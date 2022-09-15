Read full article on original website
Police offering hefty reward for help in Rhea County theft investigation of stolen safe
RHEA COUNTY, Tenn. — Police are offering a $10,000 reward to anyone who can help in a theft investigation in Rhea County involving a stolen safe, according to the Dayton Police Department. Both Dayton PD and the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office are involved in the investigation. DPD says last...
Calhoun Police Investigating Robbery at Dollar General
Via the Gordon Gazette: Detectives with the Calhoun Police Department are investigating a robbery at the Dollar General on Curtis Parkway in Calhoun. The robbery happened late Monday night when a white female entered the store and handed a store employee at the checkout counter a note that said ‘give me all the money and no one gets hurts.’
Chattanooga police looking for suspect who robbed business Tuesday
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Chattanooga police say they are looking for someone who robbed a business with a gun Tuesday. Police say the suspect held a clerk at gunpoint and then left before police arrived. Officers are reviewing the surveillance video. No other details were provided at this time. They...
Wreck in Apison leads to woman's arrest Tuesday morning
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — An accident in Hamilton County led to the arrest of the driver Tuesday morning, according to Chattanooga Police. The accident happened a little after 7:30 a.m. at the 8000 block of Apison Pike. No one was hurt. But police discovered the still-unidentified driver had several active...
GBi investigating inmate death at Whitfield County Jail
WHITFIELD COUNTY, Ga. — An inmate died at the Whitfield County Jail, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI). We confirmed that with the GBI after getting tips from the man's family members on Tuesday. The GBI would only confirm the death and that an investigation is underway....
Viral video: Affidavit reveals new details in East Ridge student's arrest by SRO
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — UPDATE:. An affidavit we obtained reveals more details in an arrest caught on video where a Hamilton County SRO pulled an East Ridge student by his hair while trying to take him into custody. The affidavit says the school's gym coach contacted the SRO, Tyler...
Man launches investigation after his entire business is stolen
BARTOW COUNTY, Ga - A Bartow County man's entire business was stolen. Christopher Guice always dreamed of owning his own food truck. Last spring he opened Sweet P'z. "I got the best chicken this side of the Mississippi and the best burgers this side of Texas," said Guice. Guice goes...
TBI offers $2,500 reward for help capturing wanted man from Chattanooga
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) has added a Chattanooga man to its most wanted list. And if you can help investigators find him, you'll be eligible for a $2,500 reward. A TBI tweet sent out Monday morning says investigators are looking for Ronald Spence, Junior.
"We found child footprints:" Dispatch audio reveals tragic search for child in Sale Creek
SALE CREEK, Tenn. — There are still questions after a child was found dead at the base of a waterfall in Sale Creek Friday. Newly obtained dispatch audio reveals the tragic search leading up to finding the child. Deputies for the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office say the child's body...
Camper fire kills man in northwest Georgia, victim still unidentified
FANNIN COUNTY, Ga. — A camper fire killed a man in Fannin County, Georgia last week, and state officials say they still don't know the victim's identity. The fire happened in the arly morning hours of September 14th in Morganton, on the east side of Blue Ridge Lake. Insurance...
Missing in Georgia: Police say teen possibly abducted, hasn't taken her heart medication
FLOYD COUNTY, Ga. — Above video: Your Tuesday headlines. Police in Georgia are asking the public's help finding a missing 17-year-old girl. The Floyd County Police Department says Kensley Faith Patterson was possibly taken by Jack McClain Pyles, driving a gray Dodge Ram. Kensley is described as 5 feet...
Gun found in truant Howard School student's backpack in Chattanooga Tuesday
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A school security officer recovered a gun in the backpack of a truant Howard School student in Chattanooga Tuesday morning, according to Hamilton County Schools. Hamilton County Schools spokesman Steve Doremus says a law enforcement officer brought the student to Howard after seeing the student with...
2 hurt after freightliner loses control on Dayton Mountain in Rhea County, THP says
RHEA COUNTY, Tenn. — Two people were injured when a freightliner lost control on Dayton Mountain Highway in Rhea County Monday, Tennessee Highway Patrol says. A 58-year-old man in a 2012 Freightliner Cascadia was traveling east down Dayton Mountain Highway when it turned over onto the driver's side while trying to turn a curve, THP says.
Tennessee Bureau of Investigation Agents are Investigating Fatal Officer-Involved Shooting in Grundy County, Tennessee
Grundy County, TN - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) is reporting that as of Thursday, September 15th, 2022, and at the request of 12th Judicial District Attorney General Courtney Lynch, TBI special agents are investigating the circumstances leading to an officer-involved shooting in Grundy County the night of Wednesday the 14th.
7 arrested after children, disabled adult found in ‘filthy’ house in Floyd County
FLOYD COUNTY, Ga. — A group of people living in a home police describe as “completely filthy” are facing nearly 60 charges of child and animal abuse. According to a lengthy incident report, officers were called to a home in Floyd County for a possible animal cruelty case.
HCSO Conducting a Juvenile Death Investigation
On Friday evening at approximately 7:00 pm, Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office deputies, along with local fire, EMS, and rescue personnel responded to the 1200 block of Beck Road in Sale Creek for the report of two missing juveniles. It was believed the two juveniles wondered off near one of the trails near the bluff and a waterfall.
Suspect at large after stealing equipment, wrecking car
BARTOW COUNTY, Ga. — Bartow County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help in finding a man who stole some equipment. Uniform Patrol responded to the area of Dodd Road near Barnsley Church Road about a suspicious vehicle that wrecked. Deputies found the vehicle on Dodd Road but...
Two minors go missing in Sale Creek, one found at base of waterfall, HCSO says
SALE CREEK, Tenn. — Two minors went missing on a trail in Sale Creek Friday, the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office says. One was found safe but the other was found at the base of a waterfall, HCSO says. The incident happened around 7p.m. at the 1200 block of Beck...
Pedestrian hit by truck in downtown Chattanooga Friday night
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The Chattanooga Police Department confirmed a pedestrian was hit by a truck late Friday night. It happened just before midnight at 900 Carter Street. Police say the vehicle took off. The victim does not have life threatening injuries, and was taken to the hospital by EMS.
Hamilton County Health Department: September is National Preparedness Month
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Maegan Kerr talks about preparing for the unexpected, as September is National Preparedness Month. Stay connected with Hamilton County Health Department. Follow This N That on our social media accounts as well.
