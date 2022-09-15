ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brookville, PA

WTAJ

Remains found identified as Pennsylvania teen missing since 1969

LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police have announced human remains discovered in Luzerne County are of a teen who went missing in 1969. According to state police, human remains discovered in November 2012 off Alden Mountain Road have been identified as those of a Wilkes-Barre teenager who went missing four decades earlier. Pennsylvania State Police […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Multiple arrested at Johnstown’s Oakhurst Homes over stolen guns

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Three men who police said were among a group of people previously involved in shootings and homicides in the City of Johnstown are in jail after police found them with stolen guns. On Saturday, Sept. 17, around 6 p.m., Johnstown police were reviewing live video from an Oakhurst camera when […]
JOHNSTOWN, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Punxsy Woman Accused of Striking Victim with Fence Post

WINSLOW TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A Punxsutawney woman is facing charges for allegedly striking a woman with a fence post. According to DuBois-based State Police, around 11:00 p.m. on Wednesday, September 7, troopers responded to a residence along U.S. Route 322, in Winslow Township, Jefferson County, for a report of an assault.
PUNXSUTAWNEY, PA
fox29.com

4 dead, 1 missing after farmhouse fire in northwestern Pennsylvania; cause sought

MERCER COUNTY, Pa. - Four people died and one remains missing following a fire at a farmhouse in western Pennsylvania, authorities said. Fire crews in Mercer County were called to the Delaware Township blaze near Fredonia at about midnight Thursday and found the multi-story farmhouse engulfed in flames. Officials said about a dozen fire departments responded along with state police and ambulance crews. The blaze was not reported extinguished until about 4 a.m. Friday.
MERCER COUNTY, PA
explore venango

State Police Calls: Titusville Man Arrested Following Domestic Dispute

Area state police responded to the following calls:. Titusville Man Arrested Following Domestic Dispute. Corry-based State Police were dispatched to an active domestic dispute at a residence on Springcreek Road, in Oil Creek Township, Crawford County, around 7:06 p.m. on Sunday, September 18. Police say a 34-year-old Titusville man was...
TITUSVILLE, PA
WTAJ

4 dead, 1 missing after farmhouse fire; cause sought

GREENVILLE, Pa. (AP) — Four people died and one remains missing following a fire at a farmhouse in western Pennsylvania, authorities said. Fire crews in Mercer County were called to the Delaware Township blaze near Fredonia at about midnight Thursday and found the multi-story farmhouse engulfed in flames. Officials said about a dozen fire departments […]
MERCER COUNTY, PA
Tribune-Review

New Kensington mother accused of locking teen kids out of home

A New Kensington woman is facing child endangerment charges after, police say, she changed the locks to her home, locking out her teenage daughter and son. Police filed two counts of endangering the welfare of children against Shayla Marie Covington, 35, of Leishman Avenue on Sept. 14. She is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on the charges Oct. 20 before New Kensington District Judge Frank J. Pallone Jr.
NEW KENSINGTON, PA
WTAJ

Altoona duo busted for selling heroin to informant, police say

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ)– An Altoona pair are sitting behind bars after they were busted selling heroin to a police informant, according to the charges filed by Altoona police. Brian Lawrence, 33, is accused of getting $300 worth of heroin from Adriel Harris, 29, and then selling it to an informant, according to police. The informant […]
ALTOONA, PA
wesb.com

Driver Killed in Sunday 219 Crash.

One of the drivers in the collision which closed Route 219 in Elk County for almost twelve hours has died. According to the Elk County Coroner’s office, 56-year-old Clement McAlee of Johnsonburg was driving on 219 near Ridgway Sunday evening when he apparently suffered a medical emergency and his vehicle struck a Sheetz fuel tanker head-on, causing the tanker to burst into flames.
ELK COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Johnstown man accused of raping woman

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Johnstown man is sitting in jail for allegedly raping a woman after showing up to her house, demanding money and suboxone. John Anthony Balls, 49, faces a total of five felony rape-related charges stemming from an alleged assault in early September. The woman told Johnstown police that Balls showed […]
JOHNSTOWN, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Police Release Details of Two-Vehicle Crash in Washington Township

WASHINGTON TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police have released the details of a two-vehicle crash that occurred in Washington Township last Wednesday. According to DuBois-based State Police, this crash happened at 4:37 p.m. on Wednesday, September 14, at the intersection of Hormtown Road and Stevenson Hill Road, in Washington Township, Jefferson County.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, PA
explore venango

Local Man Charged for Threatening, Harassing Woman Over the Course of a Year

SUGARCREEK BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – Criminal charges have been filed against a local man after he allegedly threatened and harassed a woman over the course of a year. Court documents indicate the Sugarcreek Borough Police Department filed criminal charges against 61-year-old Douglas Wilbur Shawgo, of Venus, on September 15, in Magisterial District Judge Patrick E. Lowrey’s office.
VENANGO COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Coroner: One dead in fiery multi-vehicle Route 219 crash

ELK COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Route 219 has been reopened after multiple crews worked on a multi-vehicle crash that saw at least one vehicle catch fire Sunday night. The crash happened on Route 219 between Ridgway and Johnsonburg at around 7:30 p.m. when 56-year-old Clement McAlee of Johnsonburg was traveling north and collided head-on with […]
JOHNSONBURG, PA
PennLive.com

5 killed in western Pa. farmhouse fire, officials say

Five people died Friday morning in a fire that spread through a western Pennsylvana, according to state police. According to the Meadville Tribune, police confirmed the fatalities but did not release identifications of the victims. First responders from multiple agencies were called to a fully involved structure fire overnight Friday...
MERCER COUNTY, PA
