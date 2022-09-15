ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KRQE Newsfeed: Child abuse calls, Third suspect arrested, Drier day, Key issues, BioPark shuttle delay

By Isaac Cruz
 5 days ago

Thursday’s Top Stories

Thursday’s Five Facts

[1] Alarming number of emergency child abuse reports in New Mexico – Child welfare advocates are sounding the alarm after learning that in just one month, there were more than 400 New Mexico children who had been hurt so severely they needed emergency help and intervention. In the month of May, there were 435 emergency level reports taken by CYFD. In May, CYFD received 3,638 total reports of child abuse and has received similar numbers of reports for the last year. Of those, staff at CYFD’s statewide central intake determined that 1,613 reports warranted investigation. KRQE News 13 reached out to CYFD to ask them about their reaction to this level of emergency calls and how the workload is impacting their employees. News 13 did not receive a response.

[2] Third woman arrested in connection to abuse at Texico home – A third woman has been arrested for her alleged connection to a horrific child abuse case in Texico. All six kids living with Jayme Kushman and Jaime Sena were taken from their home in Texico after a visit from CYFD and State Police. Now, Lora Melancon has been arrested after being accused of also abusing the kids while dating Kushman back in 2016. According to court documents, Melancon was involved in starving the kids, chaining them, and putting them in dog kennels. It’s an allegation lapel video from that July visit shows CYFD was aware of.

[3] Drier and warmer weather to end the week – Today will be drier and slightly warmer across the state. A few isolated storms will be possible this afternoon and evening in the northeast highlands and southeast plains. The rest of the state will stay dry and mostly sunny. After today, the weather will stay completely dry across the state until Sunday. Temperatures will only warm a couple of degrees today, but hotter temperatures are expected Friday through the weekend.

[4] What issues are most important to New Mexican voters? – Voters have a lot on their minds going into the 2022 election this fall. The KRQE-Emerson Poll shows that 35% of voters are most concerned about jobs, inflation and taxes. Another issue high in the minds of voters is abortion rights. Crime is another issue that polled high results in the poll.

[5] BioPark Zoo electric shuttle construction hits snags – BioPark visitors will have to wait several more months before the new electric shuttle is up and running. The BioPark says the project that was supposed to be done at the beginning of summer, has been delayed because of supply chain and staffing issues. The proposed electric tram would shuttle as many as 60 people from the zoo to the aquarium. The BioPark has also switched its original design. The electric shuttle has a new design and there will be two of them. They say the hope is to have the project finished in November.

