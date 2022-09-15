ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waynesboro, PA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

WGAL

Police searching for missing teen

Pennsylvania State Police are looking for a missing teen. Officers say Zane Dominick Gray has been missing since Saturday afternoon. According to state police, Gray was last seen by his mother at Karns Foods on South Union Street in Middletown. They say he was wearing a red hoodie, pink beanie,...
MIDDLETOWN, PA
abc27.com

Missing York City boy found safe

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania State Police say Alejandro Martinez has been found safe after a Missing Endangered Person Advisory was issued on Sunday night. The advisory was issued at 7:57 p.m. and by 8:47 p.m. State Police say Martinez was located. Prior to being located Martinez had last...
YORK, PA
PennLive.com

Police search for boy missing from Middletown

Police are seeking information on the disappearance of Zane Dominic Gray, 14, who was last seen Saturday afternoon at the Karns Foods in Middletown. According to Pennsylvania State Police, Gray was last seen around 1 p.m. Saturday by his mother at the Karns on South Union Street in Middletown. Gray...
MIDDLETOWN, PA
WTAJ

Remains found identified as Pennsylvania teen missing since 1969

LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police have announced human remains discovered in Luzerne County are of a teen who went missing in 1969. According to state police, human remains discovered in November 2012 off Alden Mountain Road have been identified as those of a Wilkes-Barre teenager who went missing four decades earlier. Pennsylvania State Police […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Waynesboro Police investigating park vandalism caught on camera

WAYNESBORO, Pa. (WHTM) – Police in Waynesboro are investigating a vandalism case at a local park. Police shared video appearing to show an individual tackling a tree at Memorial Park, which police say left the tree damaged beyond repair. The video shows a group of people walking through the...
WAYNESBORO, PA
25newsnow.com

8-year-old Bloomington resident dead after crash in Maryland Friday

FLINTSTONE, MD (25 News Now) - An 8-year-old from Bloomington is dead after a fatal two-vehicle crash that occurred the morning of September 16 in Allegany County, Maryland. Maryland State Police identified the child as Angelin Reyes Sanchez. She died at the scene after being ejected from the vehicle. Sanchez...
ALLEGANY COUNTY, MD
WGAL

Spring Garden Township police warn public about recent robberies

SPRING GARDEN TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Police in Spring Garden Township, York County, are warning residents about two recent armed robberies. On Thursday, Sept. 8, just before 10 p.m., police said a person parked on the 600 block of North State Street in the Windsor Park neighborhood and a man "suddenly appeared" at the driver's side door. The robber had a gun and demanded money.
YORK COUNTY, PA
iheart.com

York County Man Identified As Fatality In Saturday Accident

>York County Man Identified As Fatality In Saturday Accident. (York County, PA) -- Authorities have identified a man who died following a vehicle crash Saturday evening in Jackson Township. The incident happened at around 7:15 p.m. on Hanover Road. Authorities say that 55-year-old James Morgan of York County suffered some sort of medical event while driving that led him to hit another vehicle. Morgan was the only fatality associated with the accident and no other injuries were reported.
YORK COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Maryland State Police Investigators Crack 2006 Cold Case After Woman Found Near I-70 Rest Stop

Sixteen years after a young woman was found killed on I-70 in Frederick County, a suspect has been apprehended for her murder, state police announced. White Springs, Florida resident Garry Artman, 64, has been charged with first-degree murder, second-degree murder, and second-degree assault for allegedly killing Dusty Myriah Shuck, 24, of Silver City, New Mexico in May 2006.
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
WBAL Radio

Man arrested and charged in deadly Carroll County hit-and-run

Carroll County police have arrested a man accused of a deadly hit-and-run crash. Timothy Carter, 34, is now charged with manslaughter. Investigators said the suspect hit a person walking Saturday morning near the intersection of Trevanion Road and Otterdale Mill Road, then took off. The victim died at the scene.
CARROLL COUNTY, MD
PennLive.com

Cumberland County opens new forensic lab

Cumberland County officials unveil new forensic lab. A new technology allows the Cumberland County District Attorney’s Office Forensic Laboratory to see fingerprints on cloth meterial, with this face demonstration, in Carlisle, Pa., Sep. 20, 2022. Mark Pynes | pennlive.comGet Photo. 11 / 25. Cumberland County officials unveil new forensic...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

Crash leaves 1 dead in York County

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — The York County Coroner's Office says a man is dead following a vehicle crash in Jackson Township on Saturday evening. First responders were called to the 1000 block of Hanover Road just after 7 p.m. for reports of a vehicle crash. The driver of the...
YORK COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Victim of fatal York County crash identified

JACKSON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — One man has died after a crash occurred on the evening of Saturday, Sept. 17 in Jackson Township, York County. According to a release from the York County Coroner’s office, the multi-vehicle crash occurred with entrapment in the 1000 block of Hanover Road. The coroner’s office was dispatched at 7:16 p.m.
YORK COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

York County husband charged in wife’s stabbing death

SPRINGETTSBURY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A man has been charged with criminal homicide after a woman was found dead in her home in York County and the county coroner ruled her stabbing death a homicide. On Friday, Sept 16, police charged 55-year-old Long Nguyen with one count of criminal...
YORK COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Former Middletown football players charged after hazing investigation

(WHTM) – Ten former Middletown football players are facing charges after a hazing investigation found three students were sexually assaulted during an August 11 practice, according to the Dauphin County District Attorney’s office. The District Attorney’s office says police determined that over a period of approximately 20 minutes...
MIDDLETOWN, PA
