ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Comments / 0

Related
WLKY.com

Thrilling air show to be a first when BowmanFest returns to Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Keep your eyes on the skies: BowmanFest is once again landing in Louisville. This year's two-day aviation festival will feature a first for Bowman Field. In addition to learning about historic aircrafts, those who attend will have a chance to watch a thrilling airshow complete with smoke, formations and maneuvers by first-class pilots.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Churchill Downs' last Downs After Dark of 2022 is this weekend

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — If you love watching horse racing under the lights at Churchill Downs, this will be the last weekend to do it this year. In the player above: Major renovations still underway as September Meet starts at Churchill Downs. Downs After Dark returns for its final night...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Racing Louisville extends Savannah DeMelo's contract

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Racing Louisville FC has extended the contract of midfielder Savannah DeMelo. The extension keeps her in Louisivllle through the 2025 season. "I think I just had great role models here like Gemma [Bonner], Nadia [Nadim]... Some of the older players have really helped me, Jess [McDonald]," said DeMelo. "So, I just think I knew from early that I wanted to be here."
LOUISVILLE, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
Louisville, KY
Society
City
Field, KY
State
Indiana State
Local
Kentucky Society
City
Louisville, KY
WLKY.com

Waldo's Chicken and Beer officially opens in Norton Commons

PROSPECT, Ky. — Waldo's Chicken and Beer officially opens in Norton Common on Tuesday. The fast-casual chicken brand is known for scratch-made southern fried and slow-roasted chicken four ways: on the bone, on a bun, in a bowl, or in a basket. The location on Meeting Street is the...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Where you can get the new COVID-19 omicron booster shot in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — There are more options where you can get the new COVID-19 omicron booster vaccine in Louisville. Baptist Health and Norton Healthcare now have the new Pfizer-BioNTech bivalent booster vaccine available to the public for those who meet criteria. The University of Louisville will also be conducting...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

JCPS Ramsey Middle School students learning life-saving skills

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Ramsey Middle School students are learning how to act fast in crunch time, and potentially save a life. As part of the school's health science course, seventh graders are learning Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation. "It's never too early to learn how to save a life," said Margaret Saria,...
LOUISVILLE, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Common Good#Charity#Bullitt#The Community Foundation#Wlky
WLKY.com

Louisville's new downtown sports park now open to the public

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville's latest urban sports park is now open to the public. The Louisville Downtown Partnership is offering free play at the Baird Urban Sports Park at 615 West Main Street. Public pickup play is open to the public on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays from 10 a.m....
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Kentucky Opera opens 2022-23 season with 'La Boheme'

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Kentucky Opera is back for its 70th anniversary. The first show of the 2022-23 season will be La Boheme, the classic opera that the Broadway musical, Rent, is based upon. Show dates will be Sept. 23, 25, 27, 29 and Oct. 2. This production will...
LOUISVILLE, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Nonprofit Organizations
NewsBreak
Charities
WLKY.com

Louisville wide receiver Dee Wiggins out for season with toe injury

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville is battling some injuries, including wide receiver Dee Wiggins. Head coach Scott Satterfield announced the transfer from Miami will have surgery on his toe, missing the rest of the season. "I hate that for Wiggins," he said. "Great kid, great attitude, plays hard. [Tough] losing...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Ramsi's Café on the World closes its Norton Commons location

PROSPECT, Ky. (Michael L. Jones) — A longstanding restaurant has shut down its East Louisville location,according to Louisville Business First. Ramsi's Cafe on the World, which started in the Highlands, opened a second location at 10639 Meeting St. in Prospect in July 2021. Ramsi's Norton Commons was located in a 4,000-square-foot space previously occupied by the Verbena Cafe.
PROSPECT, KY
WLKY.com

Louisville man charged with murder in 2020 found not guilty

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville man charged with murder is free. A jury found Zerric Baskett not guilty after a weeklong trial. Baskett was arrested in May of 2020 for shooting Carl Johnson Jr. He told officers at the time that he shot Johnson out of fear after the...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

LMPD: Man shot multiple times in Schnitzelburg

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened in the Schnitzelburg neighborhood on Monday. LMPD said their Fourth Division responded to a shooting in the 2300 block of Lansdowne Avenue around 1:30 p.m. on Monday. They said when officers arrived they found a man...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Johnny Depp is playing a concert with Jeff Beck in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Famed English guitarist Jeff Beck is going on tour, and he's bringing a famous friend. Beck collaborated on an album with Johnny Depp, who is actually from Kentucky, if you didn't know. And he will join him on some of the tour's stops, including the one in Louisville.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

LMPD: Teenage boy wounded in shooting in Klondike neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A teenage boy was wounded in a shooting in the Klondike Lane, according to Louisville Metro Police. It happened on Sunday afternoon around 12:30 p.m. LMPD Sixth Division officers responded to the call in the 3200 block of Mid Dale Lane and found the teenager with a gunshot wound to his leg.
LOUISVILLE, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy