LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Racing Louisville FC has extended the contract of midfielder Savannah DeMelo. The extension keeps her in Louisivllle through the 2025 season. "I think I just had great role models here like Gemma [Bonner], Nadia [Nadim]... Some of the older players have really helped me, Jess [McDonald]," said DeMelo. "So, I just think I knew from early that I wanted to be here."

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO