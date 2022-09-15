ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa Bay Times

Growing pains magnified for Plant High alumnus Christian Watson in Green Bay

It seemed a fly route toward a first impression. On his debut snap as a pro, Packers rookie Christian Watson dashed down the right side, sprinting effortlessly past Vikings cornerback Patrick Peterson. As Aaron Rodgers’ spiral began its descent, Watson — roughly 4 yards behind Peterson at that point — extended his hands for a catch sure to make a league-wide statement.
