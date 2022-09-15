Read full article on original website
Nic Schonert: Sale Sharks prop banned for three games after high tackle
Sale Sharks prop forward Nic Schonert has been banned for three games at a disciplinary hearing for a high tackle in Saturday's Premiership win at Bath. The 31-year-old received a red card for a direct, "dangerous" contact to the head of Bath lock Dave Attwood in the ninth minute of the game at the Rec.
County Championship: Tom Abell century gives Somerset the edge over Northants
LV= County Championship Division One, Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton (day one) Tom Abell's fourth century of the season led a solid Somerset batting display against Northamptonshire at Taunton, on the day his club paid tribute to one of their most prolific ever run-scorers. The lunch interval on the opening...
Emiliano Sala: Pilot told friend doomed plane was 'dodgy'
This is the last time footballer Emiliano Sala is seen alive, as he boards a private plane that would crash and kill him on his way to the UK. The footage shows, for the first time, the Cardiff-bound striker about to board a small plane from France to Wales, which crashed in January 2019.
