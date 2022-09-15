Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular discount store opening new location in MarylandKristen WaltersHagerstown, MD
This Pennsylvania Hotel is Believed to be One of the Most Haunted Places in the CountryTravel MavenGettysburg, PA
Feast On Delicious Home-Cooked Food At This Unassuming Roadside Stop In PennsylvaniaTravel MavenChambersburg, PA
The Time Police Used A PsychicJeffery MacHagerstown, MD
Related
WGAL
Police searching for missing teen
Pennsylvania State Police are looking for a missing teen. Officers say Zane Dominick Gray has been missing since Saturday afternoon. According to state police, Gray was last seen by his mother at Karns Foods on South Union Street in Middletown. They say he was wearing a red hoodie, pink beanie,...
WGAL
DUI suspect crashes car with child inside, Upper Allen Township police say
UPPER ALLEN TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A woman who had a child in her car was involved in a suspected DUI crash in Cumberland County this weekend, according to police. Related video above: Crash scene, suspect photo. Upper Allen Township police said they were called to a single-vehicle crash around...
abc27.com
Missing York City boy found safe
YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania State Police say Alejandro Martinez has been found safe after a Missing Endangered Person Advisory was issued on Sunday night. The advisory was issued at 7:57 p.m. and by 8:47 p.m. State Police say Martinez was located. Prior to being located Martinez had last...
Police search for boy missing from Middletown
Police are seeking information on the disappearance of Zane Dominic Gray, 14, who was last seen Saturday afternoon at the Karns Foods in Middletown. According to Pennsylvania State Police, Gray was last seen around 1 p.m. Saturday by his mother at the Karns on South Union Street in Middletown. Gray...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Remains found identified as Pennsylvania teen missing since 1969
LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police have announced human remains discovered in Luzerne County are of a teen who went missing in 1969. According to state police, human remains discovered in November 2012 off Alden Mountain Road have been identified as those of a Wilkes-Barre teenager who went missing four decades earlier. Pennsylvania State Police […]
abc27.com
Waynesboro Police investigating park vandalism caught on camera
WAYNESBORO, Pa. (WHTM) – Police in Waynesboro are investigating a vandalism case at a local park. Police shared video appearing to show an individual tackling a tree at Memorial Park, which police say left the tree damaged beyond repair. The video shows a group of people walking through the...
Drunk Mom Crashes Car While Driving 4-Year-Old In Camp Hill: Police
A drunk central Pennsylvania mom crashed her vehicle while driving with a 4-year-old child, authorities say. MaryEllen Frank, 28, of the 1st Block Sussex Avenue, Camp Hill, crash her vehicle at the intersection of West Lisburn Road and Grantham Road on Sunday, September 18, 2022 at 2:37 p.m., according to Upper Allen Township police.
25newsnow.com
8-year-old Bloomington resident dead after crash in Maryland Friday
FLINTSTONE, MD (25 News Now) - An 8-year-old from Bloomington is dead after a fatal two-vehicle crash that occurred the morning of September 16 in Allegany County, Maryland. Maryland State Police identified the child as Angelin Reyes Sanchez. She died at the scene after being ejected from the vehicle. Sanchez...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WGAL
Spring Garden Township police warn public about recent robberies
SPRING GARDEN TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Police in Spring Garden Township, York County, are warning residents about two recent armed robberies. On Thursday, Sept. 8, just before 10 p.m., police said a person parked on the 600 block of North State Street in the Windsor Park neighborhood and a man "suddenly appeared" at the driver's side door. The robber had a gun and demanded money.
Family struggles to mourn as questions linger about Harrisburg man’s death
Early fall is a difficult time for the Snead family. For years, Julius Snead was one of his family’s biggest support systems during a two-month window when multiple family members died from illness and other causes. But on Sept. 14, Snead died in a shooting that police say is...
iheart.com
York County Man Identified As Fatality In Saturday Accident
>York County Man Identified As Fatality In Saturday Accident. (York County, PA) -- Authorities have identified a man who died following a vehicle crash Saturday evening in Jackson Township. The incident happened at around 7:15 p.m. on Hanover Road. Authorities say that 55-year-old James Morgan of York County suffered some sort of medical event while driving that led him to hit another vehicle. Morgan was the only fatality associated with the accident and no other injuries were reported.
Maryland State Police Investigators Crack 2006 Cold Case After Woman Found Near I-70 Rest Stop
Sixteen years after a young woman was found killed on I-70 in Frederick County, a suspect has been apprehended for her murder, state police announced. White Springs, Florida resident Garry Artman, 64, has been charged with first-degree murder, second-degree murder, and second-degree assault for allegedly killing Dusty Myriah Shuck, 24, of Silver City, New Mexico in May 2006.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WBAL Radio
Man arrested and charged in deadly Carroll County hit-and-run
Carroll County police have arrested a man accused of a deadly hit-and-run crash. Timothy Carter, 34, is now charged with manslaughter. Investigators said the suspect hit a person walking Saturday morning near the intersection of Trevanion Road and Otterdale Mill Road, then took off. The victim died at the scene.
Crews battle overnight fire in York County, four people displaced
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Four people were displaced following an overnight fire in Spring Garden Township on Sunday. According to York County 911, crews were dispatched to a fire on the 1400 block of South Duke Street at 11:05 p.m. on Sept. 18. Emergency responders continued to battle the fire early into Monday morning.
PennLive.com
Cumberland County opens new forensic lab
Cumberland County officials unveil new forensic lab. A new technology allows the Cumberland County District Attorney’s Office Forensic Laboratory to see fingerprints on cloth meterial, with this face demonstration, in Carlisle, Pa., Sep. 20, 2022. Mark Pynes | pennlive.comGet Photo. 11 / 25. Cumberland County officials unveil new forensic...
Crash leaves 1 dead in York County
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — The York County Coroner's Office says a man is dead following a vehicle crash in Jackson Township on Saturday evening. First responders were called to the 1000 block of Hanover Road just after 7 p.m. for reports of a vehicle crash. The driver of the...
abc27.com
Victim of fatal York County crash identified
JACKSON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — One man has died after a crash occurred on the evening of Saturday, Sept. 17 in Jackson Township, York County. According to a release from the York County Coroner’s office, the multi-vehicle crash occurred with entrapment in the 1000 block of Hanover Road. The coroner’s office was dispatched at 7:16 p.m.
abc27.com
York County husband charged in wife’s stabbing death
SPRINGETTSBURY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A man has been charged with criminal homicide after a woman was found dead in her home in York County and the county coroner ruled her stabbing death a homicide. On Friday, Sept 16, police charged 55-year-old Long Nguyen with one count of criminal...
abc27.com
Former Middletown football players charged after hazing investigation
(WHTM) – Ten former Middletown football players are facing charges after a hazing investigation found three students were sexually assaulted during an August 11 practice, according to the Dauphin County District Attorney’s office. The District Attorney’s office says police determined that over a period of approximately 20 minutes...
Passenger Dies After Multi-Vehicle I-270 Crash In Montgomery County, State Police Say
One person was killed and two others injured in an early-morning crash on I-270 in Maryland, state police said. Thabiso Mandela Mokuena, 24, was allegedly impaired and driving a Tesla shortly after 3:30 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 18 when a chain-reaction crash led to the death of 35-year-old Sandra Lorena Morales De Arevala.
PennLive.com
Harrisburg, PA
179K+
Followers
76K+
Post
63M+
Views
ABOUT
PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.comhttps://www.pennlive.com
Comments / 2