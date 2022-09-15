Read full article on original website
Related
WLKY.com
'Blessings in a Backpack': Louisville golfer's foundation helps feed elementary school children
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville native and PGA Champion Justin Thomas is giving back to the community with his foundation. The Justin Thomas Foundation is helping feed all the students at Camp Taylor Elementary School through the Blessings in a Backpack program. Through the program, every child at Camp Taylor...
WLKY.com
Thrilling air show to be a first when BowmanFest returns to Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Keep your eyes on the skies: BowmanFest is once again landing in Louisville. This year's two-day aviation festival will feature a first for Bowman Field. In addition to learning about historic aircrafts, those who attend will have a chance to watch a thrilling airshow complete with smoke, formations and maneuvers by first-class pilots.
WLKY.com
Churchill Downs' last Downs After Dark of 2022 is this weekend
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — If you love watching horse racing under the lights at Churchill Downs, this will be the last weekend to do it this year. In the player above: Major renovations still underway as September Meet starts at Churchill Downs. Downs After Dark returns for its final night...
WLKY.com
Racing Louisville extends Savannah DeMelo's contract
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Racing Louisville FC has extended the contract of midfielder Savannah DeMelo. The extension keeps her in Louisivllle through the 2025 season. "I think I just had great role models here like Gemma [Bonner], Nadia [Nadim]... Some of the older players have really helped me, Jess [McDonald]," said DeMelo. "So, I just think I knew from early that I wanted to be here."
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WLKY.com
Proposed ordinance would change the way Louisville addresses nuisance properties
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A proposedordinance is taking aim at the way nuisance properties are dealt with in the metro. Tackling the city's violent crime has become a top priority for the entire Louisville Metro Council. Now that means taking a look at some of the properties where crimes are repeatedly taking place.
WLKY.com
Waldo's Chicken and Beer officially opens in Norton Commons
PROSPECT, Ky. — Waldo's Chicken and Beer officially opens in Norton Common on Tuesday. The fast-casual chicken brand is known for scratch-made southern fried and slow-roasted chicken four ways: on the bone, on a bun, in a bowl, or in a basket. The location on Meeting Street is the...
WLKY.com
Where you can get the new COVID-19 omicron booster shot in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — There are more options where you can get the new COVID-19 omicron booster vaccine in Louisville. Baptist Health and Norton Healthcare now have the new Pfizer-BioNTech bivalent booster vaccine available to the public for those who meet criteria. The University of Louisville will also be conducting...
WLKY.com
JCPS Ramsey Middle School students learning life-saving skills
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Ramsey Middle School students are learning how to act fast in crunch time, and potentially save a life. As part of the school's health science course, seventh graders are learning Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation. "It's never too early to learn how to save a life," said Margaret Saria,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WLKY.com
Louisville's new downtown sports park now open to the public
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville's latest urban sports park is now open to the public. The Louisville Downtown Partnership is offering free play at the Baird Urban Sports Park at 615 West Main Street. Public pickup play is open to the public on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays from 10 a.m....
WLKY.com
Kentucky Opera opens 2022-23 season with 'La Boheme'
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Kentucky Opera is back for its 70th anniversary. The first show of the 2022-23 season will be La Boheme, the classic opera that the Broadway musical, Rent, is based upon. Show dates will be Sept. 23, 25, 27, 29 and Oct. 2. This production will...
WLKY.com
Bernheim Forest gets $700k donation and 100 tons of boulders for its unique 'Play-cosystem'
CLERMONT, Ky. — Bernheim Forest introduced its 'Play-cosystem' concept as a natural way for kids to play and learn about nature. The concept includes no monkey bars, swing sets, or plastic slides; but instead dirt, sticks and trees. On Tuesday, the park announced the donation of a $700k grant...
WLKY.com
New firehouse being built in New Albany damaged by 'construction accident'
NEW ALBANY, Ind. — There was some sort of construction accident at the site of the new firehouse being built in New Albany. The new firehouse is being built along Charlestown Road where a Sonic restaurant once sat. The frame of the structure was reportedly damaged. In a Facebook...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WLKY.com
Louisville wide receiver Dee Wiggins out for season with toe injury
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville is battling some injuries, including wide receiver Dee Wiggins. Head coach Scott Satterfield announced the transfer from Miami will have surgery on his toe, missing the rest of the season. "I hate that for Wiggins," he said. "Great kid, great attitude, plays hard. [Tough] losing...
WLKY.com
Bourbon and Beyond wraps up final night pumping millions of dollars into the local economy
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Bourbon and Beyond is wrapping up its fourth and final night after welcoming thousands of people to Louisville at the Kentucky Exposition Center. One of the co-founders of the event said the festival started in 2017, and this year was unlike any other. “It feels so...
WLKY.com
Ramsi's Café on the World closes its Norton Commons location
PROSPECT, Ky. (Michael L. Jones) — A longstanding restaurant has shut down its East Louisville location,according to Louisville Business First. Ramsi's Cafe on the World, which started in the Highlands, opened a second location at 10639 Meeting St. in Prospect in July 2021. Ramsi's Norton Commons was located in a 4,000-square-foot space previously occupied by the Verbena Cafe.
WLKY.com
LMPD officer and man taken to hospital after crash in downtown Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville Metro Police Department officer and a man were taken to the hospital after they crash in downtown Louisville on Tuesday. LMPD said that the officer was responding to a service call around 4:30 p.m. when they struck another vehicle at 9th Street and Broadway.
WLKY.com
Louisville man charged with murder in 2020 found not guilty
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville man charged with murder is free. A jury found Zerric Baskett not guilty after a weeklong trial. Baskett was arrested in May of 2020 for shooting Carl Johnson Jr. He told officers at the time that he shot Johnson out of fear after the...
WLKY.com
LMPD: Man shot multiple times in Schnitzelburg
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened in the Schnitzelburg neighborhood on Monday. LMPD said their Fourth Division responded to a shooting in the 2300 block of Lansdowne Avenue around 1:30 p.m. on Monday. They said when officers arrived they found a man...
WLKY.com
Johnny Depp is playing a concert with Jeff Beck in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Famed English guitarist Jeff Beck is going on tour, and he's bringing a famous friend. Beck collaborated on an album with Johnny Depp, who is actually from Kentucky, if you didn't know. And he will join him on some of the tour's stops, including the one in Louisville.
WLKY.com
LMPD: Teenage boy wounded in shooting in Klondike neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A teenage boy was wounded in a shooting in the Klondike Lane, according to Louisville Metro Police. It happened on Sunday afternoon around 12:30 p.m. LMPD Sixth Division officers responded to the call in the 3200 block of Mid Dale Lane and found the teenager with a gunshot wound to his leg.
Comments / 0