Phys.org

How two isomers of [IrC₄H₂]⁺ independently react with either methane or water

This study was led by Prof. Shaodong Zhou (College of Chemical and Biological Engineering, Zhejiang University) and Prof. Xiao-Nan Wu (Department of Chemistry, Fudan University). The experiments were performed by using an ion trap mass spectrometer equipped with a laser vaporization−supersonic expansion ion combined with quantum chemical calculations. Interestingly,...
CHEMISTRY
Phys.org

What constitutes a mind? Researcher challenges perceptions of sentience with the smallest of creatures

At the beginning of my research career around 15 years ago, any suggestion that a bee, or any invertebrate, had a mind of its own or that it could experience the world in an intricate and multifaceted way would be met with ridicule. As Lars Chittka points out in the opening chapters of "The Mind of a Bee," the attribution of human emotions and experiences was seen as naivety and ignorance; anthropomorphism was a dirty word.
WILDLIFE
Phys.org

The secrets of embracing change in work and life

Today's workforce might best be described in terms of tumult: Great Resignation, Great Retirement, Great Reshuffle, etc. In this "new normal," managers must learn to navigate a state of continual transition in their teams and organizations, while keeping up with day-to-day demands. Likewise, George Mason University School of Business Management Professors Sarah Wittman and Kevin Rockmann believe that it is time for scholars to change the way they think about role transitions to better align their theories with our increasingly uncertain world.
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
Phys.org

Why 'best before' food labeling is not best for the planet or your budget

U.K. supermarkets have removed "best before" dates on thousands of fresh food products in an effort to reduce food waste. One of the major supermarket chains, Sainsbury's, is replacing these labels with product messaging that says "no date helps reduce waste." Apples, bananas, potatoes, cucumbers and broccoli are among the...
FOOD SAFETY
Phys.org

Examining the intricacies of the nitrogen cycle

Nitrogen may not get the same level of attention as its neighbors on the periodic table, carbon and oxygen. But like its neighbors, it's an element we can't live without. Nitrogen compounds have important roles in biology, including lowering blood pressure, helping relay signals in our bodies and providing nourishment for plants. In fact, industrially made fertilizers rich in nitrogen have effectively doubled the world's food-growing capacity.
CHEMISTRY
Phys.org

Did life get its start in micaceous clay?

In mythologies and origin stories around the world, various cultures and religions point to clay as the vessel of life, the primordial material that creator gods imbued with a self-sustaining existence. Nowadays we have biology to explain how life comes to be, but could these tales of old hit closer to the mark than we think?
SCIENCE
Phys.org

Updated climate models are clouded by scientific biases, researchers find

Clouds can cool or warm the planet's surface, a radiative effect that contributes significantly to the global energy budget and can be altered by human-caused pollution. The world's southernmost ocean, aptly named the Southern Ocean and far from human pollution but subject to abundant marine gases and aerosols, is about 80% covered by clouds. How does this body of water and relationship with clouds contribute to the world's changing climate?
ENVIRONMENT
Phys.org

Elusive atmospheric wave detected during Tonga volcanic eruption

The catastrophic eruption of the Hunga Tonga–Hunga Haʻapai volcano in 2022 triggered a special atmospheric wave that has eluded detection for the past 85 years. Researchers from the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa, Japan Agency for Marine–Earth Science and Technology (JAMSTEC), and Kyoto University relied on state-of-the-art observational data and computer simulations to discover the existence of Pekeris waves—fluctuations in air pressure that were theorized in 1937 but never proven to occur in nature, until now.
SCIENCE
Phys.org

Chinese fossil eggs show dinosaur decline before extinction

Nearly 66 million years ago, a large asteroid hit Earth and contributed to the global extinction of dinosaurs, leaving birds as their only living descendants. Scientists know that a wide variety of dinosaurs lived around the world at the end of the Cretaceous period just before their extinction. However, scientists have debated whether dinosaurs were at their zenith or already in decline prior to their demise. In other words, did dinosaurs go out with a bang or a whimper?
WORLD
Phys.org

Proving that quantum entanglement is real: Researcher answers questions about his historical experiments

In the 1930's when scientists, including Albert Einstein and Erwin Schrödinger, first discovered the phenomenon of entanglement, they were perplexed. Entanglement, disturbingly, required two separated particles to remain connected without being in direct contact. Einstein famously called entanglement "spooky action at a distance," since the particles seemed to be communicating faster than the speed of light.
PHYSICS
Phys.org

New research gives potential for more accurate methamphetamine detection

Methamphetamine is a stimulant that can be taken as a recreational drug, either by injections or smoking. It is classified as a Class A drug in the UK and its recreational use is criminalized in many countries throughout the world. This includes New Zealand, where the study notes that many...
SCIENCE
Phys.org

New 3D printing process offers novel energy storage design options

UNSW engineers have developed a process to print solid-state polymer electrolytes into any shape desired for use in energy storage. The research team from the School of Chemical Engineering led by Professor Cyrille Boyer, including Dr. Nathaniel Corrigan and Kenny Lee—say the 3D printing process of such material could be particularly useful in future medical devices where small, intricately designed energy storage offers a number of benefits.
ENGINEERING
Phys.org

Valery Polyakov, took longest single trip to space, dies

Valery Polyakov, the Soviet cosmonaut who set the record for the longest single stay in space, has died at age 80, Russia's space agency announced Monday. Polyakov's record of 437 days in space began Jan. 8, 1994, when he and two others blasted off on a two-day flight to the Soviet space station Mir. While aboard Mir, he orbited the Earth more than 7,000 times, before returning March 22, 1995.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Phys.org

Mysterious soil virus gene seen for first time

In every handful of soil, there are billions of bacteria, fungi, and viruses, all working to sustain the cycle of life. Understanding how these microorganisms interact with one another helps scientists analyze soil health, soil carbon and nutrient cycling, and even the ways in which dead insects decompose. Soil viruses...
WILDLIFE
Phys.org

Fundamental research improves understanding of new optical materials

Research into the synthesis of new materials could lead to more sustainable and environmentally friendly items such as solar panels and light emitting diodes (LEDs). Scientists from Ames National Laboratory and Iowa State University have developed a colloidal synthesis method for alkaline earth chalcogenides. This method allows them to control the size of the nanocrystals in the material. They were also able to study the surface chemistry of the nanocrystals and assess the purity and optical properties of the materials involved. Their research is discussed in the paper "Alkaline-Earth Chalcogenide Nanocrystals: Solution-Phase Synthesis, Surface Chemistry, and Stability," published in ACS Nano.
CHEMISTRY
Phys.org

Student evaluations show bias against female professors

Despite earning more than half of all doctoral degrees conferred in the U.S., women are significantly underrepresented in faculty positions at colleges and universities. This is particularly true in tenure-track and tenured positions, with women making up just over a third of all full professors. Women are also less likely to receive tenure or be promoted to full professor, a situation known as the academic "leaky pipeline," where women's representation continues to decline the further they advance in their careers. In male-dominated fields, like economics, the statistics are more drastic: Women represent only 17.5% of economics professors but earn 35% of economics graduate degrees.
COLLEGES
Phys.org

Geologists shed new light on how continents may have been formed

An international research team has found that the first continents were not stable and were recycled in the interior of the Earth, in the mantle. The research, published today in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (PNAS), is significant because it provides important clues on how planets formed.
SCIENCE

