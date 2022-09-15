Read full article on original website
Greater Milwaukee Today
Retzer hosts annual Apple Harvest Festival
Hundreds came out on Saturday afternoon to enjoy the Apple Harvest Festival at Retzer Nature Center, S14W28167 Madison St, Waukesha. The family-friendly event, as always, featured many varieties of apples for sale along with children's activities, sweet treats, arts and crafts vendors, nature hikes and the popular Scarecrow Lane with a scavenger hunt.
mkewithkids.com
Apple Picking at Gierach Orchards in Mequon: A Quick Guide (2022)
I’ve been hearing a lot of buzz about Gierach Orchards in Mequon, so we finally checked it out this afternoon. They opened for pick-your-own apples in 2019, and it is owned by Keith and Hannah Gierach. When you pull in, you’ll be immediately charmed by a colorful garden, sprawling...
townandtourist.com
20 BEST Restaurants in Madison, WI (Not Just Cheese Curds!)
Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Madison, Wisconsin, is the capital of the state and has that Midwestern hospitality famous in the area. With a gorgeous Capitol building and upscale dining galore, it’s a great place to visit or live. You’ll find many excursions alongside two beautiful lakes, the Mendota and Monona. Between meals, you can visit the Bevans Mine, Capitol Square, the Olbrich Botanical Gardens, and the Henry Vilas Zoo.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Southside Dining Week: Milwaukee restaurants offer deals on meals
MILWAUKEE - More than 30 local restaurants on Milwaukee's south side are taking part in a week of great deals and great meals during North Shore Bank’s Southside Dining Week. FOX6's Brhett Vickery has a preview of what to expect throughout the next week. Try something new during Southside...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Tenant revealed for new building in downtown Cedarburg
CEDARBURG - A new brick building is being built on Mill Street between Washington and Hanover avenues and people have been wondering for a while what will go in there once it’s finished. Now we know. Katrina and Shawn Wendtland of Grafton will be opening a restaurant called Brunch,...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
REAL ESTATE | New tenant for former Sentry Grocery in Hartford, WI
September 19, 2022 – Hartford, WI – It was December 18, 2020 when the Hartford Plaza located south of Highway 60 and just west of County Highway K in the City of Hartford sold and tonight a new tenant will be announced for the west end, formerly home to the Sentry Grocery.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Bartolotta Restaurants preps former Seven Seas property for new era
DELAFIELD — Excitement is still simmering over the news that Bartolotta Restaurants will open The Commodore, a fine dining restaurant and elevated catering venue on Nagawicka Lake at the former Seven Seas property. Bartolotta Restaurants owner and co-founder Chef Paul Bartolotta said the thrill of his work never gets...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Harvest Fest Classic Car Show
Car and auto enthusiasts can gather to enjoy the annual Classic Car and Tractor Show presented by the North Prairie Harvest Festival. Event runs 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, September 18th at Veterans Park. 130 N Harrison St., North Prairie. Visitors can attend a chicken dinner, foods, carnival, car...
fortatkinsononline.com
History shared during Jones Dairy Farm’s ‘yellow barn’ celebration
A landmark for State Highway 106 motorists, the yellow Jones Dairy Farm barn overlooking a bend in the Rock River celebrated its centennial Saturday. The day featured haywagon farm tours; displays of agricultural art, farm toys, antique farm equipment and Jamesway memorabilia, and presentations on topics ranging from dairy barn architecture, manure management and hay mow feed systems to milking equipment, the dairy cow breeds and the Jefferson County Barn Quilt Trail.
Greater Milwaukee Today
A mainstay of the community
GRAFTON - K Komfort Heating & Cooling was ready to celebrate its 15th anniversary this week, but a high school band added a twist to its plans. K Komfort, based in Grafton, invites its employees and their families to a Milwaukee Brewers game each summer for a day of tailgating and baseball. Originally anticipating to commemorate its exact anniversary on Aug. 29, the company saw a unique opportunity to both celebrate the occasion early and assist a high school band in need.
Greater Milwaukee Today
2022 North Prairie Harvest Fest Parade - 09/18/2022
The village of North Prairie hosted the North Prairie Harvest Festival Parade on Sunday as part of the community's annual harvest festival. The free, family-friendly festival ran Friday-Sunday and includes live music, food and drink, a carnival midway, parade, fireworks, silent auction and more.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
VIDEO | 115-year-old monument in Union Cemetery restored | By Darren Schacht
Washington County, WI – Diane Hupfer (nee Schloemer) of West Bend and Darren Schacht of Milwaukee, two passionate genealogists, meet by chance at the Washington County Historical Society and discover not only do they have a distant family connection but they each possess information that could help the other flesh out a clearer picture of their shared relatives, nearly 80 years since that generation had passed.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Autumn Harvest Fest
Whether you’re continuing a family tradition or starting a new one this fall, The Elegant Farmer, Hwys ES & J, Mukwonago offers you an old-fashioned, on-farm experience at our annual Autumn Harvest Fest Saturdays and Sunday September 17 through October 23, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Welcomed by the...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Saukville company a finalist in Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin contest
SAUKVILLE — One Ozaukee County company has made it onto the list of the top 100-plus companies making the coolest things in Wisconsin. The Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce — the combined state chamber and manufacturers’ association — announced the finalists last Wednesday for the seventh annual Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin contest. The competition is a tradition that highlights the state’s diverse and expanding manufacturing industry — which employs one in six workers in Wisconsin, according to the WMC press release.
This Restaurant Serves The Best Chicken Sandwich In Wisconsin
Here's where you can find it.
Frank Lloyd Wright House Hits Market for First Time Ever in Wisconsin
A Frank Lloyd Wright house perched in Mount Pleasant, Wisconsin, had stayed clear of the real estate market since being built in 1956. Now, for the first time ever, the home is looking for buyers. Located at 1425 Valley View Dr., the home hit the market earlier this week for...
Greater Milwaukee Today
A good day on the links
WEST BEND — Getting in a round of golf always makes for a good day. When that round of golf will benefit nonprofits in four counties, that’s a really good day. The first event of the day was the annual golf outing at West Bend Lakes Golf Club hosted by the West Bend Senior Center.
mkewithkids.com
5 Fall Events You Don’t Want to Miss (2022)
Temperatures are cooling off, but the Fall events schedule is heating up. Make the most of Autumn at these special events, hand-picked by our Editors. This weekend (September 23-25) is Harvest Fair at Wisconsin State Fair Park, and everyone enjoys free admission!. There will be free live entertainment on several...
spectrumnews1.com
Now Hiring: Payne & Dolan Paving seeking dozens of diverse candidates
MADISON, Wis. — Representatives with a top Waukesha-based paving company are looking to hire for dozens of open positions. Payne & Dolan said they pride themselves on bringing together a diverse crew of individuals who work together like a family to get jobs accomplished, with safety in mind. “It’s...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Joel S. Hackert, 65
Joel S. Hackert peacefully passed away on August 5, 2022 at Kathy’s Hospice in West Bend, WI at the age of 65. Joel was born on April 7, 1957 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, the son of Ronald Hackert and Audrey (nee Heberer) Hackert. Joel spent many years as an employee at International Paper in Cedarburg, WI and at UWM-Washington County in West Bend, WI. Joel had a wide variety of hobbies and interests. Aside from enjoying and loving to play chess, he was also a big fan of the Green Bay Packers and Milwaukee Brewers — he never missed watching their games.
