ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Comments / 0

Related
Gilmer Mirror

Forbes Ranks CHRISTUS Among Best Employers in Texas

Forbes Ranks CHRISTUS Among Best Employers in Texas. Longview/Marshall (September 13, 2022) – Forbes, a national business publication, has ranked CHRISTUS Health among the best employers in Texas in its annual Best Employers By State list. CHRISTUS is the top Texas-based health system in the Northeast Texas region in this year’s state-by-state ranking.
TEXAS STATE
Gilmer Mirror

Chapin named Dr. Mary Hood Texas Region Scholar

Jordan Chapin, a student at Northeast Texas Community College, has recently been named the 2022 Dr. Mary Hood Texas Region Scholar. With this recognition, she will receive a $1,500 scholarship. The Dr. Mary Hood Texas Region Scholarship is presented to the Texas applicant with the highest score from Phi Theta...
WINNSBORO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy