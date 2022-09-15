Read full article on original website
WJAC TV
Sheriff: Wanted Cambria Co. man arrested in Johnstown with over 20 grams of meth
Cambria Co., PA (WJAC) — Authorities with the Cambria County Sheriff's Office say a wanted man was taken into custody Monday while in possession of over 20 grams of crystal methamphetamine. Authorities say 42-year-old Eric Cassick was arrested at a residence along McKinley Ave. in the city of Johnstown...
explorejeffersonpa.com
State Police Calls: Brookville Man Jailed for Allegedly Threatening to Shoot Family Members
JEFFERSON/CLEARFIELD CO., Pa. (EYT) – Area state police responded to the following calls:. Brookville Man Jailed for Threatening to Shoot Family Members. Punxsutawney-based State Police on September 17 were dispatched to Fox Lane, in Knox Township, Jefferson County, for a report of a male threatening to use a firearm toward family members.
Police: Man tries to break into home, light it on fire in front of cops
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A man is in jail on felony charges after police said they watched him trying to break into a home and light it on fire at the 1000 block of Bedford Street in Johnstown. On Sept. 16, Johnstown police were called to the area around 9:30 p.m. for a report […]
Remains found identified as Pennsylvania teen missing since 1969
LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police have announced human remains discovered in Luzerne County are of a teen who went missing in 1969. According to state police, human remains discovered in November 2012 off Alden Mountain Road have been identified as those of a Wilkes-Barre teenager who went missing four decades earlier. Pennsylvania State Police […]
Multiple arrested at Johnstown’s Oakhurst Homes over stolen guns
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Three men who police said were among a group of people previously involved in shootings and homicides in the City of Johnstown are in jail after police found them with stolen guns. On Saturday, Sept. 17, around 6 p.m., Johnstown police were reviewing live video from an Oakhurst camera when […]
explorejeffersonpa.com
Punxsy Woman Accused of Striking Victim with Fence Post
WINSLOW TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A Punxsutawney woman is facing charges for allegedly striking a woman with a fence post. According to DuBois-based State Police, around 11:00 p.m. on Wednesday, September 7, troopers responded to a residence along U.S. Route 322, in Winslow Township, Jefferson County, for a report of an assault.
fox29.com
4 dead, 1 missing after farmhouse fire in northwestern Pennsylvania; cause sought
MERCER COUNTY, Pa. - Four people died and one remains missing following a fire at a farmhouse in western Pennsylvania, authorities said. Fire crews in Mercer County were called to the Delaware Township blaze near Fredonia at about midnight Thursday and found the multi-story farmhouse engulfed in flames. Officials said about a dozen fire departments responded along with state police and ambulance crews. The blaze was not reported extinguished until about 4 a.m. Friday.
explore venango
State Police Calls: Titusville Man Arrested Following Domestic Dispute
Area state police responded to the following calls:. Titusville Man Arrested Following Domestic Dispute. Corry-based State Police were dispatched to an active domestic dispute at a residence on Springcreek Road, in Oil Creek Township, Crawford County, around 7:06 p.m. on Sunday, September 18. Police say a 34-year-old Titusville man was...
4 dead, 1 missing after farmhouse fire; cause sought
GREENVILLE, Pa. (AP) — Four people died and one remains missing following a fire at a farmhouse in western Pennsylvania, authorities said. Fire crews in Mercer County were called to the Delaware Township blaze near Fredonia at about midnight Thursday and found the multi-story farmhouse engulfed in flames. Officials said about a dozen fire departments […]
New Kensington mother accused of locking teen kids out of home
A New Kensington woman is facing child endangerment charges after, police say, she changed the locks to her home, locking out her teenage daughter and son. Police filed two counts of endangering the welfare of children against Shayla Marie Covington, 35, of Leishman Avenue on Sept. 14. She is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on the charges Oct. 20 before New Kensington District Judge Frank J. Pallone Jr.
Man accused of slapping woman at Altoona Sheetz, ‘I’ll break her jaw’
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Duncansville man was taken into custody after Altoona police said they watched him smack a woman across the face Sunday afternoon at an Altoona Sheetz. Police were called to the Sheetz on 25th Avenue near the Altoona Campus around 2 p.m. Sept. 18 for the report of a man and […]
Altoona duo busted for selling heroin to informant, police say
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ)– An Altoona pair are sitting behind bars after they were busted selling heroin to a police informant, according to the charges filed by Altoona police. Brian Lawrence, 33, is accused of getting $300 worth of heroin from Adriel Harris, 29, and then selling it to an informant, according to police. The informant […]
wesb.com
Driver Killed in Sunday 219 Crash.
One of the drivers in the collision which closed Route 219 in Elk County for almost twelve hours has died. According to the Elk County Coroner’s office, 56-year-old Clement McAlee of Johnsonburg was driving on 219 near Ridgway Sunday evening when he apparently suffered a medical emergency and his vehicle struck a Sheetz fuel tanker head-on, causing the tanker to burst into flames.
Johnstown man accused of raping woman
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Johnstown man is sitting in jail for allegedly raping a woman after showing up to her house, demanding money and suboxone. John Anthony Balls, 49, faces a total of five felony rape-related charges stemming from an alleged assault in early September. The woman told Johnstown police that Balls showed […]
explorejeffersonpa.com
Police Release Details of Two-Vehicle Crash in Washington Township
WASHINGTON TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police have released the details of a two-vehicle crash that occurred in Washington Township last Wednesday. According to DuBois-based State Police, this crash happened at 4:37 p.m. on Wednesday, September 14, at the intersection of Hormtown Road and Stevenson Hill Road, in Washington Township, Jefferson County.
explore venango
Local Man Charged for Threatening, Harassing Woman Over the Course of a Year
SUGARCREEK BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – Criminal charges have been filed against a local man after he allegedly threatened and harassed a woman over the course of a year. Court documents indicate the Sugarcreek Borough Police Department filed criminal charges against 61-year-old Douglas Wilbur Shawgo, of Venus, on September 15, in Magisterial District Judge Patrick E. Lowrey’s office.
Man charged with selling crystal meth to police informant out of garage
HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Tyrone man is facing charges after police said he sold crystal meth to a confidential informant(CI) in a garage. In September 2021, State College police and the Centre County Drug Task Force were told by the CI about multiple people selling meth and heroin out of the garage located […]
Coroner: One dead in fiery multi-vehicle Route 219 crash
ELK COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Route 219 has been reopened after multiple crews worked on a multi-vehicle crash that saw at least one vehicle catch fire Sunday night. The crash happened on Route 219 between Ridgway and Johnsonburg at around 7:30 p.m. when 56-year-old Clement McAlee of Johnsonburg was traveling north and collided head-on with […]
5 killed in western Pa. farmhouse fire, officials say
Five people died Friday morning in a fire that spread through a western Pennsylvana, according to state police. According to the Meadville Tribune, police confirmed the fatalities but did not release identifications of the victims. First responders from multiple agencies were called to a fully involved structure fire overnight Friday...
