — A 54-year-old McKee man is suspected of fatally shooting another man Sunday. Officers were called to a home off of KY-3445 just before 5 p.m. Sunday for a shooting, according to Kentucky State Police. There, they found Billy Issacs, who was pronounced dead on the scene.
JACKSON COUNTY, KY
mountain-topmedia.com

Brothers charged with Pike burglary

ROBINSON CREEK, Ky. — Two Floyd County men were taken to jail after allegedly trying to steal a trailer in Pike County. The trailer owner told police two men came onto his property at Robinson Creek Sunday evening and took the trailer, and cameras recorded the entire thing. The...
PIKE COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Southern Kentucky sheriff’s office warns people about phone scam

PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One police organization in our region has a warning for folks who might believe they are getting calls from their office: It’s a scam. In a post on Facebook, officials with the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office say they have received several calls from people saying they had been contacted by someone claiming there was a warrant on them and then told them they could go to a certain location in Pulaski County and transfer money.
PULASKI COUNTY, KY
WKYT 27

Homeowner woken up to crews battling vehicle fire

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A man was jolted awake Sunday afternoon when firefighters knocked on his door to tell him his vehicle was on fire. It happened around 4:00 p.m. Sunday along Daniel Court. Firefighters believe the fire started in the engine. No injuries were reported.
LEXINGTON, KY
WSAZ

Stabbing sends one person to the hospital

CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Police are investigating a stabbing that sent one person to the hospital. Cabell County Sheriff Chuck Zerkle said the incident was reported just after 4 p.m. Saturday in the 200 block of Fraziers Lane near Lesage, West Virginia. Sheriff Zerkle said the victim’s wounds are...
CABELL COUNTY, WV
clayconews.com

KNOX COUNTY MAN ARRESTED OFF INTERSTATE 75 SOUTH OF LONDON, KENTUCKY DURING COMPLAINT OF SUBJECT DANCING INVESTIGATION BY LAUREL SHERIFF'S DEPUTIES

LONDON, KY - Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff's Deputy Drew Wilson arrested Alexander C. Reliford age 20 of Barbourville, KY on Monday night September 12, 2022 at approximately 11:47 PM. The arrest occurred on I–75 off the northbound lanes approximately 6 miles South of London...
LONDON, KY
Fox 19

Motorcyclist seriously injured following NKY crash

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -A motorcyclist is hospitalized following a single-vehicle crash in Kenton Sunday morning, according to Captain Bill Zerhusen with the Fort Mitchell Police Department. Kenton County dispatchers say that the crash occurred around 10:30 a.m. on the ramp from Dixie Highway to I-75 North. The motorcyclist was taken to...
FORT MITCHELL, KY
foxlexington.com

Escaped Lexington inmate back in custody

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – A Lexington inmate who failed to return to custody after being let out on a pass is back in custody. According to the Fayette County Detention Center, Samantha Lynn Collins was booked back into custody at 9:05 a.m. after not returning to jail at 7 p.m. on Thursday.
LEXINGTON, KY
Wave 3

All lanes of I-264 eastbound blocked due to reported shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - All lanes of I-264 eastbound are blocked to a reported shooting. According to MetroSafe, dispatchers received calls around 4:48p.m Sunday for a shooting on I-264 near milemarker 10 area of Southern Parkway and Taylor Boulevard. Louisville Metro Police, Fire and EMS are on scene. One patient...
LOUISVILLE, KY
foxlexington.com

Lexington apartment complex evacuated following fire

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — It was an early morning wake-up call for residents in a Lexington apartment complex as they were evacuated due to a fire. The Lexington Fire Department said their crews evacuated individuals at 2:30 a.m. Monday from an apartment complex on Appian Way after they received reports of a fire within.
LEXINGTON, KY
WSAZ

Civil War artifacts unearthed in Carter County

CARTER COUNTY, KY. (WSAZ) - Members of Kentucky Christian University and the Carter County Historical Society are conducting a small-scale archaeological excavation at a former plantation and civil war site. Excavation Director and Associate Professor Dr. Gerald Dyson said they’ve moved several tons of material to find artifacts over the...
CARTER COUNTY, KY
hamburgjournal.com

A Second Chance for Fritz at Lexington Humane

If you spent just one minute with Fritz, the “couch hippo” today, you would have no clue of the hardships he faced. He hides it well behind his big jowls and slobbery kisses. But, sadly, someone abandoned this poor guy at the Lexington Humane Society in the middle of the night; he was found bleeding and tied to the building with a shoestring.
LEXINGTON, KY
KAKE TV

'Rest in peace': Family and friends celebrate life of Trey Jones

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KAKE)- Family, loved ones and friends of Trey Jones came together at a Hutchinson church to say goodbye Saturday, over two months after a crash in Louisville, Kentucky cost him his life. The service was held at Hutch First Nazarene Church (Hutch First) Saturday morning, and included several...
LOUISVILLE, KY
