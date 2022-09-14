Read full article on original website
Related
Gilmer Mirror
Texas board rejects posthumous pardon for George Floyd — after recommending one to Greg Abbott
“Texas board rejects posthumous pardon for George Floyd — after recommending one to Greg Abbott” was first published by The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them — about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues. Sign up...
Gilmer Mirror
Texas social media “censorship” law goes into effect after federal court lifts block
“Texas social media “censorship” law goes into effect after federal court lifts block” was first published by The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them — about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues. Sign up for...
Gilmer Mirror
Forbes Ranks CHRISTUS Among Best Employers in Texas
Forbes Ranks CHRISTUS Among Best Employers in Texas. Longview/Marshall (September 13, 2022) – Forbes, a national business publication, has ranked CHRISTUS Health among the best employers in Texas in its annual Best Employers By State list. CHRISTUS is the top Texas-based health system in the Northeast Texas region in this year’s state-by-state ranking.
Gilmer Mirror
Chapin named Dr. Mary Hood Texas Region Scholar
Jordan Chapin, a student at Northeast Texas Community College, has recently been named the 2022 Dr. Mary Hood Texas Region Scholar. With this recognition, she will receive a $1,500 scholarship. The Dr. Mary Hood Texas Region Scholarship is presented to the Texas applicant with the highest score from Phi Theta...
Comments / 0