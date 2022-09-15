Read full article on original website
Bad Bunny’s ‘Un Verano Sin Ti’ Has Most Weeks at No. 1 on Billboard 200 Since 2016
Bad Bunny’s Un Verano Sin Ti holds at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 albums chart (dated Sept. 24), notching an 11th nonconsecutive week atop the list. That marks the most total weeks at No. 1 in nearly six years, since Drake’s Views logged 13 nonconsecutive weeks at No. 1 in 2016 (May 21-Oct. 8 charts). Un Verano Sin Ti earned 97,000 equivalent album units in the U.S. (down 3%) in the week ending Sept. 15, according to Luminate. Related Bad Bunny Meets Uvalde Shooting Survivor at Un Verano Sin Ti Show in Texas 09/18/2022 Also in the top 10 of the new Billboard 200,...
Bad Bunny Rules Artist 100 Chart for Seventh Week Thanks to ‘Un Verano Sin Ti’
Bad Bunny tallies a seventh week at No. 1 on the Billboard Artist 100 chart (dated Sept. 24), leading as the top musical act in the U.S. thanks to the continued success of his album Un Verano Sin Ti. The set rules the Billboard 200 for an 11th week, with 97,000 equivalent album units earned in the Sept. 9-15 tracking week, according to Luminate. It surpasses Morgan Wallen’s Dangerous: The Double Album for the most weeks spent at No. 1 this decade. The last title to spend more time on top was Drake’s Views in 2016 (13 weeks). Bad Bunny concurrently places nine songs on the Billboard Hot 100, the most...
Charlie Puth Talks ‘Personal’ Self-Titled Album, Working With Jung Kook & More
Charlie Puth is just weeks away from unveiling his third studio album, Charlie, on October 7, and leading up to the release, he sat down with Billboard‘s Tetris Kelly to talk about his newest musical direction. “Maybe a cliche statement for an artist to sit on this white couch and be like, ‘Oh, this is my most personal work.’ But it is for me because I’ve never had an entire body of work that was my personality with some melody attached to it,” the singer-songwriter said of the forthcoming album, noting that among his favorite songs on the record are “Smells...
Jack Harlow, Calvin Harris & More of the Best Moments From Life Is Beautiful 2022 Day 3
Sunday was a high-energy close-out to the 2022 Life Is Beautiful festival, known for marrying music, art, food and comedy and delivering an eclectic lineup that touches all genres. The third day of the event, which blankets 18 blocks in the urban downtown core of Las Vegas, welcomed an all-star list of music’s top acts, including Calvin Harris, Jack Harlow, Dermot Kennedy, Big Boi, Beach House and Becky Hall, just to name a few. In between seeing these electric sets, the 170,000 estimated attendees sampled food from local restaurants, drank batched cocktails, attended exclusive dinners, snapped selfies in front of...
Song of the Summer Face-Off: Vote in the Final 4 for Your Favorite Sunny Singles of Summers Past
Now that Harry Styles’ “As It Was” has been declared the Billboard Song of the Summer for 2022 — check out the final chart here – we’re taking a look back to 2010 and beyond for the biggest songs of summers past. But which one is your favorite? In Billboard‘s very first Song of the Summer Face-Off bracket game (vote in round 5 below!), music fans can pick the songs that instantly bring back summer vibes. All these songs ended up in the top 10 on Billboard‘s seasonal Songs of the Summer chart, from Katy Perry’s West Coast anthem “California Gurls,”...
Whitney Houston’s ‘I Wanna Dance With Somebody’ Trailer: Our First Impressions
The last few years have brought a string of high-profile musician biopics, from 2018’s Bohemian Rhapsody and 2019’s Rocketman to Elvis this past summer. Up next: December’s I Wanna Dance With Somebody, which will aim to capture the legendary career of pop superstar Whitney Houston on film. But will it be a commercial and/or critical hit? On the new Billboard Pop Shop Podcast, Katie & Keith (along with special guest Gary Trust, Billboard‘s senior director of charts) share our first impressions of the I Wanna Dance With Somebody trailer, which offers up the first full look at British actress Naomi Ackie...
Lil Nas X Sends Pizza to Religious Protesters Outside Show, ‘Accidentally’ Falls in Love
You never know where you’ll find love. Case in point: on Sunday night (Sept. 18) Lil Nas X was playing a show in Boston at the MGM Music Hall at Fenway Park, and his team noticed that some protesters had gathered outside the venue, so they decided to do the right thing and love their brothers and sisters. “Just told my team to send them pizza, this is really good promo!” Lil Nas tweeted in response to a fan video showing a handful of Christian proselytizers posted up outside the venue hosting the Long Live Montero tour date. Related Lil Nas X Becomes...
Latin’s Top Producers Talk Stepping Out of the Studio and Into the Spotlight
One of the biggest global hits of the year belongs to a mysterious, fast-rising 24-year-old Argentine producer. Bizarrap’s “Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 52” — an electronica club banger featuring Spanish singer Quevedo — spent four weeks at No. 1 on Billboard’s Global 200 chart this summer and has quickly cemented the producer’s place alongside hit-makers like Tainy, Ovy on the Drums and Edgar Barrera. All four have helped pave the way for a new wave of Latin producers who are moving from behind the scenes and into the global spotlight. “It shows you in today’s world that consistency is more important than just a...
Five Burning Questions: Harry Styles Spends 14th Week Atop Hot 100 With ‘As It Was’
It’s already the official Song of the Summer for 2022 and the longest-reigning Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 of the decade — but now, Harry Styles‘ ‘As It Was” is starting to enter the inner circle of the biggest Hot 100 hits of all-time. On the Hot 100 this week (dated Sept. 24), “As It Was” spends its 14th week at pole position. That’s longer than all but 10 songs in the chart’s 63-year history — with only three of those 10 songs (Mariah Carey and Boyz II Men’s “One Sweet Day,” Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee’s Justin Bieber-featuring “Despacito”...
Glass Animals’ ‘Heat Waves’ Ties for Second-Longest Hot 100 Run of All Time
Glass Animals‘ former five-week Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 “Heat Waves” continues its impressive run on the survey, as it ties Imagine Dragons’ “Radioactive” for the second-most weeks spent on the chart in the list’s history. “Heat Waves” spends an 87th total week on the latest Hot 100 (dated Sept. 24), at No. 17, matching the stay of “Radioactive,” in 2012-14. The only song with more time spent on the Hot 100 is The Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights,” which ran up 90 weeks in 2019-21. Of those 90 frames, four were spent at No. 1; a record 43 in the top five; a record 57...
Hot 100 First-Timers: Ghost Debuts With Viral Hit ‘Mary on a Cross’
Grammy Award-winning Swedish rock group Ghost scores its first entry on the Billboard Hot 100 chart (dated Sept. 24) with its viral hit “Mary on a Cross.” The song, released as a two-track single in 2019 via Loma Vista/Concord (alongside “Kiss the Go-Goat”), debuts at No. 90 with 6 million U.S. streams (up 7%) and 1,000 downloads sold in the Sept. 9-15 tracking week, according to Luminate. It also crowns the multi-metric Hot Hard Rock Songs chart. The song has been steadily gaining in recent weeks due to a TikTok trend incorporating both the original and an altered version. One of the videos that kicked off the trend,...
How to Watch ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Season 31 on Disney+
Dancing With the Stars is back for its 31st season, premiering on Disney+ on Monday night (Sept. 19) with an all new, star-studded cast that includes Jordan Sparks, Jessie James Decker, Shangela, Charli D’Amelio, Teresa Giudice and more. Tyra Banks returns as host alongside new co-host, Alfonso Ribeiro. Also returning, longtime judges Len Goodman, Bruno Tonioli, Carrie Ann Inaba and Derek Hough. See below for everything you need to know and how to watch Dancing With the Stars. Dancing With the Stars: Premiere Date & Time Dancing With the Stars premieres on Monday (Sept. 19) at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on Disney+. If you’re...
BLACKPINK Expertly Hits Choreography in ‘Shut Down’ Dance Practice Video: Watch
It’s been an exciting few days for BLACKPINK. The girl group released its second studio album, Born Pink, on Friday (Sept. 16), and along with the LP’s arrival came a music video for the flossy track “Shut Down.” Then on Sunday (Sept. 18), the quartet — which consists of Jennie, Jisoo, Lisa and Rosé — shared the official dance practice video to offer a reference point for the song’s choreography. In the dance practice video, the girls wear all-black outfits and appear in the same chrome white garage featured in the video. At first, the K-pop group is joined by a series...
Nicky Jam on Building His Legacy and Why His Brand ‘Is Not Only Music’
In 2014, after a six-year hiatus due in part to substance abuse battles, Nicky Jam earned his first entry and top 10 hit on Billboard’s Hot Latin Songs chart with “Travesuras” (“Mischief”) — and he has charted every year since. In 2015, he topped the same chart for 30 weeks with his Enrique Iglesias-assisted “El Perdón” (“Forgiveness”) and the following year, “Hasta el Amanecer” (“Until Sunrise”) earned him his second No. 1 and first as a solo act, ruling for 18 weeks. “I felt that my mojo was insane,” he says. “Everything I touched was magic when it came to...
Smashing Pumpkins Drop Sabbath-like ‘Beguiled,’ Announce 33-Song ‘ATUM’ Rock Opera
The Smashing Pumpkins are going big for their 12th album. The ever-ambitious band announced on Tuesday (Sept. 20) that their upcoming 33-track, 3-act rock opera ATUM (pronounced “Autumn”) will serve as a sequel to 1995’s iconic Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness and 2000’s experimental Machina/The Machines of God. The group previewed the collection with the chugging, Black Sabbath-like single “Beguiled,” on which Billy Corgan sings, “Return the faith/ Return the faith/ They’re smashing out the veils/ Return the faith/ And there’s no escape/ So return the faith/ With charging light brigades/ Return the faith/ You’ve gotta move.” ATUM — written...
Cardi B Gets a Handwritten Note From Beyoncé, Jokingly Warns That Anyone Who Comes Near It Will Be ‘Electrocuted’
Cardi B just got the greatest early birthday present of all time. With just a few weeks left to go before she turns 30, the “WAP” artist discovered that the one and only Beyoncé had sent her an incredibly sweet handwritten note, something Cardi was so grateful for, she joked that she would go to extreme measures to keep anyone else from getting their hands on it. The rapper showed off her gift from Bey in an ecstatic video posted to her Twitter account Monday (Sept. 19), revealing that the “Break My Soul” vocalist had penned a personal message addressed to...
Inside Wisin y Yandel’s Farewell Tour: ‘We Haven’t Said When It’s Going to Finish’
Capping off a career that spans over 20 years, Puerto Rico’s reggaetón heroes Wisin y Yandel have embarked on their final tour as a duo: La Última Misión (The Ultimate Mission). Presented by Live Nation, the trek will visit over 20 U.S. cities, culminating in a historic 14-day residency at the Coliseo de Puerto Rico José Miguel Agrelot. Come 2023, the goal is to expand to other regions as well. “Since this will be our last run together, we want to visit fans in every corner of the world,” says Wisin. Though the members announced their retirement in early 2022, the legendary...
Nicki Minaj, A$AP Rocky & Future to Headline Rolling Loud New York 2022: How to Get Tickets
Rolling Loud is heading to Citi Field in Queens, New York this weekend. The third annual festival will kick off on Friday (Sept. 23). Nicki Minaj, A$AP Rocky and Future are set to headline the festival, which will also feature performances by hip-hop heavyweights including Playboi Carti, Pusha T, Lil Baby, 21 Savage, BIA, Fat Joe, Fivio Foreign, Busta Rhymes, Erica Banks, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, Lil Uzi Vert, Dream Doll and many more. The festival is set to take over the NYC stadium from Sept. 23 to 25. Tickets went on sale in June and are available at RollingLoudNy.com and Ticketmaster. Three-day general admission...
Taylor Swift Unveils First ‘Midnights’ Song Title, for ‘Track 13, Because of Course’
Taylor Swift knows she has a, well, reputation for dropping bread crumbs across her social media and music for eagle-eyed fans to decode and decipher. But that’s not what she’s up to this time around. She’s ready to give her fans some straightforward information, posting a TikTok first thing Wednesday (Sept. 21) — at the stroke of midnight, naturally — with a very cable-access vibe and the title “Midnights Mayhem With Me.” The superstar singer/songwriter, wearing a mustard blazer and sitting in front of a brown crushed-velvet backdrop, had a gold lottery-ball cage next to her with ping-pong balls labeled 1...
Tim McGraw Greets Fans After Falling Off Stage at Music Festival
With three decades in the music business under his belt, Tim McGraw has learned a thing or two about how to keep a show going. During a performance at Boots in the Park Festival in Tempe, Ariz., on Saturday (Sept. 17), McGraw lost his balance and fell off the stage, but impressively turned it into a spontaneous moment of closeness with his fans. During his performance, as McGraw’s guitar player unleashed a searing guitar solo, McGraw sank to one knee onstage, with his back to the audience, helping to further shine the spotlight on the axe wielder. However, the move...
